Travel: Enjoy some time in Geneva, Illinois

One is Niche Restaurant, which has an impressive menu of eclectic American contemporary cuisine using fresh, local ingredients, artisan cheeses and fresh daily seafood. The menu highlights the best of the season and puts great attention in every detail. There’s also an amazing beverage menu with close to 400 whiskies, a rotating selection of local beers and an extensive wine list.

The other eatery that I adore in Geneva is one that is a little more casual, but will wow you just as much, but in a different way. If you love sweets, you must check out the All Chocolate Kitchen Store. Currently, dining service has been discontinued due to COVID, but it’s still worth a stop to pick up some goodies, like a hot chocolate bomb or some truffles, or some of the other delectable sweets filling the glass cases.

It’s been a long time since I was last there, but I remember on one visit there being a huge Chicago Blackhawks-themed chocolate sculpture by Chef Alain Roby — a life-sized goalie if I remember correctly. Roby studied in Paris and and has worked as a private pastry chef around the world. He is a three-time "Guinness Book of World Records" record holder. He’s been regarded as one of the world’s best sugar artists, creating such pieces as a Choco-Saurus, made with 916 pounds of chocolate and eyes and teeth made of sugar.