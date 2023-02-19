I’m always amazed at how different the weather can be just a few short hours from home. It seems the winters are so unstable and unpredictable in the region - within a span of days or even hours we can have sunny springlike weather with warm temperatures and be walking outside in T-shirts and then suddenly be facing sub-zero temperatures and no sign of sunshine with brutal wind chills causing us to pull out our thickest parkas and warmest boots…and then the next day have snow melted and be back to sunshine.

Near home I’d be frightened to head onto a lake or pond, even after a cold spell. But on a Valentine’s weekend in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin there were people ice fishing and walking on the layer of ice on top of Geneva Lake - and even riding motorcycles and ATVs on it. When we have nothing but flurries at home, there are skiers taking to the slopes in the area. Wisconsin is a winter wonderland for sure.

The City of Lake Geneva (the lake is called Geneva Lake) is a popular summer tourist location, but it doesn’t turn to a ghost town in the off-season. There really isn’t an off-season. There are just different things to see and do depending on the season. If you’re looking for a place to get away before the winter season is done, Lake Geneva is a perfect place for an overnight or weekend trip where you can combine some indoor and outdoor fun.

A highlight of our visit was a tour of the Yerkes Observatory, which I was surprised to learn had been part of the University of Chicago for 120 years. Thanks to the non-profit Yerkes Future Foundation, which took possession of the observatory in 2020, this amazing piece of scientific history is being restored, repurposed and its story shared with the public. Our tour, led by a very enthusiastic and passionate Walt Chadick, Director of Programs & External Affairs, covered the significance of the location as not only an observatory with the largest telescope in the world, but also as an educational institution, a stunning example of Romanesque-style architecture with numerous artistic influences and grounds designed by Frederick Law Olmstead (one of the creators of New York’s Central Park). Many of the most influential minds in Astronomy studied there and some of the most important discoveries of space happened there. It was amazing walking through the library and seeing books used by some of the greatest minds of the 20th century and riding the elevated floor up 26-feet to viewing level of the Great Refractor. It’s definitely worth carving out time for the captivating 1 hour, 15 minute tour.

If you want to do some winter walking, you can stop by Kishawauketoe Nature Conservatory or make your way along the Geneva Lake Shore Path. The path stretches around the lake, totaling about 25 miles, but there are several different access points to walk portions of it. It’s scenic not just because it stretches along the shoreline and a little into the woods, but because it crosses right through the lawns of the lakeside mansions and gives you an up close look at many historic homes. Because each homeowner’s portion is maintained separately, it’s a lovely whimsical journey where some spots are paved, some are gravel, some go over little streams and property owners add personal touches.

We walked a little bit starting at the Lake Geneva Public Library. Built in 1954 by a prodigy of Frank Lloyd Wright, named James Dresser, it’s a place you should definitely pop in if is open just for a peek at the stunning view of the water from inside. We walked along the path through a nearby park watching ice fisherman come and go off the lake. This portion is paved so it’s a nice easy walk.

We also walked a little of the path after a meal at Pier 290 where the path varies greatly from home to home and has a lot of uneven terrain. Here we marveled at the mansions and looked out on the expansive lake. Brunch was a fun experience in an igloo just steps from the water. It’s the only waterfront restaurant on the lake. I sipped on a mimosa while enjoying shrimp and salmon and watching the flocks of ducks. There’s a nice selection of American fare on the midday Sunday menu, including burgers, sandwiches, salads, breakfast classics, appetizers and comfort food like macaroni & cheese, tenderloin stroganoff and chicken pot pie. When it warms up you can sit on their sandy beach with a drink or take a narrated boat tour from the dock.

Our stay was at the Maxwell Mansion, a historic mansion converted into a boutique hotel and event space. It dates back to 1856 and you can read a detailed account of each of its owners in a binder in the lobby near the check-in desk. It has a cool, retro 1920s vibe with its Apothecary Bar on the first floor and downstairs speakeasy. Take time to explore as much of the space as you can - taking in the history, decor and quirky details (like a bathroom that has a piano in it.)

We spent a little time chilling out at Avant Cycle Cafe, a great spot to linger with a cup of coffee and do some scrolling (or rent a bike when the weather is warmer). One evening we hit the Geneva Tap House, which was a lot of fun. It’s a pour-your-own venue where you can sample from 50 different craft beers, wines and ciders. We ordered a charcuterie board and kicked back while listening to a live musical trio. We also dined at Flat Iron Tap, which we had been to on a previous trip, also, and really enjoyed. It’s a must if you are looking for a really good plate of fried cheese curds (a mandatory food when dining in the state) - or a gourmet burger.

We also made a reservation at The Candle Mercantile for a make-your-own-candle experience. It became a cozy little Valentine’s date where they had a holiday special adding chocolate strawberries and wine that weekend. We made our way through 90 scents and narrowed it down to three to combine to create our own candle. It was a lot of fun. While we waited for the candle to cool and get packaged (which took about 90 minutes), we explored some of the cute shops lining the downtown streets near the store.

It was a relaxing little getaway where we got to enjoy some of the beauty of the outdoors, stay in a historic mansion, savor some good bites and drinks, see live music, tour a place where some of the most significant astronomical discoveries were made, make our own candles, dine in an igloo and more.

If you love winter sports, be sure to also check out Geneva Grand Resort for skiing and snowboarding. And two things to mark on your calendar if you decide to visit in winter of 2024 - the Ice Castles and Winterfest. For more on the area, go to visitlakegeneva.com.