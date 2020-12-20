Travel: Enjoy holiday lights and decorations around the Region

Travel is something that happens every time you leave your house. That might mean that you’ll travel to a grocery store across town or you might be traveling two states away. I love to travel, whether it’s a few days out of the country, a jaunt across the Midwest or a day trip for a lunch or shopping outing.

The travel industry is one that has been hardest hit by the pandemic of 2020. Many of us did way less traveling this year than we would in a normal year. I canceled multiple trips this year as I’m sure many of you did. We squeezed in one trip with two of my boys for three nights in Michigan over the summer, but it was way different than it would have been in a normal year. My husband and I also did one overnight in the early fall to Lafayette along with a couple day trips to South Bend and Fort Wayne. Beyond that I’ve been writing about places I’ve been in the past for this weekly travel column.

We have often taken a little trip in the week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve with some or all of our kids. Sometimes it’s been to a water park. Most years it has been to Shipshewana, where we have enjoyed the Shipshewana Ice Festival, done some shopping and eating, visited museums and just hunkered down at the Blue Gate Garden Inn to watch movies together, eat pizza, visit the arcade, laugh together and make memories.