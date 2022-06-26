Travel: Along the waterfront: Iowa River towns make for a pleasant getaway

I’ve been to Iowa several times over the years, but haven’t ventured too far into the state. Most of my time there has been spent in Eastern Iowa in towns along the Mississippi River.

I love river towns and each of these places has offered ample doses of natural beauty along with history, culture, recreation, good food, entertainment and more. I’ve enjoyed sitting and sipping on wine or cocktails or craft soda while looking out at the river - spotting bald eagles, pelicans and some cool watercraft. We spent our 25th anniversary on a sunset dinner cruise on the Mississippi that was very memorable. If you’re looking for a place to get away for a few days, here are some charming places to consider along the Mississippi River on the Iowa side.

Muscatine

I was in Muscatine this past spring and it was a lovely time to be there - before the summer crowds arrived, yet when the weather was pleasant. Muscatine is known as the Pearl Button Capital of the World. In the 1800s and early 1900s, freshwater pearls were harvested from pearl mussels along the stretch of the Mississippi River. The National Pearl Button Museum covers the interesting history of the city.

I enjoyed visiting the Pine Creek Grist Mill, which dates back to the 1840s and got a guided tour with background on its fascinating history. It’s a pretty and peaceful stop that is great for taking photos. I loved the Muscatine Art Center, which has some wonderful collections that includes pieces from world renowned artists and a very cool 1889 Regina Orchestral Disc Music Box that still operates.There are also lovely gardens outside the center.

We stayed at the Merrill Hotel, a beautiful boutique hotel that is a Tribute Portfolio property facing the river and with a top-notch restaurant and lounge. The food there was amazing. In fact everything we had to eat on our visit was very impressive.

Dubuque

My stop in Dubuque was worked into a summer trip to Galena, Illinois. We decided to spend a day heading over the border to visit the Field of Dreams movie site and then spent the remainder of the time exploring Dubuque. We enjoyed some amazing views, especially from the Fenelon Place Elevator - the shortest and steepest railroad in the world. When at the top you have an amazing vantage point for viewing the river.

Hop on one of the river cruises aboard the American Lady for a relaxing cruise on the world’s 4th largest river. Other fun attractions include the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, Crystal Lake Cave, the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium and the Dubuque Museum of Art. There are also beautiful, historic homes to see on a walk.

You’ll find some wonderful options for dining with river views and you can check out one of the eight local breweries in the area to enjoy a flight or pint.

LeClaire

This cute little community is just north of Davenport (which is also an awesome river town destination, but was too much to fit into this column) and could not be more charming. Shoppers will love making their way through the specialty shoppes and boutiques and searching for treasures at Antique Archeology, the shop featured on the History Channel's television show "American Pickers." It’s also home to the Buffalo Bill Museum honoring William F. Cody, who was born in LeClaire and known as "Buffalo Bill" as he traveled with his famous Wild West show in the late 1800s.

You’ll find a brewery, winery and distillery all in a little stretch along the river. I absolutely recommend stopping at the Mississippi River Distilling Company to taste some of their flavored liqueurs. You can also do a relaxing river cruise from the docks and get a glimpse of the area from the water. It’s also along Iowa’s Great River Road - a lovely route for a drive or a bike ride.

Blue Iguana was one of the cool and quaint entries with river views that I really enjoyed. And being a big fan of German food, I also loved my meal at the Bier Stube (which also has a location across the river in Moline, Illinois.)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Need to get away? Start exploring magnificent places with our weekly travel newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.