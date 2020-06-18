There more to see in Indiana: Fun, whimsical attractions abound

Other Indiana roadside attractions to visit that didn’t make the list:
Hoosier Hill in Richmond: There’s a marker at the highest point in Indiana at 1,257 feet above sea level in Franklin Township in Wayne County.
Mr. Bendo in Indianapolis: Standing outside Ralph’s Muffler Shop (the 1250 W. 16th St. location) since the 1940s is Mr. Bendo, a bearded Muffler Man with his arm extended out.
Giant Fish Head in Knox: At Bass Lake Bait and Tackle, you enter under a huge fish head mounted on the roof.
Teen Lincoln and His Dog in Fort Wayne: Although he was born in Kentucky and lived his adult life in Illinois before being elected as president, Abraham Lincoln spent much of his childhood in Indiana, and this sculpture honors his years as a Hoosier.
Camp Atterbury Memorial and Outdoor Museum in Edinburgh: Take a picture near a real military tank or piece of aircraft at this outdoor display located near this central Illinois military base.
Dinosaurs At the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis: Dinosaurs are a big thing at the CMI where there’s a huge “Dinosphere” exhibit with working paleo prep labs and the museum is leading a real dinosaur dig in Wyoming called Mission Jurassic that netted nearly 500 new fossils in 2019.
On the exterior of the building you’ll see two life-sized Brachiosaurus sculptures — a 50-foot-tall adult named Seymour and and a 30-foot-long youth named Riad — peeking into the museum. There are also three life-sized Alamosaurs breaking out of the Dinosphere — a 54-foot-long adult named Yvonne and two 34-foot-long youths named Greg and Diana. They also get decked out for the season with witch hats at Halloween, scarves in winter and Colts helmets during football season.
And just a few steps over the border in Lansing is the Lansing Veterans Memorial with Huey Helicopter set atop the Memorial wall. Actor Gary Sinise, who is well-known for his portrayal of Vietnam veteran Lt. Dan in the movie “Forest Gump,” played a part in raising funds for the creation of the memorial and he has visited the site. His brother-in-law is also among the names etched on the wall.
Gallery: Pets of the Week
Need to get away?
Start exploring magnificent places with our weekly travel newsletter.