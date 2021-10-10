Travel: County courthouses are worth a detour

I’ve written before about how much I love to make my way through small towns as we travel. Sometimes it’s nice to hit the road and get where you are going as fast as possible. Other times, it’s so nice to take your time, take a detour and take the slow roads getting to or returning from a destination. I love when we take a little time to get off the expressways and venture off on more scenic routes or explore the main streets of towns along the way.

A favorite part of the these adventures is when those off-the-beaten paths take us into county seats. I have always been fascinated by county courthouse buildings and whenever I can work it into a trip to check one out, I love to do so. It’s so interesting to see the different architectural styles of these buildings and see the areas around them. I’ve seen so many of them in the Midwest over the three decades we’ve been married and traveling with our family. I wish I’d kept track of all of them and had kept photos in one place of all of them.