Travel: A quick visit to Dubuque left me wanting more

When I have an opportunity to travel, I really don’t spend a lot of time in one place. I like to see a lot and end up cramming several places into a short time period. There’s really only about a half dozen trips I’ve taken in my life where I’ve stayed in one place for about a week or more. Most trips I’ve taken since I started travel writing over 20 years ago have been in the two- to five-day range, and even in that span, I might jump from place to place or plan it out to visit two or more places in one trip.

One of those times was a trip a few years ago where first visited Galena, Illinois and then also spent a little time across the Mississippi River in Iowa. During our time in Galena, we attended their Civil War re-enactment, visited some of the historic sites and enjoyed the alpine slide at the Chestnut Mountain Resort.

One day of our trip was spent in Dyersville, Iowa, where we stopped at the National Farm Toy Museum, which the kids loved. Then it was off to the Field of Dreams to take a walk on the baseball diamond created in a cornfield for the 1989 baseball-themed movie. We had so much fun there, and it remains a favorite family memory.

Another day was spent in the river town of Dubuque, Iowa. I love river towns and have loved visiting them throughout the Midwest — whether small or large. Being in Dubuque was so fun, so scenic, so charming and so relaxing. We were there just a few hours — long enough to get a bite to eat, do a little shopping and take in the river views. We also took a ride on the Fenelon Place Elevator, which was pretty unique. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1978 and is said to be the shortest and steepest railroad in the world. It provided an interesting vantage point for viewing the city.

Although there was much more we could have done there, we only had an afternoon, and it’s a place I’ve always wanted to make my way back to. Aside from the elevator ride, there are a nice variety of attractions and recreational opportunities.

The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium is one place I’ll put on my itinerary when I return. The 14-acre campus includes nearly 40 exhibits related to history and geology and about 40 different animals, including a Cownose Ray, Coral Catshark, Chilean Rose Tarantula, American Alligator, Green Sea Turtles and a Giant Pacific Octopus.

I’d also love to visit the Dubuque Museum of Art, the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens and Crystal Lake Cave, explore some of the nature trails and do some tasting at some of the area’s wineries.

For more information on the area, go to traveldubuque.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Need to get away? Start exploring magnificent places with our weekly travel newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.