Travel: Cubs Convention is a favorite weekend getaway for this fan

I love the idea of conventions, conferences, trade shows, seminars, etc. where a group of people can gather that have a common personal or professional interest.

I know people who have been to such events for a range of hobbies - from stamp and coin collecting to tattoos to boating to super hero characters to antique tractors. I’ve been to a few myself over the years for work and fun - kitchen shows, outdoors shows, travel conferences and lots of food related events.

In the past I’ve also been to some sports conferences - Chicago Blackhawks and Chicago Bears Conventions. My favorite by far - which will come as no surprise to anyone who knows me - is the Chicago Cubs Conference. Last weekend I attended the 2023 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, which had not been held since 2020 due to the pandemic. That convention in January 2020 turned out to be one of my last visits to the city before the world shut down less than two months later.

The first Cubs Conference I attended was at least two decades ago with my sister and my Dad. At that time it was held at the Chicago Hilton and Towers on Michigan Avenue in the South Loop. For several years before she had her own kids, my sister would bring her three oldest nephews with her. All big Cubs fans, they’d excitedly get in lines to snag autographs and line up for a chance to meet current and past players. My oldest son, the only one of my kids who is a big baseball fan, attended several conventions with her.

In 2012, the convention moved to the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk and it’s been held there ever since. I’ve made it a tradition to go with my oldest son. Now that he’s an adult in his late 20s, it’s the only time we really get to travel together anymore. We haven’t gone every year at the new venue, but the times we have gone together it has been one of the biggest highlights of the year for me. Once we went just for a day. Another time we stayed at a nearby hotel. Now we stay onsite overnight and it’s been a game changer. No Ubers or taxis in the cold Chicago winter to get from place to place. No forgetting important things back at the hotel - like a phone charger or a baseball card that you’re trying to get autographed. No missing out on the evening or early morning activities because of the time spent traveling back and forth.

Probably my favorite of the conventions was in 2015, the first year that Joe Maddon coached the team. I remember attending the Friday night press conference in the huge ballroom that typically kicks off the festivities. I knew almost nothing about him except that he’d come from the Tampa Bay Rays, but when he spoke to the crowd of fans that night, it was magical. He was so enthusiastic and made you believe every word - like when he vowed to get the Cubs to the playoffs (which happened that same year). He really had me when he talked about his admiration for not just the team, but the ballpark, calling Wrigley Field, “the greatest cathedral in all of baseball.” Even though he wasn’t from Chicago, he seemed to get it - the frustration and desperation of the longest championship drought in sports history and the love we all had for the team, the players, the game, the history, the neighborhood, the Friendly Confines.

Other favorite moments have come in meeting and chatting with former players and prospects. Having any interaction with current players is not very common. If they’re doing autograph sessions, you can only get in the line if you happen to be one of the small percentage of fans that got a scratch off ticket at check-in allowing you into a line to get their autograph - and sometimes even with that voucher, the line stretches so far that you might wait in line for an hour and then not make it up there before their allotted time is up. Hall of Famers sometimes are available for autograph sessions for a set donation amount to charity or also through the voucher system.

Lines for former players are shorter and open to everyone attending the convention. We’ve had the chance to meet many former players that way - ones that left the team a couple years ago to ones that played for the team decades ago. At this year’s convention, my son carried one of his baseball hats and collected over a dozen signatures, getting them from a member of the 2016 World Series Championship team, a member of the 2008 team that made it to the post-season, a pitcher from the 1984 team that won the National League East title (and first post-season appearance since 1945) and a pitcher who was drafted by the Cubs in 1972.

Sometimes as we wait in line my son recalls getting autographs from the same players during batting practice at games as a child or following games before the Wrigley Field renovations when kids could line the player’s parking lot fence and score autographs or catch them crossing the hallway to the elevator to exit the park.

Other times we are surprised to see players, broadcasters and even Tom Ricketts walking through the hotel lobby, in the hotel bar or restaurant or walking down the halls with the rest of the crowd. Sometimes handlers are shooing the crowds away, but sometimes they stop and accommodate the fans by signing autographs and taking photos. At the ever popular Cubs bingo, called out by Wayne Mesmer on Saturday night, players often make their way into the room and this year was no exception. I happened to look up from my bingo card at one point and saw that Hall-of-Famer Fergie Jenkins was standing right next to our table.

This year was bittersweet as we lost my dad (one of the biggest Cubs fans I know and the person responsible for me and my son being such big fans) on December 26, 2021. There were so many times that he came to mind. I found myself encountering players and still reaching for the phone to text or call him even though he’s been gone a year. Both my son and I got teary-eyed as he reached out to shake hands with Cubs play-by-play announcer Pat Hughes and told him how much his grandpa loved to listen to him on the radio and how he’s been listening to him most of his life because of his grandpa.

When we travel, I tend to visit new places as much as I can and not return to the same ones over and over. The exception is this short trip to the city of Chicago for this weekend full of excitement and nostalgia. I’ll never tire of spending a couple days immersed in the world of Cubs fandom and spending precious time with my firstborn. I can’t think of a better way to spend a couple days away from home.