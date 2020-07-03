Take a low-key summer trip to Kenosha

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of my favorite destinations for an overnight or weekend getaway is Kenosha, Wisconsin.

I initially fell in love with it on a visit close to 20 years ago. We had a young child and a baby and made a short visit that included the Jelly Belly Center, some outlet mall shopping, a ride on one of the city’s trolleys, a meal in the historic streetcar diner, Frank’s, and a visit to the Brat Stop for a meal and foodie souvenirs. (If you go to Wisconsin and don’t stock up on cheese, did you even really go?)

We’ve been back many times since then, and have added in other attractions to our trips — the nearby Bristol Renaissance Faire, Wilmot Mountain Ski Resort, the Kenosha Public Museum, the Dinosaur Discovery Center, the Civil War Museum, the Kenosha History Center, the Kemper Center, the Southport Lighthouse, the Mars Cheese Castle, several restaurants and breweries and beaches and parks and more.

My favorite part of every visit is spending time near the lake. My world just feels so many levels calmer when I am near the water. And although our region shares the very same large lake with Kenosha, it’s amazing how different the landscape changes as you follow the shore from state to state.