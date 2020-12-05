Travel: Early December brings back memories of Nashville trip

We arrived on a Saturday morning, and first thing I did after arriving at the airport was make plans to visit Hattie B’s Nashville Hot Chicken Restaurant. We opted not to rent a car, but rather make our way around town via Uber, and it worked out very well. However, I had gotten some brochures in the mail in advance that I had looked through, including one about a hop-on-hop-off trolley that stopped at over a dozen different points, and one of the stops was near the chicken spot I simply had to visit. There was also a holiday special running that weekend and you got a two-day pass, so it was a no-brainer. We’d get the pass and use it to get around to many of the places we wanted to see over the weekend.

Hattie B’s did not disappoint. I had learned about it on a food show years earlier and it had been on my foodie bucket list ever since then. We waited in line for about an hour to get in and enjoy our meal, but it was worth every single minute for every bite of that goodness. That first day we also got in a visit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and a distillery tasting room, and we rode around on the trolley seeing more of the sights.