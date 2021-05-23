Travel: Dinner and more on Indiana food trail

Once a stop for travelers arriving by stagecoach, train, horseback or in equine-drawn buggies, the St. James Hotel & Restaurant in Avilla, Indiana, opened its doors in 1878 in what had been a feed mill. Located in a small town in northeast Indiana, it is the oldest restaurant in the northern part of the state and one of the oldest in Indiana.
From its early beginnings, fried chicken was on the menu, as it is today.
“This restaurant was always famous for their chicken dinners even in the early days,” said Tom Freeman, whose parents, Bill and Evelyn Freeman, purchased the St. James, which had fallen on hard times, in 1948. Freeman, a brakeman on the railroad, cooked in the back room while the family remodeled the place bit by bit.
Now seven decades later, its warm and cozy ambience is highlighted by polished wood, Tiffany-style lamps, and, because the Freeman family in the third and fourth generations wanted to harken back to its original architectural style, a magnificent wood bar, coffered ceilings and old-fashioned mill work.
“We wanted to make it like the original,” said Todd Carteaux, grandson of the founder and co-owner of the St. James. The food lives up to its surroundings: steaks are hand-cut, the German fare on the menu is accompanied with house-made mustard and sausages are made in the kitchen.
But it’s not all past here. Bill Freeman was the first restaurateur in the state to install a broaster for the chicken back in 1950. The difference between broasted and fried chicken is minimal. Both are dipped in batter or a coating and cooked in oil, but broasters use steam pressure that many believe keeps the chicken from drying out.
Avilla is no longer a major railroad hub and buggies — if they’re still around — are gathering dust in old barns, but the aroma of the best kind of road food wafts through the restaurant, and the chicken is served golden brown with mashed potatoes, making it the perfect stop on the Winner, Winner Chicken Dinner Trail.
The latter is one of 21 food trails created by the Indiana Foodways Alliance, an organization celebrating the heritage of Hoosier foods. The title of the 27-stop trail (and no, you don’t do it all in one day) is a phrase dating back to when a chicken dinner in Las Vegas cost less than $2, so if you won that amount, you could dine on chicken.
“The idea is to tap into those feelings of yesteryear and childhood memories of the family gatherings around the table, and fried chicken was a staple on the dinner table,” said Lindsey Skeen, the executive director of the Indiana Foodways Alliance. “Some of our restaurants on the Winner, Winner Chicken Dinner Trail use recipes that have been handed down through the generations.”
Though none of the restaurants are in Porter or Lake counties, there are nine not that far away. Besides the food, there are often other things to do. In South Bend, Legends of Notre Dame is located on the college’s beautiful campus, and just 100 yards from the football stadium. Take in a game and go for a walk to the famed Grotto and do the circle loop around Lake Mary.
Further west, The Blue Gate, an Amish restaurant in Shipshewana, serves fried chicken — as well as great pies. While there, take a horse and buggy ride — and you won’t be the only one. Amish-driven horse-and-buggies are common. Or check out the Shipshewana Auction and Flea Market, the Midwest’s largest outdoor market with more than 700 vendors.
On Winona Lake, just outside of Warsaw, you can munch on chicken while admiring the water views, and then check out the cute shops, take a walk on Winona Trails, and visit the Billy Sunday Home Museum. In Plymouth, with its charming historic downtown, you can — if you have the appetite — hit two trail places: Mila’s Mini Market and the family owned Christo’s. Plan a trip for Labor Day Weekend and attend the four-day Plymouth Blueberry Festival.
Culver is an adorable town on the rather hard-to-spell Lake Maxinkuckee. If the weather is warm, bring your bathing suit for a swim at Culver and Union Township Park. The Culver Marina offers lake tours and boat rentals. But don’t forget to order the chicken at Café Max — a local favorite in business for over 35 years.
Willing to make it a weekend? Rent a kayak and navigate placid Sugar Creek and dine at Turkey Run State Park's Narrows Restaurant. If you spend the night, you can eat chicken the next day as well at The Phoenix in Rockville, the nexus for Indiana’s many covered bridges. Though we would suggest taking a hike through the woods in between — calories, you know.
In Leopold — don’t blink you might miss it — Marcy’s restaurant, which opened half-a-century ago, is a stop for those traveling on the back roads of Southern Indiana. Not far away, Julia’s Tell Street Café in Tell City on the Ohio River is a treat as well.
Some places are on more than one trail. Joe Huber’s Family Farm Restaurant in Starlight is also a stop for those following the Hoosier Pie and Farm-to-Table trails. Another bonus is that it’s near Huber’s Orchard, Winery, & Vineyards in Borden — family owned since 1843. The winery also has a distillery, ice cream shop, restaurant, pond, a farm park with animals, and a place to buy cheese. While Huber’s Winery isn’t on the Winner, Winner Chicken Dinner Trail, it’s a stop on four others: Hoosier Distillery, I Scream for Ice Cream, Wine, Wine Anytime, and Farm-to-Table.
Linking trails together lets visitors sample the foods of large cities and small towns, see regions of the state they’ve never explored, and learn what makes Hoosier cuisine so uniquely delicious.