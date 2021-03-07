Travel: As we look towards spring, consider a family getaway in Fort Wayne

Two seasonal attractions will also be opening in the coming weeks. The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo re-opens and the TinCaps minor league baseball team will begin its season. The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is really an amazing place. Opening Day is scheduled for April 24, and while it won’t be open in time for spring break, it is definitely worth going back to see later in the year. I actually want you to pretend that the word “children’s” isn’t in the name, because I fear it may give people the impression that it is smaller and less spectacular than it actually is. It definitely will appeal to more than kids and I would for definitely go there on my own, with my husband or with my adult kids. It covers 40 acres of nicely-landscaped space with many unique and obscure animals to be seen. There’s the African Journey, Australian Adventure and Indonesian Rainforest sections that introduce you to animals from around the world.