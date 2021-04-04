Travel: Craft breweries are part of almost every trip

Over the past couple decades craft breweries have exploded. And since we first got acquainted with GPS many years ago, we’ve been taking time during our trips to seek them out and spend a little time sipping at at least one when on a road trip.
These days it’s easier than ever to find such places. With a couple clicks on a smart phone, you’ll find a list of breweries in or around the town you’re at within seconds.
One thing I love about visiting craft breweries is that each one is so unique. Each has its own culture and it’s own feel. They’re in big cities and little towns. In remote rural corners and in busy urban neighborhoods. In historic buildings or industrial spaces.
You won’t find any two that are the same and the wide array of settings is what makes it so much fun.
When it comes to beers, there’s such a range of possibilities in style and taste. One may specialize in hoppy IPAs where another might offer lighter and milder European-inspired pilsners or lagers. Most of the time there’s a good selection for every palate and my preference is to always get a flight — or a collection of smaller samples of several beers.
I’m not a big drinker and the five-ounces or so of each variety is usually more than enough. My ideal number of tastings is five, where I’ll choose among red and brown ales, light sours and saisons, stouts and porters to make for a colorful row of the foamy beverage that create great contrast in photos.
There’s also a big range in food options from one place to the next. Some are simply tasting rooms with no kitchen. In pre-COVID times there may have been a bowl of pretzels or popcorn at the bar. Most of these allow you to bring in food or they’ll recommend local eateries that can deliver food.
At other places there’s a simple menu of sharable snacks that pair well with brews. And then you’ve got some with a full-service kitchen with highly-trained chefs where you can get an impressive gourmet meal.
In future columns I’ll go into more detail on a few favorites, but for now here’s a list of 25 breweries I’ve been to in the Midwest and would recommend (many are in Indiana and if not, the state is indicated below):
1. Studebaker Brewing Company, South Bend
2. New Oberpfalz Brewing, Griffith
3. Goshen Brewing Company, Goshen
4. St. Benedict’s Brew Works, Ferdinand
5. Off Square Brewing, Crown Point
6. Triton Brewery, Indianapolis
7. Bare Hands Brewery, Granger
8. Evil Czech Brewery and Public House, Mishawaka
9. Evil Horse Brewing in Crete, Illinois
10. Kenosha Brewing in Kenosha, Wisconsin
11. Bell’s Brewery in Comstock, Michigan
12. Jamesport Brewing Company, Ludington, Michigan
13. Junk Ditch Brewing, Fort Wayne
14. Galena Brewery, Galena, Illinois
15. Norris English Pub & Brewery, Liberty
16. Revolution Brewing Company, Chicago
17. Crystal Lake Brewing, Crystal Lake, Illinois
18. Gnometown Brewing Company, Fort Wayne
19. Lansing Brewing Company, Lansing, Michigan
20. Layfayette Brewing Company, Layfayette
21. Sprecher Brewing Company, Wisconsin
22. Chesterton Brewing Company, Chesterton
23. Wildrose Brewing Company, Griffith
24. Iechyd Da Brewing Company, Elkhart
25. Pigeon Hill Brewing Company, Muskegon, Michigan