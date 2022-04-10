Tracing Hemingway's path in Michigan

At Finca Vigía, Ernest Hemingway’s home in San Francisco de Paula, a small town in Cuba not far from Havana, he could sail and fish and work on two of his novels — “For Whom the Bell Tolls” and “A Moveable Feast,” most of which he wrote there. When he went to the city, in a section now known as Old Havana, he often drank at Floridita, a bar still in business and such a shrine to the author that a bronze statue of him leans against the bar.

In the French Colonial-style home where he lived with his second wife, Pauline Pfeiffer, in Key West, Florida, Hemingway wrote both short stories and novels — "Green Hills of Africa," "The Snows of Kilimanjaro," "The Short Happy Life of Francis Macomber," "To Have And Have Not" and "Islands in the Stream."

In Madrid, where he lived, there were places to go like Cerveceria Alemana on the Plaza Santa Ana and the Iruna Bar on the Plaza del Castillo — both still open, so it’s not too late. Maybe the drinks at these and similar places were the fuel for the books he wrote at the time, such as “For Whom the Bell Tolls” and “Death in the Afternoon.”

But you don’t have to run with the bulls in Pamplona (featured in “The Sun Also Rises”) or fight for man-versus-nature dominancy against marlin, tuna and swordfish from the deck of the Pilar, which Hemingway sometimes docked on the bay in Cojimar, Cuba, said to be the inspiration for “The Old Man and the Sea.”

That’s because before there was Key West, San Francisco de Paula and Madrid, there was Northern Michigan — a region of rolling hills, forests, lakes and plenty of places where Hemingway could fish, write and drink. All of which he did, though not when he first started going there. That’s because he was just 7 months old, traveling with his parents and family by boat and train to Windemere, the family cottage on beautiful Walloon Lake.

Still owned by the family, Hemingway’s mother, Grace, left it to Ernest because he was the oldest son. He in turn bequeathed it to his “favorite” sister, Sunny.

A very long time ago, Sunny’s son — and Ernest Hemingway’s nephew Ernie Mainland — invited me to visit Windemere.

Now, there are a lot of fancy “cottages” on Walloon Lake, but the Hemingway place, at least all those years back, was really just a very nice cottage on a very pretty lake. The important things that Ernie pointed out were the lines drawn on the wall by his grandmother (and Ernest’s mother) Grace that showed the various heights of her children, and the paintings she had done that still hung on the walls.

Windemere is private, but for those who want to visit locations that figured in the writer’s stories, there are plenty of options.

Hemingway and his first wife, Hadley Richardson, spent their honeymoon at Windemere. In Hemingway’s short story “Wedding Day,” newlyweds Nick and Helen Adams take a rowboat from Walloon Lake’s public boat launch to the cottage where they are spending their honeymoon, just as Ernest and Hadley did in real life.

"When he awoke in the night he heard the wind in the hemlock trees outside the cottage and the waves of the lake coming in on the shore," Hemingway wrote in "Ten Indians," one of his Nick Adams short stories.

It all sounds so cozy and romantic, but then you remember that Hadley was the first of four wives.

Ken Marek, a founding member of the Michigan Hemingway Society, after intense research curated a tour of Hemingway locations tied to his literary output. It’s a fascinating look at how the author turned personal experiences and local settings into stories.

One such place is the quaint and charming Horton Bay General Store on Lake Charlevoix, which opened in 1876. Hemingway started visiting there as a young boy and continued on during the 20-some years that he came up north. A fun stop even without the Hemingway connection — after all, how many real general stores are left? — it is featured in his story "Up in Michigan" and most likely was the model for the store owned by Mr. Packard in "The Last Good Country." Open for breakfast and lunch, there’s a pretty patio garden in the back and a great old fashioned soda fountain inside.

Next door, what was once a home built in 1878 became a restaurant known as the Red Fox Inn, famous for its chicken dinners, in 1919. Local farmer John Kotesky, who supplied the restaurant with fresh vegetables drove Ernest and Hadley from Horton Bay to Walloon Lake as they started their honeymoon, according to Marek. Hemingway wrote about the drive in “On Writing.”

As for those fried chicken dinners, well, you’re out of luck, since the Red Fox Inn is now a bookstore that’s open seasonally with a focus on Hemingway books, histories, art, Petoskey stones and clothing.

Hemingway also featured Horton Bay and its surroundings in other short stories, including "The End of Something," "Summer People" and "Up in Michigan." For a magnificent view, grab some picnic supplies at the general store and head to Horton Bay’s public access site and boat launch.

After being injured in World War I, Hemingway returned to this region, recovering from his wounds in Bayview, a historic community between Petoskey and Harbor Springs, all three of which line the shores of Little Traverse Bay. There Hemingway found shelter at Evelyn Hall, considered one of the finest examples of Queen Anne architecture in Michigan and notable because of its carpenter’s lace decorative woodwork, flying buttresses, gables, cupolas, turrets and double balcony. While he recuperated, staying warm by the heat of a potbellied stove, he wrote some of the stories found in his collection titled "In Our Town."

For those who want to know more, "Walloon Lake Reads: The Torrents of Spring," at 7 p.m. April 18 and 25, is a free two-part community read of Hemingway’s novella, which is set at the former Pennsylvania Railroad Station in nearby Petoskey, a charming Victorian era city overlooking the water. The station, right across the street from the grand Perry Hotel, where Hemingway is said to have stayed, is close to other Hemingway destinations.

Both parts of "Walloon Lake Reads: The Torrents of Spring" will be hosted via Zoom and synced with Facebook Live at 7 p.m., as well as being recorded and uploaded to the Walloon Lake Village YouTube channel for later viewing. Participation is free, but registration is required for the Zoom portion. For more information and to sign up, visit walloonlakemi.com/walloon-lake-reads-the-torrents-of-spring.

A self-guided walking map is available at the Petoskey Area Visitors Bureau: 800-845-2828 or petoskeyarea.com. To set up a tour, or download a tour brochure, visit Tour Hemingway’s Michigan at mihemingwaytour.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Need to get away? Start exploring magnificent places with our weekly travel newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.