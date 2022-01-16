Tour gives colorful view of Indiana art glass history

There's an interesting connection between Louis Tiffany and Kokomo Opalescent Glass, which dates to 1888 and is the country’s oldest art glass company operating at the same location since opening. The glass-domed ceilings designed by Tiffany for both Macy’s downtown Chicago store and the Chicago Cultural Center — the largest Tiffany dome ceiling in the world — originated from Kokomo Opalescent Glass. Their recipes since their founding are still available, and when the center’s ceiling was being restored in 2008, artisans were able to replace the broken and missing pieces using glass made according to the same specifications as they had been a century ago.

Take a tour at Kokomo Opalescent Glass that begins with the brilliant and fiery orange liquid glass being hand-ladled and rolled from a 2,500-degree furnace and then is blown in the Hot Glass Studio. Visitors can shop for the completed items in the Op Studio.

You can see company's stained glass windows in the magnificent Neo-Jacobean, Romanesque Revival Seiberling mansion, now the Howard County Historical Museum in the Old Silk Stocking Historic District in Kokomo. The house and museum are open for tours.