Travel: Enjoy some time in Geneva, Illinois

In an earlier column I noted that I planned to write from time to time about some of the towns that I’ve really enjoyed visiting.
Some of my favorites are just tiny little dots on a map with small residential populations and just one stoplight in town, and others are a bit larger with an extensive list of attractions. Some are steeped in natural beauty and others are steeped in a rich and interesting history. Some have adorable downtowns and stunning little shops. Some are fortunate to have all of the above — and more.
There’s something to love in every place, and the more you look or the more time you spend there, the more you’ll find.
One such place on the list of towns I love is Geneva, Illinois. The west suburban Fox River town was a place I visited regularly when my sister lived there for about a decade before moving to Arizona. We made our way to her house for Thanksgiving or Christmas — some years both — and on other occasions.
Food is often the main attraction when I venture away from home, and in Geneva there are so many wonderful options when it comes time to eat. Two have remained on my list of favorite restaurants I’ve ever been to, and both are worthy of the long drive to have the experience of dining there.
One is Niche Restaurant, which has an impressive menu of eclectic American contemporary cuisine using fresh, local ingredients, artisan cheeses and fresh daily seafood. The menu highlights the best of the season and puts great attention in every detail. There’s also an amazing beverage menu with close to 400 whiskies, a rotating selection of local beers and an extensive wine list.
The other eatery that I adore in Geneva is one that is a little more casual, but will wow you just as much, but in a different way. If you love sweets, you must check out the All Chocolate Kitchen Store. Currently, dining service has been discontinued due to COVID, but it’s still worth a stop to pick up some goodies, like a hot chocolate bomb or some truffles, or some of the other delectable sweets filling the glass cases.
It’s been a long time since I was last there, but I remember on one visit there being a huge Chicago Blackhawks-themed chocolate sculpture by Chef Alain Roby — a life-sized goalie if I remember correctly. Roby studied in Paris and and has worked as a private pastry chef around the world. He is a three-time "Guinness Book of World Records" record holder. He’s been regarded as one of the world’s best sugar artists, creating such pieces as a Choco-Saurus, made with 916 pounds of chocolate and eyes and teeth made of sugar.
Of course, food isn’t the only reason to visit Geneva. This picturesque place has a beautiful historic district, which overlooks the Fox River, where you can do some kayaking when the weather warms up. There’s plenty of unique, independently owned shops to peruse, and if you love architecture, you’ll enjoy driving around and looking at the area’s historic homes and the Kane County Courthouse building.
There are a number of fun festivals to take part in throughout the year — some of them have been the Geneva Arts Fair, Swedish Fest, Christmas Walk and Concours d’Elegance.
Geneva also has a baseball team that is part of the American Association, an MLB partner league, allowing for some affordable family fun in the state-of-the-art Northwest Medicine Field.