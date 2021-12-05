Travel: Elkhart is a beautiful place to visit in early winter

During the last pre-pandemic holiday season in 2019, we took a little trip through Northern Indiana where we made several stops — South Bend, Auburn, Fort Wayne, Shipshewana and Elkhart. I’d driven through Elkhart many times in the past but never really spent time there, other than to stop for a quick meal, so I was excited to see a little more, especially as everything was decorated for Christmas.
We paid a visit to the RV/MH Hall of Fame, which was a lot of fun. I have always envied those who have taken RVs around the country or had travel trailers to spend weekends in at campgrounds. I loved taking a chronological look at the history of these homes on wheels in the place that has become known as the “RV Capital of the World.” Included are early models and a couple luxurious RVs that were used by celebrities. Several of them are opened up, giving visitors an opportunity to climb inside and get a better look at the interior. It was a nice place to spend a few hours, travel back in time and learn a little about the industry.
We also spent an evening at Wellfield Botanic Gardens and it was one of my favorite cold-weather activities I’ve ever experienced. I’m not one who is fond of being out in the cold, so I wasn’t sure how much I’d enjoy it or how long I’d stay, but I’m so glad I put it on our itinerary. It was a brisk night when we were there, but I bundled up nicely for our stroll through the property. It was really amazing to see the place lit up in so many ways. There were strings of large bulb ornaments hanging from trees and long strands of lights, some of them dancing. There were lower glowing bushes and smaller trees. There was a tunnel that was lit up. And with so many lights around the large pond on the property, it was illuminated all around and breathtaking. I clutched a hot cocoa as we made our way down the paths and I was having so much fun I forgot about how chilly it was. The Promenade Pathway is a half-mile long, so if you really wanted to get in and out quickly, you could do so.
This year you can expect a display that is bigger and brighter than year’s past, and this year’s Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights “Peace and Light” exhibit is being called the “Million Light Year." The event runs through Dec. 26 on select nights and is closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with last admission of the night just past 8, and guests must exit before 9 p.m. Pricing is $12 for adults and $7 for ages 3-12. Children under age 3 are free. More info can be found at wellfieldgardens.org.
The National New York Central Railroad Museum was another fun stop. It gives guests a look back into the heyday of train travel. It’s situated next to the second-largest railroad freight classification yard east of the Mississippi River. You’ll learn about the history of the New York Central System and its successors in the modern era. The volunteers there are very knowledgeable and we had a nice discussion with someone who had worked for the railroad and had many stories and fun facts to share. There are some fun events that take place there, including an opportunity to visit Santa inside a train car.
After our visit we enjoyed an amazing meal at 523 Tap & Grill in downtown Elkhart. We started with the creamy portabello soup, which was really delicious and full of flavor, followed by their 523 Signature Salad with a lettuce blend, pears, dried cranberries, spiced pumpkin seeds and feta crumbles with balsamic vinaigrette and the Downtown New York Strip for an entree, which was perfectly-cooked and melted in your mouth. Main Street in the downtown business district is worth exploring, too, as it has lots of small shops and eateries and is just a cute place for an after-dinner stroll.
While we were in town, we also paid a visit to Iechyd Da Brewing Co. where we enjoyed a pizza and split the Reuben sandwich, made with beer braised corned beef and housemade sauerkraut, along with a couple samples of their brew. I loved that they had 5 ounce tasters available individually, so I didn’t have to order a pint or a full flight.
I'm glad we chose to spend a little time in Elkhart on our trip. It was a charming couple of days and a nice way to spend a little time during the holiday season. For more information, go to visitelkhartcounty.com.