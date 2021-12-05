Travel: Elkhart is a beautiful place to visit in early winter

During the last pre-pandemic holiday season in 2019, we took a little trip through Northern Indiana where we made several stops — South Bend, Auburn, Fort Wayne, Shipshewana and Elkhart. I’d driven through Elkhart many times in the past but never really spent time there, other than to stop for a quick meal, so I was excited to see a little more, especially as everything was decorated for Christmas.

We paid a visit to the RV/MH Hall of Fame, which was a lot of fun. I have always envied those who have taken RVs around the country or had travel trailers to spend weekends in at campgrounds. I loved taking a chronological look at the history of these homes on wheels in the place that has become known as the “RV Capital of the World.” Included are early models and a couple luxurious RVs that were used by celebrities. Several of them are opened up, giving visitors an opportunity to climb inside and get a better look at the interior. It was a nice place to spend a few hours, travel back in time and learn a little about the industry.

We also spent an evening at Wellfield Botanic Gardens and it was one of my favorite cold-weather activities I’ve ever experienced. I’m not one who is fond of being out in the cold, so I wasn’t sure how much I’d enjoy it or how long I’d stay, but I’m so glad I put it on our itinerary. It was a brisk night when we were there, but I bundled up nicely for our stroll through the property. It was really amazing to see the place lit up in so many ways. There were strings of large bulb ornaments hanging from trees and long strands of lights, some of them dancing. There were lower glowing bushes and smaller trees. There was a tunnel that was lit up. And with so many lights around the large pond on the property, it was illuminated all around and breathtaking. I clutched a hot cocoa as we made our way down the paths and I was having so much fun I forgot about how chilly it was. The Promenade Pathway is a half-mile long, so if you really wanted to get in and out quickly, you could do so.