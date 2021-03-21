There's more than basketball in Indianapolis this spring

"Sue meets Bucky at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis" sounds like a teen romance movie from the 1960s, but the two stars are much older than that. Bucky was born about 65 million years ago; Sue is two million years older.

She’s also bigger: at 42-feet long, Sue is the largest and best preserved dinosaur ever discovered, while the 34-foot-long Bucky is the sixth most complete. In case you’re wondering if they get along, they have one big thing in common besides their big teeth — both are Tyrannosaurus reges, the ferocious carnivores singularly known as T. rex. In other words, don’t get between them and a couple of steaks.

This Sue is a full cast of the Sue on permanent display at the Field Museum. She’ll be at the Children’s Museum until July 25. And if you’re wondering about their names, it's common to nickname dinosaurs after the person who finds them. Sue was discovered by Sue Hendrickson, a fossil explorer and collector. Bucky got his name from rancher and rodeo cowboy Bucky Derflinger, who was training a horse when he saw the dinosaur’s toe bone.

Sue’s arrival at the museum is part of the hoopla (excuse the pun) going on in Indianapolis right now as Indiana hosts 98 men's and women's basketball games in 29 days, including the 67 games of the NCAA men’s basketball championship, which began this weekend.