Travel: Columbus is a top desination for beer lovers

City Brewery, the first of Columbus, Ohio’s many breweries, opened in 1836. By 1870 there were at least five more major breweries in the city, as well as a number of smaller ones. We know all that ended badly with the advent of Prohibition, but the city still loves its hops. Indeed, so much so that it is now home to the world’s first brew hotel, BrewDog’s DogHouse Columbus.
And no, we don’t mean they’re a suds hotel because there’s a lot of beer on tap — though there is — we mean that check-in happens in a bar-like atmosphere and your room key comes with a beer.
And the beer theme doesn’t end there. BrewDog has its own onsite brewery and a beer-stocked fridge built into the wall, and there’s no need to go all the way downstairs to order a freshly pulled brew. A growler system set-up lets you pour your own. In your room, really.
There are 32 luxe rooms altogether, some pet friendly (up to two dogs per room, please), and the BrewDog’s DogHouse Columbus, set on 42 acres, has walking trails, ponds, a dog park, workout facilities and a 6,000-square-foot interactive craft beer museum.
The beer culture is so deep here that the soaps in the bathroom are made from beer. But not to worry about the showers — that’s water, not beer, coming out of the rain shower heads.
Even breakfasts are paired with beers. Indeed, there’s no reason for anyone to be too sober, unless they really want to be.
At OverWorks USA Sour Brewery, their onsite brewery, the brewers are exploring alternative fermentation, which is the old fashioned way, letting wild bacteria chart the course of the beer’s taste. It’s then aged in Sangiovese red wine foeders (pronounced fooders), which are jumbo-sized barrels — the difference between the two being that foeders hold approximately 160 gallons. Regular barrels are about one-third of that.
Columbus was chosen by Scotland-based Overworks because of its burgeoning suds scene. There are over 50 microbreweries in town, with more on the way. The city has developed an Ale Trail to get acquainted with the scene.
But wait — some people don’t like beer. Yes, really.
That’s why Experience Columbus recently created the curated Columbus Distillery Trail. Columbus distillers have been garnering awards for over 10 years and the stops on the trail (there currently are seven) offer a signature cocktails and edibles experience with each offering a special take on craft spirits.
But first a little background on Columbus. The 15th largest city in the United States, those coming to Columbus might be surprised to discover that this isn’t a rustbelt city trying desperately to reimagine itself. Instead, it’s already going strong and there are statistics to prove it. According to data from the American Craft Spirits Association, in 2020 Ohio had 76 distilleries, up from 65 in 2019 with the majority located in Columbus, Cincinnati, and Cleveland. An article in the New York Times (and how much better can you get than that?) described Columbus as one of the country’s fastest-growing cities, noting that the many of the state’s craft distilleries are clustered around Columbus.
Located in then many fascinating neighborhoods of Columbus, each is distinctive and most offer tours and an original menu that goes way beyond burgers and brats — though you can get those too. Take the tour at Watershed Distillery — their barrel room is amazing — sample spirits, and dine on upscale fare such as Hay Smoked Ribs, Salad Niçoise, and Dried Beef Hushpuppies. Just as their food is locally sourced as much as possible so are the ingredients for their spirits. Their Watershed Apple Brandy is made from apples sources from local orchards and nocinos, an Italian liqueur is made using Ohio-grown black walnuts.
Reflecting the Italian heritage of its owners, Noble Cut Distillery produces small batch craft whiskey and their signature vodka. But their it’s most unique offering is a variety of those sweet/slightly tangy and super powerful cellos. Limoncello, with its sugar paired with lemon zest, is the most common cello but Noble Cut also offers lime, grapefruit or orange as well. Take a tour and then follow up with their classic Lemon Drop Cello Cocktail. Remember those sugarcoated lemon drops of old? That’s the taste, only with a kick.
Endeavor Brewing & Spirits, another stop on the trail, is Central Ohio’s first and only brewstillery — a combination brewery and distillery having introduced their first distilled beverages — white rum, botanical gin, dry gin, and vodka several years ago. For eats, there’s a rotation of food trucks. The signature trail libation is their Fireside Smoked Cocktail
For freebies — which we love — sign up for the distillery trail’s digital passport where after four stops, the reward is a Simple Times Mixer for making cocktails at home; do the entire trail and take home a Columbus Distillery Trail T-shirt. The same deal goes for the Columbus Coffee Trail, except stopping at four of the two dozen or so coffee shops listed, earns you a t-shirt while hitting all locations translates into a mug — as well as a serious caffeine buzz.
Columbus Food Adventures offers an assortment of walking and van tours that explore the culinary aspects of the city’s many intriguing neighborhoods such as the German Village, Old Worthington which was established in 1802 before Columbus became a city and is home to the largest farmer’s market in Central Ohio. Then there’s Dublin, with its adorable historic downtown dating back to 1810 and brand new pedestrian bridge which crosses the Scioto River.
I know we’ve talked about food and drinks and more food and drinks but take time to stop by North Market in Downtown Columbus. It’s a mecca for foodies with lots of vendors and it’s also the location of the ever popular Hot Chicken Takeover (get there early to avoid lines). It’s Nashville-style hot chicken served in Ohio and started off as a food truck. HCT now has four locations in Columbus and two in Cleveland. Don’t worry about the heat because there’s sweet tea on the menu that will cure your thirst. Founder Joe DeLoss believes in Fair Chance employment, pays good wages, and is willing to extend jobs to those who’ve had legal problems. So, think of it as a win-win. Great food and second chances.
Looking for other overnight options, there’s the luxurious Hotel LeVeque located in a historic Art Deco building in the downtown and the AC Hotel Columbus Dublin with its rooftop restaurant and bar located just across the bridge from Dublin’s quaint downtown.
For free travel guides, maps, online booking, things to do, and detailed information, ExperienceColumbus.com or 866-397-2657.