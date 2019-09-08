MITCHELL, Ind. — In 1817, settlers built a grist mill on the fast-moving creek that ran the hills and woods just south of what is now the southern Indiana town of Mitchell. Known as Hamer Village, named after the two brothers who owned the mill, the stagecoach also stopped here and, along with farmers bringing their grain to the mill, the town boomed.
There was a tavern for food and drink, a distillery that made Old Hamer whiskey — a spirit considered so fine that it was sold as far south as New Orleans. The apothecary and mercantile shops sold goods to travelers and villagers alike, and dances and parties were held in the large flower garden while peacocks strutted on the grounds.
Romantic as this vision of village life seems, the reality was very different. There may have been peacocks spreading their beautiful feathers, but along with them were unpenned chickens, pigs and cows sharing the common areas with residents. To add more to the smell-o-meter, Pam Shull, who was the village’s potter and led tours, said that the tanner, hatter and dye house would have used harsh and foul-smelling chemicals. Even the process of mashing corn in spirits most likely conveyed an overwhelming yeasty smell.
As for that fine whiskey which was shipped south, along with pork and corn produced in the village, it was placed on flatboats made by felling trees from the surrounding woods, cutting the timber at the village’s sawmill and then using the material to make flatboats. Since there was no mechanical way to move a boat back then, strong young men moved them by sticking long poles into the water and pushing against the river bottom to propel the boat forward. Given that New Orleans was around 1,000 miles away when traveling by river, the trip took about a month. But not too worry, the men steering the flatboats made $8 a month.
Pioneer Village prospered up until the 1860s when, bypassed by the railroad, it no longer was the center of trade. People moved away, and finally it was sold to the Lehigh Portland Cement Co. The company in turn sold the village and all the remaining buildings to the state for $1.
The state began the process of restoring the six remaining homes and businesses, including the two-room two-story cabin with a covered passageway between each section where the horses bedded for the night. Known as the Granny White home, it belonging to Sally Crimmins White, a true grit type of pioneer woman who lived to be 94.
White fed the poor, took in orphans and was kind to the Native Americans who passed through the village, letting them sleep in her home. Besides being kind-hearted, she was also seemingly made of steel. At age 35, as she and her husband were returning from Canada along with their six children when he died on the trail.
What’s a woman to do? She buried his body and she and the six little ones kept on back to Indiana, where she met and married David White. They hit the trail, heading to Canada for their honeymoon, and White had three more kids. David built his bride the home that is now part of the village.
The old mill continues to grind grain, and visitors can watch the process and buy cotton-wrapped bags (just like the old days) of flour, cornmeal, pancake mix and more.
Visiting the village, where the stories of unknown but everyday pioneers lived and worked, is indeed a step back in time and one that teaches us about life back then. Thankfully, we don’t have to put up with the smells.
Among the other relocated buildings is a cabin that belonged to Andrew Todd. If the name sounds familiar, it should. Andrew was Mary Todd Lincoln’s half brother. Andrew and his wife, Mary Elizabeth, built their cabin in 1830. But they didn’t live in Hamer Village. Instead, one hundred years later, in 1930, when the village was being restored and reimagined, their cabin was moved here and renamed the Munson home after a family who actually did live in village.
As an aside, Mitchell boasts astronauts Virgil “Gus” Grissom and Kenneth Bowersox as natives. Add to that, astronaut Charles Walker grew up in Bedford, which is just 10 miles north. Spring Mill State Park has a memorial to Grissom, who died in a flash fire on Apollo I in 1967.