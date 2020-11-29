Travel: Chicago beckons, if conditions allow

For many living in the Chicagoland area and Northwest Indiana, the start of the Christmas season involves some sort of tradition related to the city of Chicago. Over the years, I’ve done my share of shopping, window watching, sipping on hot cocoa and looking at twinkling lights downtown as we have moved into the holiday season.

This year, of course, is not like a typical year. A lot of events have been cancelled or modified, but if you are ready to kick things off and get in the spirit, you’ll find many ways to do so this year in the city of Chicago. Even if a trip into the city isn’t in the cards this year, you’ll find there are virtual ways to feel like you’re there and enjoy the decorations, decor and festivities from home.

Here are some ways to spend time in the city (socially distanced in the outdoors) this year getting into the Christmas spirit, so grab your mask and make some plans:

Millennium Park Tree: Stop by Millennium Park for a glimpse of the official tree all lit up for the season. It makes a lovely backdrop for a photo and if you’re lucky enough to get a little sprinkling of snow, it sure looks pretty on The Bean.