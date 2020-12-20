Travel: Enjoy holiday lights and decorations around the Region

Travel is something that happens every time you leave your house. That might mean that you’ll travel to a grocery store across town or you might be traveling two states away. I love to travel, whether it’s a few days out of the country, a jaunt across the Midwest or a day trip for a lunch or shopping outing.
The travel industry is one that has been hardest hit by the pandemic of 2020. Many of us did way less traveling this year than we would in a normal year. I canceled multiple trips this year as I’m sure many of you did. We squeezed in one trip with two of my boys for three nights in Michigan over the summer, but it was way different than it would have been in a normal year. My husband and I also did one overnight in the early fall to Lafayette along with a couple day trips to South Bend and Fort Wayne. Beyond that I’ve been writing about places I’ve been in the past for this weekly travel column.
We have often taken a little trip in the week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve with some or all of our kids. Sometimes it’s been to a water park. Most years it has been to Shipshewana, where we have enjoyed the Shipshewana Ice Festival, done some shopping and eating, visited museums and just hunkered down at the Blue Gate Garden Inn to watch movies together, eat pizza, visit the arcade, laugh together and make memories.
This year I have to say is a year that I have felt more in the Christmas spirit than I have in a long time —- maybe since childhood. The pandemic, as well as my recent COVID diagnosis, have kept me at home most of the time. I’m still driving very little and getting winded with much activity, so I’m spending the Christmas season in my dining room and living room. It doesn’t sound very exciting, but I’ve been keeping up with others via FaceTime and Zoom and have been living vicariously through others on social media, as well as decorating at home and reminiscing about those I hold dear. I've had a bit more time than in past years to wrap gifts and write out messages on Christmas cards. I'm doing most of my shopping from my phone or computer — getting some from online retailers and other items from local small businesses willing to ship or deliver.
The other day I ran a quick errand to our local pharmacy in downtown Lansing. I parked by the back entrance and as I exited my car I could hear Christmas music playing and see the lights that are part of a holiday tree display at Fox Pointe. This is the first year that Fox Pointe has been decorated this way for the holidays. Right next to the outdoor concert venue is the Santa House that would normally be bustling with families eager to see Mr. and Mrs. Claus and share what’s on their wish list.
This year, though, due to the pandemic, Santa isn’t visiting his temporary house to visit with little ones. So the decorations are a nice way to enjoy the holiday season in lieu of a visit to see Santa. I took a brief walk through and there are a number of decorated trees representing organizations, schools, businesses and families and some larger lit-up scenes as well as a sleigh with backdrop for photos to be taken. I was there on a particularly chilly night and was the only one there, so social distancing wasn’t even problem.
That little visit a mile from home to see some lights may be all the traveling I do while my kids are off on their winter break from school, but it was a nice little outing that filled me with holiday cheer. If you don’t have any travel plans over the next couple weeks, check out the display at Fox Pointe or seek out some in your own community. Happy Holidays!
Need to get away?
Start exploring magnificent places with our weekly travel newsletter.