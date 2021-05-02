Travel: Bicycling season is upon us; seek out bike rentals as you travel

As we’re moving into milder spring weather, we have arrived at bicycling season.
Cycling is something I enjoy, not seriously, but as a leisure activity. I don’t ride for dozens of miles like more serious cyclists, but I like to take short rides around the neighborhood at a slow pace or to a business in my community’s downtown area if I have an errand to run.
There’s a spot a few blocks from my home where I can jump on the Pennsy Greenway for a more extended ride if I feel like it.
Over the years as we have traveled, I’ve love when there is an opportunity for renting bikes — especially when we are staying somewhere near water. My rides have never been long ones, but long enough to take in some of the scenery and feel a breeze. It’s something I encourage you to seek out as you travel, especially if you happen to be visiting an area with a lakeside path or a riverwalk. Things just look different from that perspective and always leaves me feeling refreshed.
My favorite so far has been renting a bike on Mackinac Island in Northern Michigan. There are several different places offering bike rentals — about a half-dozen, so you have a few places to choose from and can compare prices or find the point you’d most like to start from.
The best part about riding a bike on the island is that you have no cars to contend with — just pedestrians, other cyclists and horse-drawn wagons and carriages.
For those not familiar with Mackinac Island, it sits between Michigan’s Upper and Lower Peninsulas in Lake Huron and is really a one-of-a-kind place absent of automobiles, chain hotels and restaurant franchises. It’s like no other tourist town in the Midwest.
On this trip I was content to just slowly make my way along a small stretch of the shoreline for two reasons. One, obviously was the breathtaking view. The other is that it was a road that was pretty flat.
I went as far as riding up to the Grand Hotel and that was as far uphill as I was willing to go. I wanted to relax, not struggle. It was meant to be a chill solo ride while my husband and kids shopped, not be a workout. I was in it entirely for sightseeing and not for the exercise. So, I just spent an hour riding up and down the same stretch taking it all in.
We had stayed at a hotel in St. Ignace since it was less pricy than staying at one of the inns on the island. It was a fun couple of days where we ferried off to the island and spent our time back near the hotel exploring the area, shopping and eating lots of delicious fresh fish.
My next favorite bicycling experience while traveling in the Midwest was in the Quad Cities. You’ll spots on both the Illinois and Iowa sides of the Mississippi to rent bikes. We picked up ours at the Moline Visitor Center and set out for an afternoon, riding along the Mississippi River and watching the pelicans that were resting along the way and stopping for a treat at the amazing Lagomarcino’s Confectionery. An ice cream treat in a vintage soda shoppe was a nice stopping point.
Wherever you are planning to spend time this season, find the area’s visitor/tourism bureau, and the workers should be able to point you in the direction of where to find bicycle rentals.