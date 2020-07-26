Take a Chicago pizza field trip

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’ve been into the city only five times since the onset of the pandemic. That may sound like a lot, but I’m used to being in Chicago more frequently, and usually at events that are well attended where I’m around a lot of people.

On each of my visits since mid-March, I was in search of food. Three of the five trips involved pizza.

When we were first ordered to stay at home and all the restaurant dining rooms were closed, I was doing a lot of curbside pick-ups of meals to support some of the small businesses I love, and I took the opportunity to try some new ones. On the first three visits, I didn’t even get out of the car. I pulled up and had the food placed in the vehicle and drove away.

With the option of pulling up and having my food ready to go, it seemed like a good time to try a couple places that have been on my foodie bucket list for a very long time, but that I hesitated to visit because I knew it would be a long wait to get in and get a table or that parking would be a big challenge — or both.

My first visit was to Pequod’s, a place known for its deep dish pizza pie with caramelized crust. They had a great deal going for lunch where a 7-inch personal pan cheese pizza is only $4.95 on weekdays.