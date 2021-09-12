Travel: Brown County offers the best of fall

Fall is the time when persimmon trees fruit. Because they don't ship well, Indiana persimmons are often hard to find elsewhere, but at Pat’s Gnaw Bone Sorghum Mill you can find all sorts of persimmon goodies, from fudge to frozen pulp, to take home to make persimmon pie, cookies and the ultimate Hoosier specialty — persimmon pudding.

As for sorghum, though this once was a mill where horses or mules powered the mill that grown sorghum into syrup, now you have to make do with it already being bottled or as an ingredient in sorghum goodies.

More than a century ago, Nashville and the surrounding hills became a place for artists who were drawn to the beauty of the hills, creeks and woods, often moving from bigger cities to enjoy the quiet rhythms of the countryside. The most prominent artist, T.C. Steele, and his wife built a home at a high spot with a magnificent vista southwest of Nashville. Their home and his studio are now part of the T.C. Steele State Historic Site. Here the original furniture is still used to furnish what is now a house museum, and the studio with its large windows overlooking the woods and gardens that Mrs. Steele tended, holds a large selection of his paintings.