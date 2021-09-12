Travel: Enjoying a summer send-off in Fort Wayne

Late summer and early fall are one of my favorite times to travel. Places are less crowded after Labor Day when kids are back in school. The temperatures are lowering slightly and it is generally pleasant — less of the sweltering heat, but not yet a cold chill in the air. It’s still warm enough and early enough in the season that the leaves aren’t falling yet and you can grasp those final, fleeting days of outdoor perfection.
I got to enjoy all that this past week as we made it out to Fort Wayne for an overnight at the city’s newest hotel — The Bradley. The 124-room boutique hotel includes nine specially designed suites. The hotel was created through a partnership of hotel owner and operator Provenance and Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, co-founder of the Vera Bradley women’s fashion label.
Bradley Baekgaard and her neighbor, Patricia Miller, started the company from her Fort Wayne home in 1982, pooling together $500 and making the first cotton handbags on a ping pong table. The brand is known for bold, bright, colorful patterns, and that is a feature of the new hotel, which she co-owns.
The distinctive prints that have made their way onto luggage, handbags and women’s clothing are featured on headboards, pillows and weaved into other parts of the hotel.
If you make your way into the women’s restroom just off the lobby, you’ll find it lined with wallpaper featuring cardinals, peonies and the Fort Wayne skyline. That wallpaper is also part of an exclusive handbag design that can be purchased only at that location.
The hotel is also a celebration of the arts and each guest room includes commissioned custom botanical-inspired prints by local Artis Julie Wall. The hotel also features a rotating art gallery in partnership with Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Department of Art and Design as well as local artist Theoplis Smith III, who is known for his larger-than-life murals around the city.
The hotel has two restaurants, and we were able to enjoy cocktails and dinner on the fifth floor eatery called Birdie’s. It has a lovely rooftop to dine on while looking out over downtown Fort Wayne, but unfortunately rainfall kept us inside. The large doors remained open, though, and it was delightful feeling a light breeze while listening to the sounds of the city below and the patter or raindrops on the patio.
The menu is heavy on casual, easy shareables, and we enjoyed some deviled eggs, Brussels sprouts salad, cheeseburger sliders and crispy fried walleye tacos. It’s also open for weekend brunch with hearty breakfast sandwiches, French toast, mimosas and more.
The first-floor restaurant that is just off the lobby, Arbor, has a coffee counter and recently opened for lunch, as well. Dinner service will begin soon and will feature locally-sourced ingredients and lots of comfort food — chicken, biscuits, pot pie and more.
The Bradley sits in an area of the city that is in the midst of a massive, ongoing re-vitalization project. Construction was taking place all around and I look forward to seeing the development continue. I learned about the riverfront plans on a trip several years ago and was amazed to see the progress made and the completed Promenade Park at the Riverfront, which was just a couple blocks from the hotel.
The hotel has some nice cruiser bikes with baskets available for guests' use, and we took advantage of those to check out the area.
Next to the hotel is a shopping and dining area called the Landing. This historic commercial district has been re-vamped with a pedestrian plaza on the former street (making it very bicycle-friendly) that is lined with independent shops, trendy eateries and residential space above.
We walked the corridor and watched a mural being painted on the side of the building and decorative trim being painted on the top of a historic structure. We decided to stop at The Landing Beer Company, which opened a year ago, and sampled some brews in a flight with some barbecue.
Later in the day we did more cycling, renting bikes at Fort Wayne Outfitters Bike Depot, which also offers kayak rentals, and made our way around the Riverfront and down St. Mary’s Pathway. The Sweet Breeze Boat is docked at the Riverfront and offers 45-minute and 90-minute weekend river tours.
Our quick 24-hour trip was not nearly enough. Fort Wayne, the state’s second largest city, has so much to offer — a fabulous art museum, an amazing zoo, a children’s science museum, botanical garden, minor league baseball team, a historic military fort and much more.
Although short, this trip allowed us to relax and enjoy the amenities of this lovely new hotel and get a taste for the improvements and upward movement in the downtown area around it — and left us wanting to return and spend more time there.
For more information on The Bradley, visit provenancehotels.com/the-bradley, and for more on the city, go to visitfortwayne.com.