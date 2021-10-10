Travel: County courthouses are worth a detour

I’ve written before about how much I love to make my way through small towns as we travel. Sometimes it’s nice to hit the road and get where you are going as fast as possible. Other times, it’s so nice to take your time, take a detour and take the slow roads getting to or returning from a destination. I love when we take a little time to get off the expressways and venture off on more scenic routes or explore the main streets of towns along the way.
A favorite part of the these adventures is when those off-the-beaten paths take us into county seats. I have always been fascinated by county courthouse buildings and whenever I can work it into a trip to check one out, I love to do so. It’s so interesting to see the different architectural styles of these buildings and see the areas around them. I’ve seen so many of them in the Midwest over the three decades we’ve been married and traveling with our family. I wish I’d kept track of all of them and had kept photos in one place of all of them.
Sometimes these buildings are no longer used for their original purpose. Some have been refurbished. Some look virtually untouched and seem stuck in time. Some have fallen into disrepair. I love that there are commonalities with so many of them — they are built in the center of a town square with shops and restaurants surrounding them. Many of the courthouses and nearby structures were built in the late 19th century and include decorative facades or names and years inscribed at the top.
Having grown up in Cook County, town squares and courthouses weren’t something I was familiar with. I thought of a courthouse as a bland, unattractive building on a busy street, like the one in Markham, Illinois. The first ornate 19th century county courthouse I ever saw was the Coles County Courthouse in central Illinois. It’s in the county seat town of Charleston, where both my parents were born and raised. During childhood, we’d make our way down there once every couple years for a family reunion.
I remember marveling at that beautiful building and loved hearing stories from my parents about the time they spent on the square when they were kids and teens in the 1940s and 50s. My dad talked about how he and his brother spent every Saturday afternoon at the Will Rogers Theatre, watching old Western movies, and how they’d walk home collecting hedge apples along the way to use as baseballs for random neighborhood pick-up games.
Mom recalled how shop owners would decorate windows, and one year there was a contest for Halloween. Kids could paint windows of the businesses on the square for the season. She won first place for her depiction of a red-headed witch soaring through the air on her broom.
As they told stories, I could just picture the scenes with youths dressed in poodle skirts and rolled up jeans sitting at the local diner eating five-cent burgers and milkshakes and playing tunes on a juke box.
This past weekend I had the opportunity to revisit that courthouse. My sister and I accompanied my dad to his high school reunion — commemorating their 67th year since high school graduation. It’s been an October ritual for me for at least six years (minus last year's COVID cancellation). Dad was one of 43 graduates of the Eastern State High School class of 1954. It was the lab school on the campus of Eastern Illinois University, which started as a strictly a teacher’s college. There are 21 members of the Class of '54 still living and 10 made it into town for the reunion, coming from as far as Michigan, Indianapolis, Colorado and California. I enjoy his reunion immensely. It’s such a nice group of people who were a close knit group of graduates that still keep in touch.
After the reunion ended, we drove over near the EIU campus to visit the house that his parents had built exactly 100 years ago and where my dad was born. We also drove along Lincoln Ave (the main street that leads to I-57) and along the edge of campus. We ended our visit to Charleston by stopping at the square. Dad has a lot of fond memories of the square and it’s so great to hear them. He talked about businesses that used to be there, but not one remained from his childhood that he could remember.
I snapped some photos from the outside of the courthouse as we headed out of town. There are really very few courthouses that I have been inside. I usually just admire the outside and take a walk around them and snap some pictures. A few others that I really like are the courthouses in Crown Point (Lake County), Fort Wayne (Allen County), Jasper (Dubois County), Danville (Hendricks County), Warsaw (Koscuisko County), Rensselaer (Jasper County), Sullivan, Illinois (Moultrie County) and Pontiac, Illinois (Livingston County).
I need to organize a list of those I’ve been to because I honestly would love to make my way through a whole state to see each one. I’ve definitely got a good start on Illinois and Indiana.