Travel: Bicycling season is upon us; seek out bike rentals as you travel

For those not familiar with Mackinac Island, it sits between Michigan’s Upper and Lower Peninsulas in Lake Huron and is really a one-of-a-kind place absent of automobiles, chain hotels and restaurant franchises. It’s like no other tourist town in the Midwest.

On this trip I was content to just slowly make my way along a small stretch of the shoreline for two reasons. One, obviously was the breathtaking view. The other is that it was a road that was pretty flat.

I went as far as riding up to the Grand Hotel and that was as far uphill as I was willing to go. I wanted to relax, not struggle. It was meant to be a chill solo ride while my husband and kids shopped, not be a workout. I was in it entirely for sightseeing and not for the exercise. So, I just spent an hour riding up and down the same stretch taking it all in.

We had stayed at a hotel in St. Ignace since it was less pricy than staying at one of the inns on the island. It was a fun couple of days where we ferried off to the island and spent our time back near the hotel exploring the area, shopping and eating lots of delicious fresh fish.