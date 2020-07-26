Take a Chicago pizza field trip

I’ve been into the city only five times since the onset of the pandemic. That may sound like a lot, but I’m used to being in Chicago more frequently, and usually at events that are well attended where I’m around a lot of people.
On each of my visits since mid-March, I was in search of food. Three of the five trips involved pizza.
When we were first ordered to stay at home and all the restaurant dining rooms were closed, I was doing a lot of curbside pick-ups of meals to support some of the small businesses I love, and I took the opportunity to try some new ones. On the first three visits, I didn’t even get out of the car. I pulled up and had the food placed in the vehicle and drove away.
With the option of pulling up and having my food ready to go, it seemed like a good time to try a couple places that have been on my foodie bucket list for a very long time, but that I hesitated to visit because I knew it would be a long wait to get in and get a table or that parking would be a big challenge — or both.
My first visit was to Pequod’s, a place known for its deep dish pizza pie with caramelized crust. They had a great deal going for lunch where a 7-inch personal pan cheese pizza is only $4.95 on weekdays.
So, I made a drive in to pick up lunch. It was the first week of April. The weather was still chilly and most people were hunkering down at home.
As I drove down Lake Shore Drive the lakefront was absent of people and the lake was absent of boats. It was such an odd scene. The pizza was as fabulous as everyone says it is and I’m glad I finally got to experience it.
A couple weeks later I drove back to the north side for a visit to Chicago Pizza & Oven Grinder Co. I’d been hearing from friends for years how good the food was, but also hearing that they’d waited over an hour in line just go get a table.
But when I saw the place featured on a food show and saw them making their famous “pot pie pizza,” I moved it to the top of my list. Pulling up and getting my food without a long wait made it enticing enough to make the drive.
I had a really hard time getting through by phone and it took three days of trying before finally getting my order in and making it there. It was still hot when I arrived home and it is a foodie experience like no other. I’m so glad I finally got to try it. Also, they have the most incredible salads and I bought some bottled dressing, too.
After that. I made it into the city to try two other spots I had been really wanting to try. One was Manny’s Deli, which has gotten a lot of press for their struggles during the pandemic as business has taken a nosedive without all the city workers visiting on lunch break. I sure hope they make it through because I loved my piled-high corned beef sandwich.
I also visited Alinea, Chicago’s only three-starred Michelin restaurant, because they were offering curbside carry-out meals. I’ve long wanted to visit the highly regarded eatery led by renowned Chef Grant Achatz, but the price tag has been a deterrent.
When I saw that the carry-out meals were in the $30-$50 range for several courses, I couldn’t resist. I got braised veal shank ossobucco with risotto and baby peas (with reheating instructions), a nice appetizer plate of meat, cheese, bread, artichokes and olive tapenade and tiramisu for dessert for only $34.50.
This past week, I headed up to Lakeview to pick up a birthday cake I had ordered for my son. I couldn’t be in the city and go home without some hot food, and was eager to try a place I hadn't been to.
There was a Jet’s Pizza a few steps away on Ashland Avenue, so I got some Detroit-style deep dish, and Art of Pizza, which I’d heard great things about, was just a couple blocks away.
I couldn’t decide what kind of pizza to get there, but they offer slices of thin, pan and stuffed. So, I had to try them all.
My taste buds and tummy were happy. Chicago is about more than just deep dish pizza and I’m a fan of them all.
Anytime I head to the north side, I exit the expressway near McCormick place and drive along Lake Shore Drive so at least I have something pretty to look at if I’m stuck in traffic. Gazing out at the water is soothing to the soul and a welcome sight after months of being mostly at home.
Next time you’re itching to get out of the house, plan a field trip to pick up pizza or another meal in the city. You can even dine outside at some places now.
And I recommend taking the long route, along then lakefront. it’s probably the only time in your life you’ll be able to pass a Chicago beach in summer and get a glimpse of it empty.
