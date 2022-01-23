Travel: Columbus is a top desination for beer lovers

Even breakfasts are paired with beers. Indeed, there’s no reason for anyone to be too sober, unless they really want to be.

At OverWorks USA Sour Brewery, their onsite brewery, the brewers are exploring alternative fermentation, which is the old fashioned way, letting wild bacteria chart the course of the beer’s taste. It’s then aged in Sangiovese red wine foeders (pronounced fooders), which are jumbo-sized barrels — the difference between the two being that foeders hold approximately 160 gallons. Regular barrels are about one-third of that.

Columbus was chosen by Scotland-based Overworks because of its burgeoning suds scene. There are over 50 microbreweries in town, with more on the way. The city has developed an Ale Trail to get acquainted with the scene.

But wait — some people don’t like beer. Yes, really.

That’s why Experience Columbus recently created the curated Columbus Distillery Trail. Columbus distillers have been garnering awards for over 10 years and the stops on the trail (there currently are seven) offer a signature cocktails and edibles experience with each offering a special take on craft spirits.