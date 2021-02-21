Travel: Explore presidential history in Midwest homes

In last week’s column, I wrote about a couple of presidential museums in the Midwest that I had been very excited to visit. This week I want to write about some homes I have visited that were inhabited by presidents.
As a fan of history and architecture, I’ve always jumped on an opportunity to tour a historically-significant home or mansion. There are many in the Midwest that are worth the admission price and the hour or so for a guided tour. Some of them happen to be homes that once belonged to men who served at president.
Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, Indianapolis
I happen to visit the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site during an intense rain storm. So, I ran from the car to the door and got completely soaked and didn’t get a chance to explore the grounds, but loved having the opportunity to see in interior of this stately home.
The 23rd president (and grandson of the 9th president) Benjamin Harrison owned this home, a 10,000-square-foot Italianate Victorian mansion built in 1875. It includes a large collection of original pieces, including paintings, furniture and china that was hand-painted by his wife. Harrison was the only U.S. president elected from Indiana.
Docent-led tours last about 1 hour and 15 minutes and take you through the gardens and all three floors of restored rooms and exhibits. Currently tours are limited to six people. Visit bhpsite.org.
Lincoln Home, Springfield, Illinois
I’ve been through this home, owned by 16th President Abraham Lincoln, a few times over the years. It’s one of my favorite stops in Springfield and because it is free, I never mind going back and seeing it again if its been a while since my last visit. What’s really cool about this spot that is operated by the National Park Service is that it is not just one restored home, but it sits on a brick street with the neighborhood frozen in time. It covers 4 1/2 square blocks on a total of 12 acres.
This structure is the only home that was ever owned by Lincoln and it was designated as a National Historic Site in 1971. The family, which included wife Mary and four sons, lived in this corner home at Eighth and Jackson streets for 17 years. The home is restored with period furnishings and a tour takes you through the house giving detail on what each room was used for. The site is closed currently due to COVID-19, but is worth a trip upon its re-opening. For now you can visit nps.gov to view a virtual exhibit.
Ulysses S. Grant Home State Historic Site, Galena, Illinois
This brick home on Bouthiller Street in Galena, Illinois was presented to General Ulysses S. Grant on August 18, 1865 on his return from the Civil War. Still filled with original furnishings, it was opened to the public in 1904 and continues to welcome visitors today to learn about the life the 18th president.
Grant resided in Galena, where his parents owned a store, for just a short time before returning to military service in 1861. He and his wife moved there in 1860 and rented a small home. After the war, the five-year-old, furnished home costing $2,500 was given to him by a small group of local supporters.
The home appears as it did when Grant lived there. After being elected president in 1868, he visited only occasionally, the last time being in 1880. Following his death, the children donated the home to the city of Galena to be kept as a memorial to their father. Tours are now open with a maximum of eight guests. Visit granthome.org.