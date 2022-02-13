Travel: A romantic setting for couples

It's almost Valentine's Day and romantic dates and getaways are a timely topic.

Early in our marriage, when we were dealing with an insanely busy life with young kids and burned out with busy work schedules we decided to plan a little overnight for ourselves. Quiet moments and alone time were rare with babies and toddlers and I decided we needed to make it a priority to occasionally spend a little time together away from home to reconnect as a couple and just have time to decompress without kids at our feet.

I learned that there was a place that was perfect for achieving that objective and it was just about 25 minutes from home. It’s called the Sybaris.

There are several locations — three in Illinois, one in Indianapolis and one in Mequon, Wisconsin. The Illinois locations are all in the Chicago suburbs — one in the north suburbs (Northbrook), one in the west suburbs (Downers Grove) and one in the south suburbs (Frankfort). The Sybaris is an adults-only resort where you can book a room with such amenities as whirlpools, steam rooms and even swimming pools. It’s been around for over 40 years and produced a lot of return customers, including my husband and I.

We’ve tried to get back there once every year or two since that first visit and we always leave feeling refreshed and relaxed.

At the Frankfort location, the closest to Northwest Indiana, there are four different types of suites. The Deluxe Whirlpool Suite includes a fireplace, misting steam room, whirlpool tub and massage chair. The Paradise Swimming Pool Suite has a private 20-foot swimming pool with a 90 degree attached hot tub, misting steam rooml, fireplace and massage chair. The Majestic Swimming Pool Suite has more space than the Paradise Pool Suite and all of the amenities of that suite plus an additional 5’ X 7’ whirlpool tub. The Chalet Swimming Pool Suite is the most luxurious of the suites and is a multi-level room with a private garage, private 22-foot pool with 90 degree hot tub, tropical waterfall, misting steam room, bedroom loft with a 10-foot waterslide, fireplace, additional whirlpool and massage chair.

There are some enhancements you can add to your stay, like early or late check-out. You can also add massage services for one or two to your stay. Packages can be booked that include champagne, a spa kit, robes and souvenir glasses. Be sure to get on the email and text club list to receive special offers and last minute discounts.

For more information, go to sybaris.com.

