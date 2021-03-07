Travel: As we look towards spring, consider a family getaway in Fort Wayne

With plane travel still not quite being encouraged again, and it not being as carefree as it once was to hop on a plane since we now have to mask up, this is looking to be a big year for road trips, as families are itching to get out into the world again seeking some semblance of the normalcy we’ve lost in the past year.
Road trips can mean heading out across the country, but also across the state. For Hoosiers, there’s a lot to see and do throughout their home state. Indianapolis is an obvious choice for a getaway as a thriving capitol city with new development, as well as being a cultural hub, sports center, foodie’s paradise and loaded with lots of rich history. However, Indiana’s second largest city, Fort Wayne, shouldn’t be overlooked if you’re anticipating doing an Indiana road trip.
Fort Wayne has become one of our family’s favorite road trip destinations, and as our kids have gotten older we’ve discovered that it’s a great place to explore on our own as a couple, as well. Our first little family trip there was over two decades ago. Among our favorite spots have been the city’s zoo, children’s museum, minor league baseball stadium, botanical conservatory and art museum. And get me started on the eateries and breweries and it’s hard to get me to stop.
Of course, in this pandemic year, you’ll need to check ahead on attractions to see if there are adjusted hours or capacity limits, and you’ll need to wear a mask. But for the most part, it’s looking like all the regular fun will be open for business this spring.
Science Central is one of the best museums we’ve been to that is designed for kids. Whenever we’ve gone there, we’ve known to allow lots of time. I remember on one trip we thought we’d stop for an hour or so and next thing we knew it was closing time and we’d been there all afternoon because my kids were having so much fun and just didn’t want to leave.
The Foellinger-Friemann Botanical Conservatory is just such a nice escape. This is my version of the kids museum — I could spend hours here just wandering through the gardens examining different plants and flowers and listening to the flowing water. I’ve been there a handful of times, but it’s always been either in a colder time of year or when it was pouring down rain, so I have yet to explore the outdoor gardens.
The Fort Wayne Museum of Art is a beautiful space where I could also get lost for hours viewing a number of artistic mediums. One year I visited on a day when there were food trucks and live music out in the park next to it on a weekday at lunchtime — it made for a great way to spend an afternoon.
The Fort Wayne Firefighters Museum was another popular spot with our kids on our visits. As little boys my kids were fascinated by the apparatus on display in this historic firehouse.
A number of other attractions could fill in a fun weekend— the History Center, the Fort Wayne Air Museum, the African-American Historical Museum, the Historic Old Ford and Promenade Park, part of the riverfront outdoor recreation area that stretches for eight miles in the downtown area and features 120 miles of trails.
Two seasonal attractions will also be opening in the coming weeks. The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo re-opens and the TinCaps minor league baseball team will begin its season. The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is really an amazing place. Opening Day is scheduled for April 24, and while it won’t be open in time for spring break, it is definitely worth going back to see later in the year. I actually want you to pretend that the word “children’s” isn’t in the name, because I fear it may give people the impression that it is smaller and less spectacular than it actually is. It definitely will appeal to more than kids and I would for definitely go there on my own, with my husband or with my adult kids. It covers 40 acres of nicely-landscaped space with many unique and obscure animals to be seen. There’s the African Journey, Australian Adventure and Indonesian Rainforest sections that introduce you to animals from around the world.
Riverview Stadium, where the minor league high-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, the Fort Wayne TinCaps, play their home games is a beautiful, modern park that is a great setting for enjoying a game. Their season kicks off in early May.
Fort Wayne is also an amazing foodie town, whether you’re looking for nostalgic bites, upscale eats or a casual brewery, you’ll find many to choose from. A meal at the tiny, old-school Cindy’s Diner and a chili dog from Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island are two things to definitely include in your itinerary. I’ve visited two breweries there that have amazing, high-caliber menus, but in an unpretentious atmosphere — and they have some tasty brews, too. They are Junk Ditch Brewing and Gnometown Brewing. Hop River Brewing is also a nice spot if you want to enjoy a pint of beer.
I also like Black Canyon Restaurant for a hearty meal or appetizers, and West Central Microcreamery is a great spot for some creative flavors.
And be sure to stop and pick up some fine chocolates from DeBrands. I’ve bought treats there intending to bring them home for later, but they don’t make it. They’re too good to save. For more information on the Fort Wayne area, go to visitfortwayne.com.