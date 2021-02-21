Travel: Explore presidential history in Midwest homes

Lincoln Home, Springfield, Illinois

I’ve been through this home, owned by 16th President Abraham Lincoln, a few times over the years. It’s one of my favorite stops in Springfield and because it is free, I never mind going back and seeing it again if its been a while since my last visit. What’s really cool about this spot that is operated by the National Park Service is that it is not just one restored home, but it sits on a brick street with the neighborhood frozen in time. It covers 4 1/2 square blocks on a total of 12 acres.

This structure is the only home that was ever owned by Lincoln and it was designated as a National Historic Site in 1971. The family, which included wife Mary and four sons, lived in this corner home at Eighth and Jackson streets for 17 years. The home is restored with period furnishings and a tour takes you through the house giving detail on what each room was used for. The site is closed currently due to COVID-19, but is worth a trip upon its re-opening. For now you can visit nps.gov to view a virtual exhibit.

Ulysses S. Grant Home State Historic Site, Galena, Illinois