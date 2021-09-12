Travel: Enjoying a summer send-off in Fort Wayne

The hotel is also a celebration of the arts and each guest room includes commissioned custom botanical-inspired prints by local Artis Julie Wall. The hotel also features a rotating art gallery in partnership with Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Department of Art and Design as well as local artist Theoplis Smith III, who is known for his larger-than-life murals around the city.

The hotel has two restaurants, and we were able to enjoy cocktails and dinner on the fifth floor eatery called Birdie’s. It has a lovely rooftop to dine on while looking out over downtown Fort Wayne, but unfortunately rainfall kept us inside. The large doors remained open, though, and it was delightful feeling a light breeze while listening to the sounds of the city below and the patter or raindrops on the patio.

The menu is heavy on casual, easy shareables, and we enjoyed some deviled eggs, Brussels sprouts salad, cheeseburger sliders and crispy fried walleye tacos. It’s also open for weekend brunch with hearty breakfast sandwiches, French toast, mimosas and more.

The first-floor restaurant that is just off the lobby, Arbor, has a coffee counter and recently opened for lunch, as well. Dinner service will begin soon and will feature locally-sourced ingredients and lots of comfort food — chicken, biscuits, pot pie and more.