Travel: Aquarium, entertainment, dining make Kentucky town worth a trip

I love when we get an unusually warm spell in the winter or fall. It’s happened a few times that warm spells like that occurred when we were traveling and it turned out to be a very pleasant surprise. One year in February, I took a trip with two of my boys to do a college tour in Ohio. When we left the Chicago suburbs, the temperature was around 60 degrees and it just got warmer as we set off on our four-day trip.

We spent our first night in a state park lodge on the Ohio River and the next day went on our college tour. Then it was on to Cincinnati to explore the city. Just across the river is the town of Newport, Kentucky, and we spent some time there, as well. With 70+ degree temperatures at a time of year when we are normally experiencing snow and frigid winds at home, it made that road trip all the more pleasant.

Just a short jaunt across the bridge from the bustling city of Cincinnati, Newport is a little slower-paced, smaller and quieter, but it offers a lot in a fun entertainment and shopping district called Newport on the Levee. The stretch of buildings along the riverwalk includes an Aloft Hotel, AMC Theatre, a bowling and bocce venue called Rotolo, a variety of fast casual, tavern and upscale dining options, a number of shops and boutiques and a bit of inviting outdoor gathering space.

A highlight of our visit to Newport on the Levee for us was the Newport Aquarium. If you’ve got kids who are fans of Finding Nemo, they’ll be mesmerized by the many underwater creatures, including several that appeared in the animated Pixar/Disney film. It includes 14 galleries and five connected transparent tunnels totaling more than 200 feet, which allow you to view creatures swimming above and beside you. Among the activities at the aquarium are an opportunity to touch stingrays and cross the world’s first Shark Bridge. You’ll see sharks, alligators, penguins and more. Take time to check out the "Shipwreck: Realm of the Eels," "Ring of Fire: World of the Octopus" and "Seahorses: Unbridled Fun" exhibits.

Two regional food chains that you have to try out while you’re at Newport on the Levee include Tom+Chee, which specializes in grilled cheese sandwiches. Be sure to try the version that is toasted between two glazed doughnuts. You’ll also want to nosh on some Skyline Chili, which you can have as a 3-way (spaghetti covered with chili and topped with a mound of shredded cheddar cheese), a 4-way (a 3-way with the addition of onions or beans) or a 5-way (a 3-way with onions and beans). I’m a fan of the Cheese Coney, a hot dog on a steamed bun covered with chili, diced onion and a huge pile of shredded cheese.

For dinner we visited Hofbrauhaus Newport, which is just down the street. This lively beer hall takes you away to Oktoberfest in Munich — with live entertainment and keg tappings. Toast with a stein of Hofbrau beer and pair it with a plate of giant German pretzel and mustards, sausages or schnitzel. The Hofbrauhaus Chicago in Rosemont was one of my favorite eateries until it closed its doors for good during the pandemic. The Newport location is one of three remaining in the United States.

There are a number of bridges connecting the Cincinnati area to Kentucky, and one pedestrian-only one that you can step on to walk across the river into Ohio is the Newport Southbank Bridge, also knows as the Purple People Bridge. It’s the country’s longest all-pedestrian bridge that links to states at 2,670-feet.

