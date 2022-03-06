Sweet times: It's maple syrup season

It’s sweet times in Southwest Michigan as the sap is rising and sugar shacks are busy producing the state’s oldest agricultural crop. And for those who are up for a road trip, the Michigan Maple Syrup Association is again hosting its Michigan Maple Syrup Weekends.

The further north you go, the later the sap runs and so the event is divided into three regions—the Southern Lower which is everything south of U.S. 10 which runs from Ludington to Bay City, Northern Lower Peninsula (north of U.S. 10), and the Upper Peninsula across the Mackinac Bridge. Michigan Maple Syrup Weekends run in the Southern Lower Michigan region which includes Southwest Michigan on March 19 and 20, Northern Lower on the following weekend and end the weekend of April 2-3 in the Upper Peninsula.

Ty-Kat Sugar Shack in Galien, Michigan, a small village just across from the Indiana state line is one of the 24 members of the Michigan Maple Syrup Association that are participating in the Michigan Maple Syrup Weekends this year. It’s a good place to start for those from Northwest Indiana.

Denise Klopfenstein started Ty-Kat as both a way to return to the family roots—her grandparents owned a sugar shack that was destroyed by a tornado in the 1940s and to give her son Tyler, who was 12 at the time, a way to enjoy the outdoors. On March 19 and 20, they will be doing syrup (or liquid gold as it is often called) demonstrations. If you can’t make it then, text or call or send a message on Facebook, to find out when they’ll be boiling sap in the future as they welcome visitors.

Ty-Kat maple syrup is sold year round at the family’s Payne Heritage Country Store located on their farm right next to their Sugar Shack. The family owned store is open on Saturdays and Sundays year round and also sells the honey they harvest and the meat they raise.

“We only carry items made from family based businesses such as Crystal Springs Creamery, Ebel’s Little Town Jerky and Walnut Creek product,” says Klopfenstein, noting they also have handmade goat’s milk soap and bath products as well as candy. “We also make gift baskets, from our products.”

They also sell Freakin’ Pickles made in a family-run, gourmet pickle business in Gres, Michigan that currently comes in 12 flavors including Old Fashioned Dill, Garlic Dill, and Hot Garlic Dill. So shopping there is a way to stock up on Indiana and Michigan artisan products.

According to the association, Michigan ranks #5 in the nation for maple syrup production with more than 3.6 million gallons of sap harvested annually. The sap, produced by tapping maple trees when the weather is just right in the spring, is then boiled down to make the syrup. It takes about 40 gallons of sap to make one gallon of syrup. Overall, Michigan typically produces about 90,000 gallons of syrup annually.

Like wine, the terroir or soil where the trees grow gives the syrup its flavor. So does the type of maple tree. Sugar maples are the best because they have the highest sugar content—2%. But other maple trees can be tapped for sap including black, red, silver and ash leafed even though their sap only contains about one percent sugar. Luckily, Michigan has an abundance of sugar maples, more than three times the amount of Vermont (the number one producer of maple syrup in the U.S.) and Quebec another major producer. But Michigan maple syrup is in demand as local wineries, breweries, and distilleries come up with different ways to use it when crafting their drinks.

To check that out, stop at the Journeyman Distillery just a short drive from Galien. Once the home to the revolutionary Featherbone factory where they made corsets out of turkey feathers instead of whale bones, the large building is now a restaurant, bar and distillery. One of the ingredients in the Journeyman Fig Old Fashioned is their Journeyman Bourbon Maple Syrup.

Though Ty-Kat is the only Southwest syrup maker participating in this year’s Michigan Maple Syrup Weekends there are other sugar camps in Southwest Michigan.

John Newell of Primal Woods in Hartford harkens to the past but also uses the technologies of today during sugar time. Newell, who moved to a wide patch of woods surrounding a lake from Napierville, Illinois to escape the corporate life may wear an ear pod to handle the constant stream of calls he gets every day. He goes online checking the 10-day weather forecast to determine what days the sap will be rising and uses a state of the art evaporator to process the sap to syrup, but when it comes to collecting the sap he is decidedly old fashioned.

“I thought why not do it like they used to?” says Newell who hires Elmer Beechy, an Amish farmer who lives nearby. Beachy, along with several of his sons, brings along two large Belgians and hitches them to the sap collecting cart that Newell built. The horses, as huge as they are, navigate through the trees, stopping while the Beechys gather the sap buckets hanging from the oaks and empty the buckets of sap into the large container sitting on top of the cart.

“We’re weather dependent,” he says as the wood fire of the evaporator heats up the evaporator to 219 degrees, the boiling temperature of sugary sap.

Indeed, sap really starts to flow when the outdoor temperatures are above freezing during the day and below freezing at night. People can visit the farm to watch the entire process but it’s best to call ahead to make sure the sap is rising.

An interactive map listing the participating in the Michigan Maple Weekend along with directions can be found online at MichiganMaple.org.

Each of the 24 farms offers a variety of activities that are designed to be family friendly and educational. Besides the chance to watch the process of producing syrup from sap, many of the farms offer tapping demonstrations and sampling of maple candies and other foods made from syrup as well. Because the woods in spring can be a mucky business, it’s important to wear boots.

Primal Woods is located at 60734 46th Ave, Hartford, MI. 269-222-0101; primalwoods.com. Newell welcomes visitors but calling first is a must.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Need to get away? Start exploring magnificent places with our weekly travel newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.