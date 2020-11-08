Travel: Along the Mississippi

I love touring historic homes and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to tour two mansions built in the late 1800s by Charles Deere, the son of John Deere — the Deere-Wiman House and the Butterworth Center, located in the Overlook District of the city. Each of the homes, built 20 years apart, is distinctly different than the other, and that is part of what makes it so interesting to take in both sites.

The Deere-Wiman House was built in 1872 in Victorian style with the roofline changed after an 1899 fire. It includes an 1890s elevator, Kimball pipe organ and seven acres of formal gardens. The Butterworth Center was completed in 1892 as a gift by Charles Deere to his younger daughter. It has a massive pipe organ that was one of the largest residential organs in the Midwest and features a ceiling painting by Gaspare Diziani, which is one of only six known Venetian ceiling painting that exist in the U.S. today.

There’s also a nice system of paved paths for walking and biking along the Mississippi River, and while we were there we rented bikes at the visitor center and set off for the afternoon along the water, which was one of my favorite parts of the trip. The visitor center is closed now due to the pandemic, but definitely keep bike rentals in mind for a future visit.