'Tis THE season in Santa Claus

In a village called Santa Claus, one could expect no less than a full-force celebration of all things Santa, along with other holiday events.
This dedication to Jolly Old St. Nick is nothing new. Once called Santa Fe (and pronounced “fee”), this small spot on the map in Spencer County in the southwest section of Indiana had to change its name because there was another such place in the state.
That part we know is definitely true, but don’t go looking for Santa Fe, which was located in Miami County, because it lost its post office in 1917.
Now, following is the part we truly believe but can’t prove.
The elders of what had been Spencer County's Santa Fe gathered around a pot-bellied stove on Christmas Eve in 1849 trying to come up with a new name when a gusty wind blew open the door. From outside came the jingles of a sleigh. The children who had been playing whatever kids played before electricity and electronic games yelled, “It’s Santa.”
Since the elders (all men we are sure because that’s the way it was back then) had already decided to keep "Santa" as part of the village’s name, the decision was made. Santa Claus it would be. Fast forward 172 years and Santa is still king year round, but especially so at holiday time.
Indeed, there’s so much going on, it’s a little hard to keep track. But we’ll give it a try.
The Santa Claus Land of Lights, a 1.2-mile drive-through Christmas light adventure inside Lake Rudolph Campground & RV Resort, tells the story of Rudolph in LED lights and storyboards. It's open nightly, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Dec. 10-27.
For more color, head over to Dale (about five miles away) where until Jan. 8 you can enjoy a 48-minute digital light dance display synced to the music on 100.3 FM. Santa and Comet the reindeer (and this is a real live one) will be in Dale for the light show on Dec. 19.
Wait, we’re not done with light shows — one of our favorite holiday things after Christmas cookies. On Dec. 11 and 18, you can take a nine-mile drive through Christmas Lake Village in Santa Claus to view its light display as well.
Packing on the calories for his big night, Santa invites people to join him at the dinner buffet in the Celebration Room at Santa’s Lodge in Santa Claus on Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18. The buffet starts at 6 p.m., photos with Santa run from 7-8 p.m. After that, Santa tells a story, and the evening ends with his favorite treat of milk and cookies.
How’s Santa going to know what you want unless you write him a letter? The elves at the Santa Claus Museum & Village are waiting to help kids (and adults who still have a lot of kid in them) write up their wish list where it can be mailed at the Santa Claus Post Office for an official Santa Claus postmark. If for some reason you can make it down to Santa Claus this season, send a letter to Santa at Santa Claus, P.O. Box 1, Santa Claus, IN 47579 before Dec. 18 and one of the elves will reply.
The Santa Claus Museum & Village has exhibits on local history and a gift shop and also hosts a collection of historic Santa Claus buildings, such as the 1880 Deutsch Evangelishe St. Paul’s Kirche (the majority of the town’s population back then was German). It’s now known as the German Evangelical St. Paul’s Church.
Also in the village is the town’s original post office, which later became the Betsy Ross House of Dolls, one of the exhibits in Santa Claus Land, the nation’s first amusement park — beating out Disneyland by nine years. Indeed, former President Ronald Reagan came out to the park in 1955 to check it out, but that’s a story for a different time.
Santa Claus Land, still going strong with over a million visitors a year, is now known as Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari. Speaking of which, the park is opening its Santa’s Merry Marketplace to guests on Dec. 11 for dinner as well as the chance to browse their Christmas merchandise and buy fudge and cookie decorating kits at the Candy Cane Confectionary.
If you want to try a holiday food with its own song — well, really, it’s called “The Christmas Song,” but most of us know it by its opening line “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire” — then Santa’s Candy Castle in Santa Claus is the place to go. The iconic building, sponsored by the Curtiss Candy Co., which made Baby Ruth and Butterfingers, first opened in 1935. Restored after years of neglect, it not only is for chestnut lovers but all those who crave sweets. With lots of hard-to-find and vintage candies and confections, the castle also features dozens of cocoa flavors and, in keeping with these modern times, internet access for chats with elves. And yes, it does look like a castle, with crenelated roofline and tower, rotunda and, just for good measure, a pitched roof tower.
Unfortunately, we can’t provide a ride on Santa’s sleigh, but on Monday through Friday until Dec. 23 you can ride on a vintage train with the guy in red aboard the Santa Claus Flyer. The 30-minute trip to deliver letters to the elves leaves on the hour from 5-8 p.m. Reservations are highly recommended.
On Dec. 11, there’s a Christmas parade, a Santa Claus Arts and Crafts Show at Heritage Hills High School and the Santa Claus Legion Craft Fair. That evening you can dance to live music at the Bourbon Ball. Of course, with a name like that, there’s bourbon tasting and also a five-course dinner, and the chance to participate, if you want, in a silent auction to benefit local charities. Presented by Beloved Farm, attire is formal, so if you plan on attending, pack something nice.
Other events during this three-week holiday extravaganza include a presentation of “It’s A Wonderful Life” at Heritage Hills Auditorium.
For those who follow the Chicago Bears, former quarterback Jay Cutler was born in Santa Claus and graduated from Heritage Hills High School.
Before leaving Santa Claus, stop by what is said to be the first Santa statue in the country. Even if you tried, you really couldn’t miss the 22-foot tall, 40-ton iconic statue of Santa dedicated in 1935 to all the children of the world.
For more information, call 888-444-9252 or visit santaclausind.org/. When in town stop by the Visitor’s Center, located at 39 North Kringle Place.