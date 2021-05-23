Travel: Dinner and more on Indiana food trail

Though none of the restaurants are in Porter or Lake counties, there are nine not that far away. Besides the food, there are often other things to do. In South Bend, Legends of Notre Dame is located on the college’s beautiful campus, and just 100 yards from the football stadium. Take in a game and go for a walk to the famed Grotto and do the circle loop around Lake Mary.

Further west, The Blue Gate, an Amish restaurant in Shipshewana, serves fried chicken — as well as great pies. While there, take a horse and buggy ride — and you won’t be the only one. Amish-driven horse-and-buggies are common. Or check out the Shipshewana Auction and Flea Market, the Midwest’s largest outdoor market with more than 700 vendors.

On Winona Lake, just outside of Warsaw, you can munch on chicken while admiring the water views, and then check out the cute shops, take a walk on Winona Trails, and visit the Billy Sunday Home Museum. In Plymouth, with its charming historic downtown, you can — if you have the appetite — hit two trail places: Mila’s Mini Market and the family owned Christo’s. Plan a trip for Labor Day Weekend and attend the four-day Plymouth Blueberry Festival.