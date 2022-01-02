Travel: Consider Door County for a winter getaway

While in Sturgeon Bay, check out Renard’s Cheese, where three generations of cheesemakers now produce over 50 flavor-infused specialty cheeses, as well as cheddars ranging in age from one year to 15, smoked string cheese, jacks including Monterrey, morel and leek, and pepper, cheese spreads, gouda and limburger. Other products sold at Renard's on-site store include sausages, maple syrup, jams and jellies, mustards, and butters such as apple, cherry, pumpkin and sweet potato. Though they’re not doing tours right now (that could change so keep an eye on their website), visitors can sample wine and cheese and watch a video of the cheesemaking process.

If you’re looking for a place to stay, the Scofield House B&B in Sturgeon Bay is a Victorian beauty with the modern amenities the majority of us like.