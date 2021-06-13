Travel: Explore small town main streets this summer, like the one in Utica, Illinois

As we’ve traveled over the years, we've always enjoyed spending time on the main street of a small town. There are usually similar characteristics — long rows of close or joined brick buildings, two lanes with a parking row on each side, small mom and pop businesses that span for a couple blocks. In some towns it may be named after a president or a type of tree or flower. In many places, it is simply called “Main Street.”
I always like taking a little walk from one end to the other to get a closer look. I peek in windows of the shops. I admire the engraved or decorative brickwork that is often present on the upper facades — sometimes indicating the year that the structure was built or it’s original purpose.
I started making a list of some of my favorites and will plan on sharing some in this column from time to time. One small town we visited on our most recent trip to the Starved Rock area is Utica, Illinois. It fits perfectly into that nostalgic main street category with side-by-side 19th century buildings. We were seeking a place for lunch on our way home and we love to incorporate breweries into our travels, so we made our way to Lodi Tap House.
There are two locations, and the Utica spot is located in one of those cool old brick buildings, dating back well over a century. The entrance is on an angle with large windows and a decorative upper floor curved window. It’s the kind of place you look at and a sepia image comes to mind of a row of men with unkempt long mustaches and beards and dusty suits and hats posing in front of the local tavern. It definitely has a nostalgic charm to it.
We tried a flight of beers and got some grub after a long morning of mini golf at the Grand Bear Resort. The menu features a giant pretzel, deviled eggs, gastro fires, shrimp, wings and other sharable dishes, as well as a number of burgers and sandwiches, including the Smash’d Burger and Curds that was featured on the "Chicago’s Best" TV show.
Behind the building was a little park with a gazebo and a cool giant rocking chair that you just can’t help jumping into for a photograph.
We also stopped in the LaSalle County Historical Society, which is located on the banks of the Illinois and Michigan Canal. The campus includes the canal warehouse, blacksmith shop, 1875 barn, Heritage Center and a one-room school house. It’s a nicely-organized museum and a pleasant place to spend a little time learning about the origins of the area. Among the exhibits are one dedicated to the I & M Canal, one on baseball history and the "Looking for Lincoln" exhibit, which features a carriage that transported the 16th president.
When visiting Utica, you’re also close to several state parks. Plan a day, overnight or weekend in the area and work in some hiking at Starved Rock State Park, Buffalo Rock State Park or Matthiessen State Park.