Take a low-key summer trip to Kenosha

One of my favorite destinations for an overnight or weekend getaway is Kenosha, Wisconsin.
I initially fell in love with it on a visit close to 20 years ago. We had a young child and a baby and made a short visit that included the Jelly Belly Center, some outlet mall shopping, a ride on one of the city’s trolleys, a meal in the historic streetcar diner, Frank’s, and a visit to the Brat Stop for a meal and foodie souvenirs. (If you go to Wisconsin and don’t stock up on cheese, did you even really go?)
We’ve been back many times since then, and have added in other attractions to our trips — the nearby Bristol Renaissance Faire, Wilmot Mountain Ski Resort, the Kenosha Public Museum, the Dinosaur Discovery Center, the Civil War Museum, the Kenosha History Center, the Kemper Center, the Southport Lighthouse, the Mars Cheese Castle, several restaurants and breweries and beaches and parks and more.
My favorite part of every visit is spending time near the lake. My world just feels so many levels calmer when I am near the water. And although our region shares the very same large lake with Kenosha, it’s amazing how different the landscape changes as you follow the shore from state to state.
Last summer my husband and I went up for an overnight trip and went out on Lake Michigan on a fishing charter. Even though I did spend a good portion of the excursion a little queasy and curled up on a little sofa down below, I had a really good time. Everyone on the boat got a chance to real in a salmon or trout. We were far from shore surrounded by nothing but blue, my favorite color. When our time was up, we returned to shore and then went just down the road to the Boat House Pub & Eatery where they cooked up the fish we had just caught, and it was amazing. I got the thrill of reeling in a big fish, but someone else cleaned it and cooked it up and set the plate in front of me. That’s my kind of fishing.
A couple times we’ve visited Kenosha in July for their Taste of Wisconsin Festival held at Kenosha’s HarborPark overlooking the lake. I love this location because the North Pierhead Light is nearby — a towering red lighthouse that looks stunning among the many hues of blue as a backdrop. One summer one of my boys and I took a weekend trip to Kenosha and walked up to the top of the Southport Lighthouse and looked out at the area from above, which was breathtaking.
One thing Kenosha has on so many Illinois and Indiana spots is the easy access to the lakefront, where parking is neither scarce nor expensive. You can park your car for free, walk a few steps and you are right on the beach. I’ve yet to find an Indiana or Illinois location where getting that close to the beach that fast is that easy — and free.
On a couple visits we’ve gone to Simmons Island Park, which our kids loved when they were younger. It’s a sandy beach with a playground, and they built castles and ran from the incoming waves.
And every time we are in town I have to make a stop at Eichelman Park. It’s not a spot I stop at if I want to swim, because there’s just a little strip of sand and a lot of rocks, but it is ideal for having a picnic. Street parking is easily available and you can look at the sand and water without getting sand in your shoes and all over your car. It’s a grassy park with lots of shady trees where I could just curl up on a blanket with a book and some snacks and get lost for hours.
With the concerns over COVID-19 and social distancing, the lakefront in Kenosha has lots of spots where you can spread out from others and take in the beauty of this Great Lake — whether you want to put your toes in the sand, go for a walk or bike ride along the water, play a game of frisbee, have a picnic, rollerblade or just lay back, close your eyes and listen to the sound of waves.
My most recent trip was this past winter, when we were visiting some restaurants participating in Kenosha Restaurant Week. We also stopped in Lemon Street Gallery, which is full of cool and funky art of all kinds and recently re-opened.
The Dinosaur Discovery Museum and Kenosha Public Museum are two fun attractions that are free and opening back up this week.
So you could easily spend a couple days in Kenosha and explore quite a bit for free. For more information on the Kenosha area, go to visitkenosha.com.
