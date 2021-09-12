Travel: Brown County offers the best of fall

Fall is my favorite season to follow the back roads — and let’s face it they’re all back roads here — as they wind their way through the rolling hills of Brown County, Indiana amidst drifts of a colorful confetti of red, orange and yellow leaves.
A special place any time of the year, but even more so in autumn, Brown County is about an hour south of Indianapolis but seemingly in a different century. Instead of the hustle and bustle of big cities, it’s a delight of small towns and villages, each unique but with some commonalities — white clapboard churches dating back to the 1800s; old diners where people have been gathering for a century or more to chat over cups of coffee and shops to peruse.
I begin my visit in Story, a pre-Civil War village surrounded by the Hoosier National Forest and the Brown County State Park. The village’s old general store, built in 1916, is now a farm-to-table restaurant and the homes, including the one built by Doc Story in 1851, are guest quarters for overnight stays.
With its extensive vegetable and flower gardens, small orchard, and out-buildings including a classic Hoosier barn dating back more than a century and an old grain mill, it’s definitely life in the slow lane. After lunch in the garden and a chance to catch up with owners Kate and Jacob Ebel and Rich Hofstetter, it’s time to head to town.
That would be Nashville, the county seat and the only community with stoplights. Like Story, Nashville has blended the past with the present. The large brick courthouse, built in 1874, is part of the downtown where there’s a plethora of shops and other businesses housed in buildings equally as old.
To get a feel for the county’s history, visit the Pioneer Village Museum, a collection of original buildings including the village jail, blacksmith shop, and the office of Dr. Ralphy, a true country doctor who also made house calls, no matter the weather. When an overflowing creek swept his buggy and horses downstream, the doctor survived but the horses didn’t make it.
To honor their service, a funeral was held for the equines, drawing hundreds of mourners. A guided walking tour map can be downloaded at www.browncountyhistorycenter.org.
Long before Prohibition — a bothersome law that didn’t stop Brown County citizens from pursuing making their own — stills and vats for making homemade spirits were part of the can-do culture. The downstairs bar at the Story Inn is called The Still because, well, that’s where revenuers confiscated one in the 1920s. Fortunately for the owner, all the liquid evidence disappeared before the trial.
Now the region is part of the Indiana Uplands American Viticultural Area and many of the local wineries, including Oliver, Country Heritage, Cedar Creek and Salt Creek, have tasting rooms in Nashville. For those who like artisan brews there’s Big Woods Brewery and two distilleries — Hard Truth and Bear Wallow. The latter is tucked away in nearby Gnaw Bone, a small hamlet six miles east of Nashville. One of the first craft distilleries in the state, Bear Wallow uses only local grains to make their spirits using a unique copper. To find out more about the distillation process take their Farm-to-Fifth Tour.
Fall is the time when persimmon trees fruit. Because they don't ship well, Indiana persimmons are often hard to find elsewhere, but at Pat’s Gnaw Bone Sorghum Mill you can find all sorts of persimmon goodies, from fudge to frozen pulp, to take home to make persimmon pie, cookies and the ultimate Hoosier specialty — persimmon pudding.
As for sorghum, though this once was a mill where horses or mules powered the mill that grown sorghum into syrup, now you have to make do with it already being bottled or as an ingredient in sorghum goodies.
More than a century ago, Nashville and the surrounding hills became a place for artists who were drawn to the beauty of the hills, creeks and woods, often moving from bigger cities to enjoy the quiet rhythms of the countryside. The most prominent artist, T.C. Steele, and his wife built a home at a high spot with a magnificent vista southwest of Nashville. Their home and his studio are now part of the T.C. Steele State Historic Site. Here the original furniture is still used to furnish what is now a house museum, and the studio with its large windows overlooking the woods and gardens that Mrs. Steele tended, holds a large selection of his paintings.
In fall, many of the small towns host a series of events including the Bean Blossom Bluegrass Festival — and yes, there is a Bean Blossom, Indiana which has one of the two covered bridges in the county — but the festival is a little further north at Bill Monroe Music Park and Campground. Other events include the self-guided Back Roads of Brown County Studio Tour; the Story Wine Series, where vintners gather in the meadows surrounding the old Story barn for an ultimate tasting experience; and the Brown County EPIC Mountain Bike Festival, among many others.
Of course no fall visit to Brown County is complete without at least a drive through Indiana’s largest state park. From Nashville, I take the north entrance, crossing the double wooden covered bridge (the majority of covered bridges are singles for one way traffic) and follow the 26 miles of winding roads with their high vistas overlooking the hills and valleys ablaze with color. There are 50 miles of hiking trails and bridle paths. You can bring your own horse or take a guided trail ride. If traveling with kids, a stay at the Abe Martin Lodge, which has a swimming pool, is a good option.
Before he became a physician, Dr. Ralphy taught at Story’s one room school house, making the many-mile journey back and forth daily on foot. But I head back to Story by car, happy to have a glass of wine while walking through the gardens and over the little bridge which crosses a small creek. Guests have started a fire in the fire pit, and I join them — it’s a communal type of thing. As I listen to the snap and crackle of the logs — which the owners stack up next to the fence — I can see the shadows of a Brown County fall night.
To keep track of all the colors, there’s the Brown County Leaf Cam, www.browncounty.com/leaf-cam/. For more information on what to do on your visit, visit www.browncounty.com.