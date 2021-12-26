Take a holiday-week road trip

Shortly after Christmas, after the last casserole dish has been washed, the presents you wanted and those you didn’t have been put away, and the guests, hopefully, have all gone, don’t feel like it’s all over.
Indeed, for those who were way too consumed with gift buying, entertaining, cooking and cleaning, the week after Christmas might be an even better time to enjoy the holidays. And what better place than in Louisville, named by Travel + Leisure as one of “America’s Best Cities for Winter Travel.”
Though you probably can’t do it all, at least consider such choices as an underground adventure, a visit to the city’s oldest candy store, a heated rooftop igloo bar, icicle archways and a tunnel of lights along a riverfront garden, and a midnight cruise on the Ohio River for New Year’s Eve.
Lights Under Louisville
Ranked by USA Today as one of the top public holiday light displays in the U.S. this year, Lights Under Louisville is a drive into the Louisville Mega Cavern, which is lit by over four million lights along a 30-minute drive through a portion of the 17 miles of passageways. Said to be the only underground holiday light show in the world, the former limestone mine also features 900 illuminated characters to see along the way. Want to ride instead of drive? Board the Christmas Express, an open-air tram, instead.
Iglous at 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen
Move over Alaska and points further north, the heated and themed igloos at 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen offer a view of the city from the rooftop of the Hilton Garden Inn along with the chance to sip and sup in a cozy environment.
The glass walls of the eight themed, cutely named igLOUS go up in mid-October and stay open until the end of March. Choose the igLOU that feels so you. Feeling sophisticated? There’s the Diamonds & Fur igLOU. For snuggly and relaxed try the flannel adorned Winter Lodge or go for the most popular — Moroccan Sanctuary.
Fête de Noël
Louisville’s historic Paristown becomes a winter village during the six-week long celebration, Fête de Noël. Pretty and intriguing anytime of the year, Paristown offers a plethora of activities this time of year. The big draws are the city’s only authentic outdoor ice-skating park, the 100-foot by 50-foot Crystal Ice Skating Rink and the various shops and cafes.
Add back the calories you burned off by ice skating with a stop at The Café, housed in a renovated building. This is the type of place that believes French fries aren’t addictive enough and so top their Smothered Fries with a demi-glace, horseradish cream, shredded cheese and bacon or that everyone needs some Hand-Breaded Tenders with possible sides such as Belgian waffles and Buffalo sauce. The cocktails, reasonably priced, include a take on the famed Hot Brown Sandwich. Called the Hot Brown Bloody Mary, it’s a mix of Tito’s Vodka, House Bloody Mix, sliced tomato, pepper jack, peppered bacon, and seasoning salt.
Miracle on Market Pop-Up Holiday Bar
A holiday themed pop-up experience in NuLu (New Louisville), Miracle on Market Pop-Up Holiday Bar is a swirl of holiday music and acleonmarketlouisville.com movies, inspired cocktails with silly names (think Elfing Around, Bad Santa, Chrismaspolitan, and SanTaRex served in a dinosaur-shaped glass complete with fake green scales), specialty glassware and mugs, holiday décor, expanded outdoor spaces with heaters, entertainment, and Karaoke. Located in the Green Building in NuLu it’s only steps from the venerable Muth’s Candies, a confectionary that opened in 1921 and is known for their Modjeskas, caramel-covered marshmallows created in 1888 in honor of Madam Helena Modrzejewska, a visiting Polish actress and still made from the original recipe.
Gardens Aglimmer
The sounds of the riverboats passing on the Ohio River and the cityscape of downtown Louisville are all part of the urban vibe of what once was a dump in the most literal of terms, and is now the reclaimed, award winning Waterfront Botanical Gardens. This year is the third annual Gardens Aglimmer, a self-guided walking tour through a winter wonderland or maybe a scene from “Frozen” without the wolves and angry townspeople.
There are icicle arches and an illuminated waterfall stream along Beargrass Creek Pathway as well as snowflakes, Moravian stars, swans, deer, colossal flowers, and a tunnel of rainbow colored lights. Santa and his sleigh are on the scene at the Graeser Family Education Center and there’s Mrs. Claus’s Cottage in the new Ellen T. Leslie Botanical Classrooms.
New Year’s Eve Bash
Departing at 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve for a three-hour cruise along the Ohio River, partyers can partake of Champagne (included in the price of the ticket) as well as appetizers such as bourbon smoked paprika deviled eggs, cheddar and country ham potato tartans, and artisan cheeses prepared by Ladyfingers Catering, and music by DJ Jill.
It’s all happening aboard the Mary the M., a three-decker propeller-driven riverboat named after the woman who in 1884 became the first female licensed steamboat captain in the U.S. Party favors for midnight revelry also included.
Looking for a place to stay?
There are two hotels that have played a major part in the city’s history. The Seelbach Hilton opened in 1905 and had quite a Roaring ‘20s time. Historical but not outdated, it’s full of architectural detail and modern amenities. A must-see is the Bavarian-style Rathskeller, decorated with rare Rookwood Pottery, now the only surviving ensemble of its kind.
The same goes for The Brown Hotel, the city’s Landmark Hotel, famed for its Georgian-Revival façade and as the place where the Hot Brown Sandwich originated, invented by Chef Fred K. Schmidt in 1926 in order to feed guests who had over-imbibed after a night of dancing and drinking.
For dates and times of these events, as well as other activities, check out Louisville Tourism’s annual Visitor Guide and gotolouisville.com, which also has the latest on the state’s current COVID-mitigation guidelines.