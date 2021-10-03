Travel: A Victorian-era town on the shore of Little Traverse Bay

I missed the wedding by 100 years. But let’s be honest, back then I wouldn’t have been invited. After all, when Hadley Richardson and Ernest Hemingway married, it was the unification of two posh families, and my grandparents were running a horse-and-wagon dairy delivering milk in Indiana Harbor. We certainly wouldn’t have fit in with the guest list.
I also missed the centennial re-enactment of the wedding by several weeks, but at least this time I was invited. Hemingway — who grew up in Oak Park, Illinois, caroused in Paris, fished in Cuba and Key West, was wounded serving on the Italian front while driving an ambulance — loved Northern Michigan, where his family still owns a cottage on Walloon Lake.
He returned to this region, with its vast shoreline on Lake Michigan and many rivers and inland lakes, to recuperate. It’s where he met Hadley when she came to vacation following a series of deaths in her family — her father’s suicide as well as her mother’s recent death. It would be nice to say they lived happily ever after, but she was the first of four marriages before Hemingway took his own life decades later.
But traces of the young Hemingway, a robust man who loved to fish and held his first bachelor party on the banks of the Sturgeon River, are still part of the weave of Petoskey, a lovely Victorian-era town with gas light lamps on the southern shore of Little Traverse Bay.
“The railroad used to come through here, dropping passengers off at the hotel,” my friend Peter Fitzsimons tells me as we pass by Pennsylvania Park, where a statue has been erected showing a young Hemingway on his way to the station. It seems that in real life, Hemingway not only carried a valise but also had a bottle in his pocket. Wisely, when turning the image into a statue, the bottle was replaced by a book.
Next to the park is the City Park Grill, where he would write and most likely order drinks at the 30-foot cherry wood bar. Built in 1875, its original pressed tin ceilings help maintain the ambience of the writer’s time here, as does the Stafford’s Perry Hotel just a short walk away.
The old Pennsylvania Station is just across the street, and one can imagine the trains filled with passengers from Chicago and Detroit coming to a stop in front of the hotel’s broad veranda, where earlier arrivals sat in white rocking chairs sheltered from the summer heat, checking to see who disembarked. Both the hotel and station were built in 1899, and so would have been somewhat new when Hemingway stayed in Petoskey after the war, recovering from his wounds.
It’s doubtful that Hemingway spent much time shopping, except maybe to buy fishing or hunting gear, but Petoskey’s Gas Light Victorian Downtown is filled with shops, galleries and restaurants housed in 19th century buildings.
For those who want to learn more about Hemingway, the Little Traverse History Museum in Bay Park is in the restored Pierre Marquette train depot built in 1892. Fitzsimons’s wife Candace was the former director and instrumental in the development of the museum and its Hemingway exhibits.
The museum is part of the 303-acre Bay Front Park on the northern edge of the town that edges Little Traverse Bay. With its sandy beaches, long pier for jumping off into the water, picnic areas, lovely waterfall cascading down from the rocky cliffs and stocked fishing pond for kids, it’s a popular gathering area. Across the bay is Harbor Springs, a less than four-mile journey by water — there are ferries that take visitors back and forth during the season.
This time of year, the coast is lined with trees bright with color — fall is a definite color destination here.
The Bear River flows into Petoskey and the new Bear River Whitewater Park, the first of its kind in the state, located in the Bear River Valley Recreation Area in the Petoskey Park System, reaches a Level 3 in the spring with the snow melts. The 75-foot drop is the largest of any river in the state’s lower peninsula.
Also, a rarity in the state is Headlands International Dark Sky Park, open 24 hours a day, every day, for dark sky viewing. Looping back to Hemingway’s time here, the Dark Sky Park most likely shows what the nights would have been like back in his day.
For more information, call the Petoskey Area Visitors Bureau at 800-845-2828 or visit its website at www.petoskeyarea.com.