Travel: Along the Mississippi

As the pandemic continues and travel has slowed quite a bit, I’m looking back on some of my favorite Midwest trips in recent years — and making myself a list of places I’d like to revisit as we transition back to more of a normal existence. One of those places I really enjoyed is Moline, Illinois, which I visited as part of a multi-day trip spent in the Quad Cities on the western edge of Illinois on the Mississippi River.
One thing that definitely goes hand-in-hand with Moline is John Deere farming equipment. It all started in 1837 when Deere developed the first self-scouring steel plow. Deere & Company has grown to a world-wide company that continues to produce innovative equipment that helps feed the world. That legacy is a big part of Moline today, drawing visitors there to experience agriculture-related attractions.
Unfortunately, some of the attractions are currently closed due to the pandemic, but if you have kids you will definitely want to keep the John Deere Pavilion in mind for a future visit. The free attraction is a fun place to spend an hour or two learning about the company and the history of farming in the United States and operating some simulators. Best of all, several of those massive, green pieces of equipment that the company is known for are on display — but also available for visitors to climb inside. My husband and I went on our own and had as much fun as the kids that were there. We returned again another time with our boys, who had a blast.
I love touring historic homes and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to tour two mansions built in the late 1800s by Charles Deere, the son of John Deere — the Deere-Wiman House and the Butterworth Center, located in the Overlook District of the city. Each of the homes, built 20 years apart, is distinctly different than the other, and that is part of what makes it so interesting to take in both sites.
The Deere-Wiman House was built in 1872 in Victorian style with the roofline changed after an 1899 fire. It includes an 1890s elevator, Kimball pipe organ and seven acres of formal gardens. The Butterworth Center was completed in 1892 as a gift by Charles Deere to his younger daughter. It has a massive pipe organ that was one of the largest residential organs in the Midwest and features a ceiling painting by Gaspare Diziani, which is one of only six known Venetian ceiling painting that exist in the U.S. today.
There’s also a nice system of paved paths for walking and biking along the Mississippi River, and while we were there we rented bikes at the visitor center and set off for the afternoon along the water, which was one of my favorite parts of the trip. The visitor center is closed now due to the pandemic, but definitely keep bike rentals in mind for a future visit.
There are two places I totally recommend visiting for a meal if you visit Moline. One is Lagomarcino’s, a 1908 classic ice cream shop and soda fountain that is oozing with nostalgia. They currently are doing curbside pick-up only for their candy and ice cream, but when the restaurant is fully open, they have a lunch menu and some pretty amazing sandwiches. Of course, the ice cream and their homemade hot fudge are not to missed, and you simply can’t leave without a bundle of their rich hand-made chocolates.
The other place is the Bier Stube. I’m a big fan of German food and this place serves up a great variety with a fun, lively atmosphere. There’s an ample menu of sausages and schnitzels and everything that goes with them. I got some sausages to bring home and grill, too, and one day we ate there for both lunch and dinner — that’s how much I liked it.
The biggest highlight of the trip was a river cruise on the 750-passenger Celebration Belle out of Moline. Celebration River Cruises is a family-owned business and there are several types of cruises available to guests — from a lunch cruise to musical cruises to a narrated sightseeing cruise. Seasonal cruises are offered, like the Fall Foliage Cruise, Oktoberfest Cruise and Holiday & The Classics Cruise. Entertainment themed cruises include Big Band, Country Tribute, Christian Music, Classic Oldies, Broadway and Movie Tunes and the Legends Review cruise.
We happened to be taking our cruise on our wedding anniversary and it was a lovely way to celebrate. It was an evening sunset cruise with a nicely prepared dinner of prime rib with lots of sides. There was live entertainment and we got a few slow, romantic dances in, too. It’s been an unusual year, and the cruises haven’t operated as frequently as in previous years, but there is still an opportunity on Nov. 20 to join the three-hour Holiday Cruise.
For more information on the area, go to visitquadcities.com.
Need to get away?
Start exploring magnificent places with our weekly travel newsletter.