Travel: A 'staycation' in the Southland

In the restaurant, La Voute Bistro and Bar, you’ll find the bank’s original vault, which has been converted into a private dining room. La Voute means “the vault” in French. The nearly century-old vault door contains a sticker signed by J. Edgar Hoover, then director of the FBI. The restaurant specializes in French cuisine and I’ve had some really spectacular meals there. Some favorites have been the scallops, pan-seared salmon and pork tenderloin. They also have a couple vegetarian and vegan options, which I have tried that were hearty and full of flavor. Chef specials are also offered, so even if you’ve made your way through the regular menu, you can try something new on each visit.

The lower level houses a 24-hour fitness center with resistance training stations and cardio equipment. The main level has an expansive lobby and lounge area, the restaurant and bar and a conference room. On the second level are the guest rooms and I adore the blue and gray tones of the carpet, walls and floral hallway murals.

The rooms feature electric curtains, oversized showers and free wi-fi. I stayed in a king room that also had a jacuzzi tub and spent a bit of time just soaking and relaxing. The hotel is also pet-friendly. There are Kuerig coffee makers in the rooms and you can get a grab-and-go breakfast of granola bars or muffins in the lobby in the morning.