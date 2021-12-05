'Tis THE season in Santa Claus

The Santa Claus Museum & Village has exhibits on local history and a gift shop and also hosts a collection of historic Santa Claus buildings, such as the 1880 Deutsch Evangelishe St. Paul’s Kirche (the majority of the town’s population back then was German). It’s now known as the German Evangelical St. Paul’s Church.

Also in the village is the town’s original post office, which later became the Betsy Ross House of Dolls, one of the exhibits in Santa Claus Land, the nation’s first amusement park — beating out Disneyland by nine years. Indeed, former President Ronald Reagan came out to the park in 1955 to check it out, but that’s a story for a different time.

Santa Claus Land, still going strong with over a million visitors a year, is now known as Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari. Speaking of which, the park is opening its Santa’s Merry Marketplace to guests on Dec. 11 for dinner as well as the chance to browse their Christmas merchandise and buy fudge and cookie decorating kits at the Candy Cane Confectionary.