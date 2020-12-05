Travel: Early December brings back memories of Nashville trip

As I turned the calendar to December, it brought back memories of one of my favorite trips that I’ve ever taken. It happened two years ago this week.
Much of my travel is done with work in mind. I plan out itineraries with representatives of convention and visitor bureaus, museum managers, hotel staff, restaurant owners and others to maximize my time in a place and cover as much as I can when I write about it later on. But, this trip in December 2018 was much different. It was a trip that my husband won in a contest that I had nominated him for. That meant that the trip was ours to take with absolutely no obligations. I didn’t have a schedule to adhere to or people to meet with at certain places at specific times.
It was quite freeing to be able to take a trip totally at our own discretion and do and see just what we wanted to see and do when we wanted to. It also happened to be just two weeks before my husband’s 50th birthday, so the trip turned into a celebration of him — it was his professional efforts that won us the trip and it coincided with this fun lifetime event. It was great taking the time together to make this trip into a fun 50th birthday vacation.
The contest asked for nominations of everyday heroes, and since my husband is a firefighter and paramedic, I had no trouble writing about how he fit easily into that category. It was a contest sponsored by Surgeon Revelation bags and promoted by a comedian named Chad Prather. I came across the contest on his Instagram page. The prize was a trip to Nashville for two nights. It included air fare and accommodations. The contest was also promoted by country artist Adley Stump, who was a finalist on "The Voice." The lodging accommodations were at an Airbnb owned by her and her fiancé — a very spacious house with a cool rooftop in a trendy Nashville neighborhood. So, I picked the dates and off we went to Nashville.
We arrived on a Saturday morning, and first thing I did after arriving at the airport was make plans to visit Hattie B’s Nashville Hot Chicken Restaurant. We opted not to rent a car, but rather make our way around town via Uber, and it worked out very well. However, I had gotten some brochures in the mail in advance that I had looked through, including one about a hop-on-hop-off trolley that stopped at over a dozen different points, and one of the stops was near the chicken spot I simply had to visit. There was also a holiday special running that weekend and you got a two-day pass, so it was a no-brainer. We’d get the pass and use it to get around to many of the places we wanted to see over the weekend.
Hattie B’s did not disappoint. I had learned about it on a food show years earlier and it had been on my foodie bucket list ever since then. We waited in line for about an hour to get in and enjoy our meal, but it was worth every single minute for every bite of that goodness. That first day we also got in a visit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and a distillery tasting room, and we rode around on the trolley seeing more of the sights.
The next day we visited the Johnny Cash Museum and Goo Goo Shop, and did a self-guided tour of the Ryman Auditorium. We visited the Farmer’s Market, Marathon Motor Works and ended the day on a Handle Bar tour. A Handle Bar is one of those fun mobile bars where it’s powered by pedals of the passengers. It’s BYOB and there’s lots of loud music being played. We rode around the city stopping at three different bars for drinks along the way. It was the one thing that hubby really wanted to squeeze in while in town, and I’m glad we were able to make it happen. It made his day. I think it made his trip. We also made a stop that evening where I noshed on some pizza and chatted with some sweet and interesting locals while he went to the cigar bar next door and had a stogie and a cocktail.
On our last day before leaving, we squeezed in more fun with a huge breakfast at Monell’s — a must if you are in Nashville. It’s just beautiful southern cooking at its best. We also went out to Belle Meade Plantation for a tour and a tasting, hit another tasting room and a honkey tonk, and had dinner at Merchant’s Restaurant before hitting the road for home.
We squeezed quite a bit into our weekend trip and made the most of our time there. I absolutely adored the city and can’t wait to make another trip back. I’m a huge fan of country music, but Nashville has something for everyone. My husband isn’t a country music fan, but he likes music and also likes history and whiskey and food and we found a lot that he enjoyed during our visit.
One thing I wish I had been able to do was see a live show at the Ryman Auditorium. The Brian Setzer Orchestra was actually there setting up for a night show when we did our tour, and I would have loved to have sat in the audience for a live show. During the winter season, they broadcast the Grand Ole Opry live there on Saturday nights and I think that would have been so much fun.
It’s on my bucket list to make a return to the city and see a live show at the Ryman another time, along with a lot of other fun things I would still like to see or revisit. It was also such a nice time of year to be in the city. The weather was pretty mild in early December and everything was dressed up for the holidays, so it was really beautiful.
If you’re interested in planning a trip to Nashville, learn more about “Music City” at visitmusiccity.com.
