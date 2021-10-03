Travel: A Victorian-era town on the shore of Little Traverse Bay

I missed the wedding by 100 years. But let’s be honest, back then I wouldn’t have been invited. After all, when Hadley Richardson and Ernest Hemingway married, it was the unification of two posh families, and my grandparents were running a horse-and-wagon dairy delivering milk in Indiana Harbor. We certainly wouldn’t have fit in with the guest list.

I also missed the centennial re-enactment of the wedding by several weeks, but at least this time I was invited. Hemingway — who grew up in Oak Park, Illinois, caroused in Paris, fished in Cuba and Key West, was wounded serving on the Italian front while driving an ambulance — loved Northern Michigan, where his family still owns a cottage on Walloon Lake.

He returned to this region, with its vast shoreline on Lake Michigan and many rivers and inland lakes, to recuperate. It’s where he met Hadley when she came to vacation following a series of deaths in her family — her father’s suicide as well as her mother’s recent death. It would be nice to say they lived happily ever after, but she was the first of four marriages before Hemingway took his own life decades later.