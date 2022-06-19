Travel: Boat rides, art galleries and distinctive cuisine highlight a trip to Saugatuck

Channeling my inner Midge Maisel, I navigate the Kalamazoo River like it’s the 1950s all over again. Steering Ruby, a red and white big-finned Bell Boy Banshee (think the watercraft equivalent of the cars your grandparents used to drive), away from the docks at Retro Boat Rental at the Old Boat House, Ruby is mine for an hour-and-a-half. It’s enough time to explore Saugatuck, Michigan’s historic waterfront, known for its trendy culinary scene, boutiques, art galleries and pretty pocket parks, and even go for a dip.

I could have chosen Dorothy, a restored rare baby blue 1959 Glass Slipper that was modeled after a 1950s Ford Thunderbird and described as a T-Bird on the water; Candy, a pink 1958 Glass Craft Citation; or one of the other jellybean-colored 14-foot jet agers, also known as atomic boats, manufactured between 1955 and 1963. Defined by their distinctive automotive design, including head and taillights and chrome grills, Ruby is that red convertible I’ll probably never have.

“Is that yours?” someone calls from the dock of the Coral Gables, a popular restaurant that’s part of a complex of mooring sites and watersport rentals. I just smile and shrug. Must be a tourist, I think. Otherwise he’d know Ruby is part of the fleet belonging to Retro Boats, a company started by Lauren and John Sharar. The two bought an abandoned boat house and then wondered what to do with it. At first John considered renting wood vessels, but decided the upkeep was too much.

Then he discovered the beauties belonging to the mostly forgotten “Golden Age of Boats,” many of which were left to deteriorate in old barns or garages and required extensive restoration. But John is good at that kind of thing, and now they gleam in their Mad Men grandeur. To be environmentally friendly, John replaced the old engines with electric motors.

There are also three-hour rentals. Some boats are dog friendly. If you want to swim, head towards Lake Michigan to where the river narrows into a harbor that locals call The Cove. Drop anchor and splash down into the water.

There are other ways to enjoy the water in Saugatuck, a historic village on a river that winds its way into Lake Michigan.

Star of Saugatuck offers 90-minute day and evening cruises on authentic sternwheeler paddleboats that ply the waters of the Kalamazoo River and Lake Kalamazoo before heading out to Lake Michigan. The Star ships also have themed cruises, such as Beer on the Boat and Wine on the Water, where a representative from a distillery, winery or brewery provides samples for tasting and tells about their products, and Pirate Life, where passengers are invited to dress like a pirate. Well, why not?

Clamber up on one of Harbor Duck Adventure Tours’ refurbished World War II duck boats for a ride along the village streets before entering the water. Disembark any time you want for shopping, dining or whatever, and catch another duck boat when ready.

Board Schooner Serenity, Saugatuck’s sole tall ship, for two-hour cruising options that include an afternoon and sunset sail steered by a licensed captain. The ship, a 65-foot two-masted gaff-rigged schooner, is also available for private charters. It holds six and you’re welcome to bring your own food and drinks aboard. Despite its name, Schooner Serenity’s home port is Douglas, another historic village on the Kalamazoo River just a few miles south of Saugatuck.

In a historic aside, Douglas — which has its own charming downtown with galleries, restaurants, boutiques, gardens and parks — was one of three ship-building and lumber ports that boomed following the Chicago Fire in 1871. Surrounded by dense forests, the mills of Saugatuck, Douglas, and the exotically named Singapore, which was north of the other villages, denuded the forests to turn out the wood needed to rebuild Chicago.

Once the forests were gone, the economy of all three villages went bust. Saugatuck and Douglas revived with the advent of steamship tourism in the late 1800s, which bought visitors to the villages. Singapore, alas, had been abandoned and ultimately disappeared under drifting sands. Just a few of its buildings remain, having been put on skids and pulled by horses once the river froze. One survivor is the 185-year-old Singapore bank that now houses the Saugatuck Gallery at 317 Butler, Saugatuck’s main street.

Both Saugatuck and Douglas are arts mecca so there are plenty of other galleries to explore.

A definite must stop is a historic oddity — the Saugatuck Chain Ferry. Dating back to 1838, it is the country’s only remaining chain-driven ferry. Operated by a hand crank that in turn operates pulleys, it takes passengers across the Kalamazoo River.

Back on dry land, check out the myriad of tasting rooms — Fenn Valley Winery, Saugatuck Brewing Company, New Holland Spirits, Coppercraft Distillery, Mitten Brewing Company and Guardian Brewing Company.

Other fun spots are the century-plus Saugatuck Drug Store & Soda Fountain for sundries, root beer floats, ice cream and shakes, The Owl House for gifts, and American Spoon for jams, salsas, fruit butters and sauces.

You may be up north, but there’s Appalachian-style cuisine (by way of Detroit) at The Southerner. Located on the river, there’s often a long line as the place has been discovered and written about in the Wall Street Journal. Specializing in such fare as fried chicken and catfish, grits and shrimp, pimento cheese spread, and to-die-for biscuits, the kitchen is manned by chef/owner Matt Miller, a James Beard nominee.

Spending the night? Then consider the food-centric Wickwood Inn, a 1940s Colonial Revival-style boutique hotel surrounded by lush gardens in downtown Saugatuck. Owned by Julee Rosso, an award winning cookbook author and co-founder of the Silver Palate line of foods, the inn is not only a good starting point for exploring the village but also offering their New American Breakfast as well as sweets and tea in the afternoon and an early evening social hour featuring hors d’oeuvres.

For more information, contact the Saugatuck/Douglas Visitors Bureau at 269-857-1701 or Saugatuck.com.

