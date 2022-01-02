Travel: Consider Door County for a winter getaway

This time of year, large fluffy snowflakes transform the landscape of Door County, Wisconsin, with its charming villages, forests and 300 miles of shoreline dotted with lighthouses, caves and cliffs, into a winter wonderland.
It’s a different type of beauty than in warmer weather — the fruit trees bare and the villages looking as though captured in snow globes. With lesser crowds, the setting is tranquil, but still one to be enjoyed to the fullest. Sure, the goats are gone from the roof of Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant in Sister Bay, but you can still watch them on the goat cam on the eatery’s website and dine on Swedish pancakes with Lingonberry jam in the dining room. It’s one of the many pleasures that make Door County a perfect winter weekend getaway.
Rent cross country skis and head to Whitefish Dunes State Park, with white limestone cliffs in Sturgeon Bay, as the sun is setting. That’s when, on Jan. 29, the annual Winter Candlelight Ski takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. There are separate trails for hikers and skiers and a shelter with food, libations and a fire.
There are more luminaries lining the trails at Crossroads at Big Creek in Sturgeon Bay during the Fire & Ice Candlelight Ski and Snowshoe from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 18. The next day is the Fire & Ice Festival, where ice carvers create sculptures from large blocks of ice.
While in Sturgeon Bay, check out Renard’s Cheese, where three generations of cheesemakers now produce over 50 flavor-infused specialty cheeses, as well as cheddars ranging in age from one year to 15, smoked string cheese, jacks including Monterrey, morel and leek, and pepper, cheese spreads, gouda and limburger. Other products sold at Renard's on-site store include sausages, maple syrup, jams and jellies, mustards, and butters such as apple, cherry, pumpkin and sweet potato. Though they’re not doing tours right now (that could change so keep an eye on their website), visitors can sample wine and cheese and watch a video of the cheesemaking process.
If you’re looking for a place to stay, the Scofield House B&B in Sturgeon Bay is a Victorian beauty with the modern amenities the majority of us like.
Starting just north of Sturgeon Bay, the 66-mile Door County Coastal Byway was named a National Scenic Byway last year. Its two major roads are Highway 57, which runs along the more rugged east side of the peninsula to Sister Bay, and Highway 42, which for the most part travels along the west side along Green Bay. Inland between the two is mostly rural farmlands and orchards. Each of the towns and villages along the way is distinctive, offering its own attractions, and you can customize your itinerary's focus, depending on your interests. Outdoor activities include ice fishing and winter hikes, and the Door County Wine Route offers the opportunity to explore the many art galleries, distilleries, microbreweries, cheeseries and coffee shops.
In Fish Creek, the Winter Tour of Lights that started in early December continues to Feb. 6, with even more light displays than in previous years. Get a map and take a self-guided tour. Running Feb. 4-6, there’s the Fish Creek Winter Festival, advertised as a quirky event with live music, chili cook-off, fireworks, food, Fruit Loop Fun Run and a Stumpf Fiddle Contest.
The latter is a musical instrument made from a variety of objects that includes a broom handle or other long wooden stick, metal pie pans, strings, bells and other noise-makers. Known by other names, such as jingling johnny, polka cello and devil’s stick, it’s a do-it-yourself instrument more designed for fun than the production of beautiful music.
Downtown Fish Creek, named by Forbes as one of the 15 Prettiest Towns in America, is a charming collection of shops, restaurants and art galleries. The most famous of all is probably the White Gull Inn Bed and Breakfast, which opened in 1896 and much more recently was the winner of Good Morning America's Best Breakfast Challenge for its cherry-stuffed French toast served in the lovely old-fashioned dining room. That, as well as any other breakfast menu item, comes with the stay.
The inn, which is open year round, is in the downtown and features candlelight dinners on Friday nights and that Door County specialty, a fish boil — a large cauldron filled with water, freshly caught white fish cut into chunks, potatoes, carrots and onions over an open fire. It’s a tradition little seen in other areas, originating in the 1800s with the arrival of Scandinavian immigrants looking for inexpensive ways to feed large groups.
Egg Harbor is also an adorable place to shop for jewelry, art, stained glass at Studio One Art Glass and clothing, with gift shops and even a baby and children boutique. Make a reservation ahead of time to board the Door County Trolley for one of the special wintertime tours, including the 4.75-hour Wine, Spirits & Brew Tour that features stops at a winery, distillery, and microbrewery as well as a lunch at such restaurants as Crate, Barringer's Restaurant, The English Inn and Sonny's Italian Waterfront Restaurant.
Winter Cocktail is the name of the trolley’s other seasonal trip (and remember the trolleys are heated) with visits to three locations for cocktails as well as lunch.
Dinner at Glacier Ledge at the Door Artisan Cheese Company in Egg Harbor is a wonderful way to spend a winter afternoon. The cheeses are both made and aged on-site in cheese caves. There’s a marketplace, and on the second Sunday of each month, a cooking class, and on the third Sunday of the month, an International Dinner.
The 2300-acre Newport State Park in Ellison Bay, located on 11 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline at the northern tip of the peninsula, is the state’s only wilderness-designated state park. It also is on the International Dark Sky Association’s list of 48 dark skies around the world. Be sure to bundle up and enjoy this rare experience.