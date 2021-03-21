There's more than basketball in Indianapolis this spring

"Sue meets Bucky at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis" sounds like a teen romance movie from the 1960s, but the two stars are much older than that. Bucky was born about 65 million years ago; Sue is two million years older.
She’s also bigger: at 42-feet long, Sue is the largest and best preserved dinosaur ever discovered, while the 34-foot-long Bucky is the sixth most complete. In case you’re wondering if they get along, they have one big thing in common besides their big teeth — both are Tyrannosaurus reges, the ferocious carnivores singularly known as T. rex. In other words, don’t get between them and a couple of steaks.
This Sue is a full cast of the Sue on permanent display at the Field Museum. She’ll be at the Children’s Museum until July 25. And if you’re wondering about their names, it's common to nickname dinosaurs after the person who finds them. Sue was discovered by Sue Hendrickson, a fossil explorer and collector. Bucky got his name from rancher and rodeo cowboy Bucky Derflinger, who was training a horse when he saw the dinosaur’s toe bone.
Sue’s arrival at the museum is part of the hoopla (excuse the pun) going on in Indianapolis right now as Indiana hosts 98 men's and women's basketball games in 29 days, including the 67 games of the NCAA men’s basketball championship, which began this weekend.
Even if you’re not going to the games, you can still get in the zone. Downtown Indy is centered around the Soldiers & Sailors Monument, also known as Monument Circle, where 365 days a year Shining the Light presents seasonally themed light shows coordinated with music created by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.
That’s great no matter when you go, but during March Madness, you can also catch “Indiana's Game: a Ball, a Basket and a Dream,” a free multi-media tribute that will be playing three times a night at Monument Circle until April 5.
Dinos, sports and Barbie
Located just north of the downtown, the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is the world’s largest children’s museum. It’s a can’t-miss kind of place with three life-size Alamosaur sculptures, including the 54-foot long mother and her children breaking out of the five story, 472,900-square-foot museum. On the outside looking in, two curious and life-sized Brachiosaurs stretch their already very long necks to peer into a museum window.
The museum’s $38.5-million Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience, closed because of the pandemic, recently reopened. Among the most popular exhibits, and considered a new model for health and fitness, the exhibit features 11 outdoor and three indoor activities such as both a miniature baseball field and a hockey rink, a basketball museum with interactive hoops, and pedal cars to drive around a racetrack. Kids can take to the airwaves as sports broadcasters (don’t worry about what to say — there’s a teleprompter to follow) filming a one minute video. For football lovers, the Indianapolis Colts’ mini-field (former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck helped in the design) is the way to go pro and kick the winning field goal or score the winning touchdown.
Since Barbie hit the toy shelves in 1959, over one billion have been sold worldwide. The Totally Hair Barbie, created in 1992, is the best-selling Barbie doll ever, with over 10 million sold. But Barbie isn’t just about make-up and clothes anymore. In the new museum exhibit “Barbie’s You Can Be Anything,” she has left her early days as a nightclub singer and beach girl. Her career path has led her to have 200 jobs, including pilot, computer engineer and paleontologist, and she wants others to explore job opportunities as well.
To accomplish this, the exhibit takes several tracks, including highlighting the stories of successful women who have broken through the glass ceiling in fields typically considered to be for men only. “You Can Be Anything” also shows kids that they can have fulfilling and rewarding careers through role playing, imaginative play, and determining which of five role types — leader, problem solver, nurturer, creator and adventurer — best suits their interests and personalities. After choosing a possible career, participants can have their photos taken inside a Barbie box.
End the day at the museum at 4:45 p.m. when Rex, the museum’s dinosaur mascot, leads the way from the third floor to the exit while the staff lines the way waving goodbye.
Take a break from basketball and dinosaurs at the Rathskeller, Indy’s oldest restaurant. It’s located in the Athenaeum, a massive German Renaissance Revival-style building built in the 1890s that anchors one end of trendy Massachusetts Avenue — commonly known as Mass Ave. The Rathskeller, with its live music, German fare and wide variety of beer, is the perfect place to get your German on.
Make it a weekend
If you go, consider this money saver. The Indianapolis Visitor and Convention Bureau has a “five top attractions for the price of one" deal going on for either one or three days. Called the Indy Attraction Pass, the offer is for admission to such venues as the Children’s Museum, the Indianapolis Zoo and the Indianapolis State Museum.