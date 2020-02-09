Super Bowl commercial reminds of special B-and-B

One of the Super Bowl commercials that got the most attention and positive feedback this year (it was rated #1 by Adweek and others) was the Jeep commercial featuring Bill Murray, which included recreated scenes from the 1993 movie "Groundhog Day." I know it was my favorite commercial of the night.

This year Groundhog Day happened to fall on Super Bowl Sunday, and I read the backstory on how an executive with Fiat Chrysler, who had met Murray about four years ago, realized the coincidence and reached out to Murray in October about doing a commercial for Jeep. When it got into January and he hadn’t received a response, he made the decision to skip doing a commercial this year.

But that changed when he got a call about two weeks before the game from Murray, agreeing to do it. It was the first commercial Murray’s ever done and, according to Murray, it will be his last.

There were a few reasons I got so excited about the commercial. First of all, Bill Murray is one of my very favorite actors. I’ll choose watching a comedy over a drama or chick flick or action movie any day. And he’s one of my very favorite funny men — and one of my favorite Cubs fans. (I’m still waiting for a Hollywood movie about the Cubs' 2016 season with Murray cast as Joe Maddon and Tom Ricketts played by John Cusak.)