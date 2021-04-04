Travel: Craft breweries are part of almost every trip

Over the past couple decades craft breweries have exploded. And since we first got acquainted with GPS many years ago, we’ve been taking time during our trips to seek them out and spend a little time sipping at at least one when on a road trip.

These days it’s easier than ever to find such places. With a couple clicks on a smart phone, you’ll find a list of breweries in or around the town you’re at within seconds.

One thing I love about visiting craft breweries is that each one is so unique. Each has its own culture and it’s own feel. They’re in big cities and little towns. In remote rural corners and in busy urban neighborhoods. In historic buildings or industrial spaces.

You won’t find any two that are the same and the wide array of settings is what makes it so much fun.

When it comes to beers, there’s such a range of possibilities in style and taste. One may specialize in hoppy IPAs where another might offer lighter and milder European-inspired pilsners or lagers. Most of the time there’s a good selection for every palate and my preference is to always get a flight — or a collection of smaller samples of several beers.