There more to see in Indiana: Fun, whimsical attractions abound

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Other Indiana roadside attractions to visit that didn’t make the list:

Hoosier Hill in Richmond: There’s a marker at the highest point in Indiana at 1,257 feet above sea level in Franklin Township in Wayne County.

Mr. Bendo in Indianapolis: Standing outside Ralph’s Muffler Shop (the 1250 W. 16th St. location) since the 1940s is Mr. Bendo, a bearded Muffler Man with his arm extended out.

Giant Fish Head in Knox: At Bass Lake Bait and Tackle, you enter under a huge fish head mounted on the roof.

Teen Lincoln and His Dog in Fort Wayne: Although he was born in Kentucky and lived his adult life in Illinois before being elected as president, Abraham Lincoln spent much of his childhood in Indiana, and this sculpture honors his years as a Hoosier.

Camp Atterbury Memorial and Outdoor Museum in Edinburgh: Take a picture near a real military tank or piece of aircraft at this outdoor display located near this central Illinois military base.

Dinosaurs At the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis: Dinosaurs are a big thing at the CMI where there’s a huge “Dinosphere” exhibit with working paleo prep labs and the museum is leading a real dinosaur dig in Wyoming called Mission Jurassic that netted nearly 500 new fossils in 2019.