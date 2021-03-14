Travel: A foodie paradise near Cincinnati

Almost four years ago I took a trip to the Cincinnati area with two of my boys. Part of our trip was a visit to a college campus, and while we were there we met up with a friend of my son’s.
We chatted with her for a little bit and somehow during the conversation it came up that I was a food blogger. “Oh, my gosh. You have to go to Jungle Jim’s,” she screeched.
I recalled passing a sign I noticed with the name “Jungle Jim’s.” I was thinking “jungle gym” and expecting it to be a kids’ playland — something like a Chuck E. Cheese. My son’s friend explained that I was way off and that it was actually a huge international market with any kind of food you could think of — and then some.
She went on and on and was so enthusiastic that as soon as we left the campus, I looked at our itinerary for the next couple days to see when we could fit it in.
Later, I was so glad for that meeting and that conversation, because otherwise I would have been so close, but I would have not been introduced to this amazing place.
Every time I travel, food plays a big part in the trip. I like to find unusual spots to dine or historic buildings that have become restaurants or cool nostalgic eateries, or just plain old mom-and-pop places that serve up good food.
I also seek out specialty shops and am always bringing home food souvenirs — fudge, jams, cheese, fresh baked goods and more. I always try to find out if there is a regional specialty and seek it out.
Two things I did plan on for this trip were some Skyline Chili and Grater’s Ice Cream. But I’m so glad that Jungle Jim’s spontaneously ended up as part of our trip, too. It ended up being a major highlight of our Cincinnati experience.
We pulled up into the parking lot and there was what looked like a tram overhead, and a life-size painted cement gorilla greeted us at the entrance. We didn’t have a lot of free time to spend there, but enough to get a taste of the place and enough to see that we could have planned a full afternoon there.
The 6 1/2 acre store has everything you’d find in your standard grocery store in their American grocery section, but what fun is it to shop for items you can pick up anywhere?
What is so cool about this place is that you will find food from every corner of the globe. It stocks about 200,000 products on its shelves, and I found so many familiar imported things I had tried before (many of which I love and grab whenever I have an opportunity), like Pocky sticks from Japan, Vegimite from Australia, Fundelina spread, marzipan, Baci chocolates, Walker’s shortbread and others. There were snacks, candies, jars and cans, perishables and frozen foods. It was just aisle after aisle to explore, and so many new foods to try. It’s been called the “theme park of foods" and it's a great description.
There were also food counters serving ethnic foods. We stopped by the Korean BBQ spot. There was a full room of olive oils. There was a sushi counter. There was a little theatre near the entrance that showed a film giving the story behind Jungle Jim’s owner James O. Bonaminio and how the business began in the 1970s. One feature that I really loved was the huge section of hot sauces that had a full-size vintage fire truck as part of the display.
We saw just a small part of the store, but in reading up on it later I learned that there was lot we missed — animatronic singing animals, live seafood tanks an in-store cooking school and one of the largest wine collections in the country.
Last year I had a trip planned to meet up with a cousin in Cincinnati for a Reds game. It was just one of my 2020 trips that didn’t happen because of the pandemic. I had been looking forward to working in a Jungle Jim’s stop on that trip and I will definitely plan on revisiting when I make it to that area again. It’s a place that every food lover should put on their foodie bucket list.