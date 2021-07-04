Travel: A perfect getaway not far from home

It feels so good to be getting on the road and traveling more. A lot of people are feeling that way and travel and tourism seems to be finally getting a much-needed boost as hotel rooms fill up, rest stops are full of mini vans with families taking summer trips and attractions return to being fully open at full capacity.
Last week my husband I and took a little road trip. We didn’t go very far, spending a few days in the South Bend and Mishawaka area, but it was a perfect little getaway that was full of history, good food and a little time outside in between the rainfall.
Our trip included some visits to places we had been before and some we hadn’t. One of the places we re-visited was a campus that includes two museums and a historic mansion, highlighting some of the early industry of South Bend. The Studebaker Museum and The History Museum are connected, and just outside the doors sits the 1897 Oliver Mansion as well as a 1930s workers home that can be toured.
We had been to the Studebaker Museum in recent years, but it was probably around two decades ago when we toured the Oliver Mansion, called Copshaholm, which was built for the founder of the Oliver Chilled Plow Works. The home tour lasts about 90 minutes and is well worth taking the time for. It starts in what was once the carriage house and then leads through the massive front door, where you can see three of the four levels of this home that is full of Tiffany or Tiffany-inspired glass, intricate woodwork, 14 fireplaces and all original furnishings. It was occupied by members of the family until the 1970s, and then the home and all its contents were donated in the 1980s.
The History Museum includes localized exhibits, including one on the South Bend Blue Sox and the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, and a new exhibit that just opened called Manufacturing Victory, which is the first joint exhibit for the Studebaker Museum and the History Museum. It focuses on how region manufacturers have contributed during wartime. A fun interactive part of the exhibit is a Hummer simulator that allows you to test out driving a military vehicle on city streets. I had fun trying that out, even thought I didn't make it far and ended my drive in a sloppy crash.
The Studebaker Museum has been a favorite attraction of our family for a long time, as my husband and boys are all fans of classic cars. We've been there at least three times (once in a former location) and discovered new things and saw new vehicles each time. Our experiences there even led me to purchase an old 1949 Studebaker pick-up truck for my husband for Father’s Day one year, hoping it might be a project he and the boys could work on together one day. The museum covers a century of transportation history from the days of the Studebaker wagons to the last car to be produced in the 1960s.
We also visited the Studebaker Mansion on this trip, which is now a fine dining restaurant called Tippecanoe Place. Dating back to 1889, it has about 40 rooms and covers nearly 24,000-square feet. The food is also top-notch. I recommend getting the prime rib, which has been their signature dish for more than 40 years.
We stayed at the Embassy Suites by Hilton South Bend at Notre Dame. It was a perfect home base since we also planned on doing our own self-guided tour around the campus. We also stopped to see the 1906 Studebaker Electric Fountain, which was installed in 2019 at Leeper Park.
The trip also included a South Bend Cubs game on a Friday evening when they have a fireworks show afterwards, the Snite Art Museum, some time at the Mishawaka Riverwalk, Central Park in South Bend, dinner at Render Meat & Potatoes, treats at Macri’s Italian Bakery, a beer flight and appetizer at Studebaker Brewing Co. and lunch at Bru Burger.
There’s wasn’t enough time to squeeze in all we wanted to, so another trip may be on the calendar in the near future. For more information on the area, go to visitsouthbend.com.