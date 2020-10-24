Travel: Battle Ground is welcoming spot on an autumn afternoon

A pleasant fall weekend was spent this month in Battle Ground, Indiana, where the sun was shining and leaves were falling. We spent some time outdoors in two places where it was easy to practice social distancing, and we were able to take in some nature and some history on our visit.

We first visited Wolf Park, a not-for-profit facility dedicated to wildlife behavioral research, education and conservation. The park is home to wolves, foxes and bison. Reservations can be made for a guided tour that lasts about an hour on a half-mile trail along the wolf and fox enclosures and bison pastures.

Besides tours, there are a number of seminars open to the public. The schedules have been scaled back due to the pandemic, but you can check out the calendar on wolfpark.org and register for various tours, howl nights, photography workshops and other events. Howl-O-Ween Nights include a trail walk, program and campfire. Feeding Specialty Tours explore the diets and hunting strategies of wolves and foxes. The Photography Specialty Tours are led by world-renowned wolf photographer Monty Sloan, with a series of photo opportunities through fences. Different sponsorship opportunities are available that allow for more intimate visits with some of the animals.