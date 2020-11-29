Travel: Chicago beckons, if conditions allow

For many living in the Chicagoland area and Northwest Indiana, the start of the Christmas season involves some sort of tradition related to the city of Chicago. Over the years, I’ve done my share of shopping, window watching, sipping on hot cocoa and looking at twinkling lights downtown as we have moved into the holiday season.
This year, of course, is not like a typical year. A lot of events have been cancelled or modified, but if you are ready to kick things off and get in the spirit, you’ll find many ways to do so this year in the city of Chicago. Even if a trip into the city isn’t in the cards this year, you’ll find there are virtual ways to feel like you’re there and enjoy the decorations, decor and festivities from home.
Here are some ways to spend time in the city (socially distanced in the outdoors) this year getting into the Christmas spirit, so grab your mask and make some plans:
Millennium Park Tree: Stop by Millennium Park for a glimpse of the official tree all lit up for the season. It makes a lovely backdrop for a photo and if you’re lucky enough to get a little sprinkling of snow, it sure looks pretty on The Bean.
The Magnificent Mile: Stroll the magnificent mile to see lots of lights along the way and do some shopping at the many department stores, boutiques and luxury showrooms along the way. Don’t forget to stop at Water Tower Place to pick up some perfect gift items and see the historic water tower surrounded by twinkling lights on the trees nearby.
Christmas Around the World: Due to COVID-19, the Chicago museums are currently closed, but the Museum of Science and Industry is all decked out with their annual tree exhibit. Follow along for updates on re-opening and hopefully there will be an opportunity to view the trees later in the season.
Window viewing at Macy’s: This is one thing that I have always loved about being downtown at Christmas time - a walk by Macy’s to see the creative decorating displays. It’s different every year and such a fun activity full of wonder for the kiddos. Unfortunately, another fun tradition of Macy’s is also dining in the Walnut Room, which unfortunately is currently closed for indoor dining.
Skating: If you are looking for a fun activity to do outdoors, there are opportunities this year to lace up your skates and head out on the city’s free outdoor ice rink at Maggie Daley Park. Go online to reserve a pair of skates.
Zoo Lights: Drop by Lincoln Park Zoo for a dazzling Winter Wonderland of lights. There are more 2.5 million lights throughout the outdoor sections of the zoo that are quite a spectacle at night.
