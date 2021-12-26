Take a holiday-week road trip

Shortly after Christmas, after the last casserole dish has been washed, the presents you wanted and those you didn’t have been put away, and the guests, hopefully, have all gone, don’t feel like it’s all over.

Indeed, for those who were way too consumed with gift buying, entertaining, cooking and cleaning, the week after Christmas might be an even better time to enjoy the holidays. And what better place than in Louisville, named by Travel + Leisure as one of “America’s Best Cities for Winter Travel.”

Though you probably can’t do it all, at least consider such choices as an underground adventure, a visit to the city’s oldest candy store, a heated rooftop igloo bar, icicle archways and a tunnel of lights along a riverfront garden, and a midnight cruise on the Ohio River for New Year’s Eve.

Lights Under Louisville