Travel: A perfect getaway not far from home

It feels so good to be getting on the road and traveling more. A lot of people are feeling that way and travel and tourism seems to be finally getting a much-needed boost as hotel rooms fill up, rest stops are full of mini vans with families taking summer trips and attractions return to being fully open at full capacity.

Last week my husband I and took a little road trip. We didn’t go very far, spending a few days in the South Bend and Mishawaka area, but it was a perfect little getaway that was full of history, good food and a little time outside in between the rainfall.

Our trip included some visits to places we had been before and some we hadn’t. One of the places we re-visited was a campus that includes two museums and a historic mansion, highlighting some of the early industry of South Bend. The Studebaker Museum and The History Museum are connected, and just outside the doors sits the 1897 Oliver Mansion as well as a 1930s workers home that can be toured.