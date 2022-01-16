Tour gives colorful view of Indiana art glass history

This winter, when the skies are gray, discover some of the state’s hidden gems while adding much needed colors to your life, such as Ocean Blue, Amber, Red Indiana, Opalescence, Ruby Red Flash, Indiana Custard, Olive Avocado Green, Red Metamorphic and Iridescent Blue, by following the Indiana Glass Trail.
A network of destinations, the trail opens up opportunities to explore not only major Hoosier cities but also the nooks and crannies tucked away in the East Central region of the state. After all, how many of us have even heard of Elwood, Dunkirk, Albany and Greentown, let alone traveled there. These towns once boomed, when Indiana was one of the leaders in glass production after the discovery of natural gas in 1876. The industry burned brightly until the gas ran out in the early 1900s.
During this period, the Ball brothers turned out millions of their Mason and Ball canning jars from their plant in Muncie. Now the site where the family lived on land above the White River is home to the 40-acre Minnetrista Cultural Center. Its name, a combination of Sioux and English, means “a gathering place by the water.” It is a wonderful place of exploration featuring many exhibits, including a collection of antique Ball jars in the museum, extensive gardens and Oakhurst, one of the former homes of a Ball family member that is open for tours.
Nearby, stops along the Indiana Glass Trail include the Albany Glass Museum, which highlights pressed glass patterns from 1893-1903, and The Glass Museum in Dunkirk. Here, there are more than 8,000 pieces of glassware, from 110 factories around the world, currently on display, as well as other objects including leaded glass windows, a leaded glass mural, and even the pink chandelier that hung in the home of movie star Carole Lombard. Call ahead and schedule a glass blowing demo, and if you really get into the glass thing, mark your calendar for Aug. 19-21. That’s when the 51st annual Elwood Glass Festival is being held — a weekend-long event featuring glass artists, vendors, demonstrations and more. While in town, visit Carol’s Legacy Crystal to shop for hand-blown glass.
The Indiana Glass Trail is not just about glass. Each of the stops offers a chance to explore. In Muncie, check out the menu at Vera Mae’s Bistro, which features an upscale fusion of European, Asian and American cuisines. The Glass Capital Café in Dunkirk is the place for such specials as chicken and noodles and the Whole Hog Sandwich, consisting of ham, pulled pork, bacon and pepper jack cheese.
It’s easy to customize a tour, said Sherry Matlock, manager of the Greater Kokomo Visitors Bureau. She notes that currently there are five counties on the glass trail, with two more — Wayne and Allen — joining soon.
There's an interesting connection between Louis Tiffany and Kokomo Opalescent Glass, which dates to 1888 and is the country’s oldest art glass company operating at the same location since opening. The glass-domed ceilings designed by Tiffany for both Macy’s downtown Chicago store and the Chicago Cultural Center — the largest Tiffany dome ceiling in the world — originated from Kokomo Opalescent Glass. Their recipes since their founding are still available, and when the center’s ceiling was being restored in 2008, artisans were able to replace the broken and missing pieces using glass made according to the same specifications as they had been a century ago.
Take a tour at Kokomo Opalescent Glass that begins with the brilliant and fiery orange liquid glass being hand-ladled and rolled from a 2,500-degree furnace and then is blown in the Hot Glass Studio. Visitors can shop for the completed items in the Op Studio.
You can see company's stained glass windows in the magnificent Neo-Jacobean, Romanesque Revival Seiberling mansion, now the Howard County Historical Museum in the Old Silk Stocking Historic District in Kokomo. The house and museum are open for tours.
A short drive from Kokomo, the Greentown Glass Museum is known for its ample collection of pressed glass made in and near Greentown more than a century ago. Many of their pieces are from the Indiana Tumbler and Goblet Company, which opened in 1894 and was popular for the plethora of colors developed during its years in business, ranging from transparent shades of amber, teal blue, canary and emerald green to cobalt blue, opaque white and chocolate.
When Warsaw Cut Glass opened in 1911, the company kept its 55 glass cutters busy. Now, Randy Kirkendall, who owns the company with his wife, Linda, and daughter, Lauren, is one of only two glass cutters left in the United States. Using many of the company’s original tools like their original line-shaft, leather belts and stone wheels, he continues the company’s long tradition of hand-cut glass.
It’s a chance to see what is now almost a lost art.
“There were 19 glass cutting companies from Chicago to Cincinnati in the early 1900s,” said Linda Kirkendall. “We bought the company in 1980 and are happy to keep the heritage alive.”
The company offers demonstrations and tours and has a showroom of glassware.
“Richmond’s most highly prized gems are Tiffany windows,” said Nancy Sartain, leisure marketing director at the Richmond-Wayne County Convention & Tourism Bureau. “The Reid Center — formerly Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church — has 62 Tiffany windows. Plus, Louis Comfort Tiffany designed the interior as well. Reid is thought to be one of just a handful of churches in the U.S. which have all Tiffany windows. The church now serves as a venue for concerts, lectures, and recitals.”
The Morrisson Reeves Library in Richmond also features Tiffany windows.
Sartain said that the library’s windows are excellent examples of Favrile glass, a technique where most of the light and shade effects are achieved by folding the glass to create variations in light. The four windows on display are intricate workings with the largest showing Johannes Gutenberg demonstrating his system of movable type and the three smaller windows featuring early writers and the typographical symbols of early printers.
According to Richmond’s Tiffany window expert, Sue King at the Reeves Library, the glass Tiffany used in the windows most likely came from KOG.
Since we’re doing history here, while in Richmond dine at the Old Richmond Inn, a 3 Star AAA Rating, 3 1/2 Diamond Mobile rating restaurant in business for over a quarter-of-a-century located in a historic building dating back to 1892.
For more information on the Indiana Glass Trail call 800-837-0971 or visit indianaglasstrail.com.
Note: Hours vary at many locations and reservations are required at some. Check in advance before arrival.