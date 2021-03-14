Travel: A foodie paradise near Cincinnati

Two things I did plan on for this trip were some Skyline Chili and Grater’s Ice Cream. But I’m so glad that Jungle Jim’s spontaneously ended up as part of our trip, too. It ended up being a major highlight of our Cincinnati experience.

We pulled up into the parking lot and there was what looked like a tram overhead, and a life-size painted cement gorilla greeted us at the entrance. We didn’t have a lot of free time to spend there, but enough to get a taste of the place and enough to see that we could have planned a full afternoon there.

The 6 1/2 acre store has everything you’d find in your standard grocery store in their American grocery section, but what fun is it to shop for items you can pick up anywhere?

What is so cool about this place is that you will find food from every corner of the globe. It stocks about 200,000 products on its shelves, and I found so many familiar imported things I had tried before (many of which I love and grab whenever I have an opportunity), like Pocky sticks from Japan, Vegimite from Australia, Fundelina spread, marzipan, Baci chocolates, Walker’s shortbread and others. There were snacks, candies, jars and cans, perishables and frozen foods. It was just aisle after aisle to explore, and so many new foods to try. It’s been called the “theme park of foods" and it's a great description.