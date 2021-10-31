Travel: An autumn trip to Amish country

The road to Charm — population 65 — takes me deep into the heart of Holmes County, Ohio, the second largest Amish region in the United States. It’s all buggies and horses, mares and their foals nuzzling in fields, and girls in bonnets and boys in black hats riding in carts pulled by ponies as I make my way south along the winding narrow road. My destination is Amish Country Riding Stables, where the horses are already saddled and ready for our hour-long trail ride through the woods and fields of Doughty Valley, an expansive stretch of land surrounded by tree-covered hills — all colored in the rich colors of late autumn.

The stables are located at Guggisberg Swiss Inn & Winery, and afterwards, of course, sampling their award winning wines is a must. I’m admiring the scene — a large gazebo overlooking a pond, when I feel a gentle nudge. I turn and am eye-to-eye with one of the horses from our ride. Allowed to free-range throughout the grounds, the equines like to join the party, softly prodding an arm or a shoulder in order to get the attention — and the petting — they think they deserve.

This is one of the delights of Holmes County, a patchwork of villages, small towns and side roads that lead to new discoveries.