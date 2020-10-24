Travel: Battle Ground is welcoming spot on an autumn afternoon

A pleasant fall weekend was spent this month in Battle Ground, Indiana, where the sun was shining and leaves were falling. We spent some time outdoors in two places where it was easy to practice social distancing, and we were able to take in some nature and some history on our visit.
We first visited Wolf Park, a not-for-profit facility dedicated to wildlife behavioral research, education and conservation. The park is home to wolves, foxes and bison. Reservations can be made for a guided tour that lasts about an hour on a half-mile trail along the wolf and fox enclosures and bison pastures.
Besides tours, there are a number of seminars open to the public. The schedules have been scaled back due to the pandemic, but you can check out the calendar on wolfpark.org and register for various tours, howl nights, photography workshops and other events. Howl-O-Ween Nights include a trail walk, program and campfire. Feeding Specialty Tours explore the diets and hunting strategies of wolves and foxes. The Photography Specialty Tours are led by world-renowned wolf photographer Monty Sloan, with a series of photo opportunities through fences. Different sponsorship opportunities are available that allow for more intimate visits with some of the animals.
In all, there are seven wolves, 13 bison and four foxes (two red and two gray) that reside at the park, which opened in 1972 and covers about 75 acres. Our guide, Chris, explained that 1808 was the last time bison roamed Indiana in the wild, and 1908 was the last time wolves did so. The residents have interesting names, among them Kanti, Aspen, Scarlette, Mama B, Thelma, Louise, Joker, Aretha and Elwood. It was a nice place to spend a little time outdoors — watching the animals, walking the trail, taking in the flowers and other scenery and even getting a peek at a set-up for a wedding that was taking place on site that afternoon.
After our visit to Wolf Park, we drove down the road to the Tippecanoe Battlefield, which is operated by the Tippecanoe County Historical Association. This 96-acre park is a national historic landmark that was bursting with fall colors on our stop. We took a little time to walk the grounds and examine the 85-foot marble monument that was added to the property in 1908 to mark the site of the Battle of Tippecanoe in November, 1811. The battle was led by William Henry Harrison, who would later become the ninth U.S. president, and representatives of Tecumseh’s Native American confederation, and is known as the largest military action ever to take place in the present state of Indiana. We did a little walking on the Wabash Heritage Trail and explored the Wah-ba-shik-a Nature Center.
The Tippecanoe Battlefield Museum serves as an interpretive center that gives a timeline and background on The War of 1812, what led up to it and what came after it. There is also a store on site. The park is open dawn to dusk seven days a week, and there is no charge to enter the grounds. Admission to the museum is $5 for adults, $2 for children under age 16 and $4 for seniors, active military and AAA members. For more information, visit tippecanoehistory.org.
After our outdoor afternoon, we went on to Lafayette. Since I always like to check out the courthouse when I’m in a county seat, we took a little drive to the Tippecanoe County Courthouse and then visited the nearby Lafayette Brewing Company, which had outdoor seating in the closed street out front.
We enjoyed our flight of craft beer (I recommend the seasonal Oktoberfest brew) along with their Western BLT (a hearty sandwich with an addition of avocado and sliced cheddar) and some Scotch eggs (a favorite that I always have to order when I spot it on a menu).
For additional info on the area, go to homeofpurdue.com.
