Super Bowl commercial reminds of special B-and-B

One of the Super Bowl commercials that got the most attention and positive feedback this year (it was rated #1 by Adweek and others) was the Jeep commercial featuring Bill Murray, which included recreated scenes from the 1993 movie "Groundhog Day." I know it was my favorite commercial of the night.
This year Groundhog Day happened to fall on Super Bowl Sunday, and I read the backstory on how an executive with Fiat Chrysler, who had met Murray about four years ago, realized the coincidence and reached out to Murray in October about doing a commercial for Jeep. When it got into January and he hadn’t received a response, he made the decision to skip doing a commercial this year.
But that changed when he got a call about two weeks before the game from Murray, agreeing to do it. It was the first commercial Murray’s ever done and, according to Murray, it will be his last.
There were a few reasons I got so excited about the commercial. First of all, Bill Murray is one of my very favorite actors. I’ll choose watching a comedy over a drama or chick flick or action movie any day. And he’s one of my very favorite funny men — and one of my favorite Cubs fans. (I’m still waiting for a Hollywood movie about the Cubs' 2016 season with Murray cast as Joe Maddon and Tom Ricketts played by John Cusak.)
Another reason I loved this commercial is that the movie Groundhog Day was filmed in suburban Woodstock, Illinois — and the commercial was shot there as well. It brought back fun memories of my trip to Woodstock two summers ago, when I was able to stay at The Cherry Tree Inn Bed and Breakfast. It’s the inn that was used in the movie, where Bill Murray awoke over and over and over again at the same time every morning to the sound of Sonny and Cher’s “I’ve Got You Babe” blaring from the alarm clock.
Groundhog Day is a big deal in Woodstock. It has its own annual festival centered around the movie with a big celebration in the town square with a real groundhog, Woodstock Willie. He emerges at 7 a.m. to seek his shadow during the Groundhog Prognostication.
There’s a walking tour of more than a dozen sites downtown that were part of the movie. There’s a large mural memorializing the iconic film and Murray’s part in it. There’s a toast at the local public house (from the “Drink to World Peace” scene) where people gather after the ceremony. It’s so fun to see what a lasting impact the movie has had on this picturesque town.
On the festival website, woodstockgroundhog.org, you’ll find commentary by director Harold Ramis on why Woodstock was chosen as the filming site. “We didn’t use Punxsatawney for the film because Punxsatawney itself didn’t have a real town center that looked very good on camera, so we wanted a town that looked perfect, so the town you’ll see is Woodstock, Illinois,” he said. He noted that the crew had driven all over Wisconsin and northern Illinois and Woodstock was the very last stop.
Even if it didn’t have the Hollywood connections, it would be a lovely town to visit. The downtown area is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The square is lined with quaint shops, a cultural entertainment center, historic buildings, cozy restaurants and more.
Let me tell you a little more about the Cherry Tree Inn. I was there with a group of travel writers, and the owners were relative newbies as innkeepers at the time. Lori and George Miarecki had been living in Florida and visited Woodstock in the spring of 2017 for a retirement celebration for a former teacher of George’s at Woodstock High School. They stayed at the inn on their trip and fell in love with the 5,800 square-foot Victorian home. They found out it was for sale and dove right in. About three months later, they became innkeepers.
Almost exactly a year after they’d stayed there as guests, I was there as a guest. Their passion for the home and attention to detail in every way was amazing. They were attracted to the home not so much because of its association with the film, but because of the home itself — the history, the design, the detail, the location, the fact that it had been so well-restored.
They were wonderful hosts. Lori had injured her foot and it didn’t seem to slow her down a bit. Even limping with a boot on her foot, she was busy in the evening whipping up bread pudding for us for a snack, running to get fresh, local ingredients for the elaborate breakfasts she prepared and just hanging out with us for a bit to enjoy some conversation. During conversation, we learned that George had relatives that coincidentally also owned a Midwest home that was a filming spot for a movie of the same era that had been a big box-office hit and attracts thousands of visitors each year.
The couple was super accommodating in every way. For example, Lori was more than willing to alter all of the recipes for two vegan guests — and make sure their meals were just as scrumptious as the meatier, fattier versions the rest of us enjoyed.
