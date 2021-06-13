Travel: Explore small town main streets this summer, like the one in Utica, Illinois

As we’ve traveled over the years, we've always enjoyed spending time on the main street of a small town. There are usually similar characteristics — long rows of close or joined brick buildings, two lanes with a parking row on each side, small mom and pop businesses that span for a couple blocks. In some towns it may be named after a president or a type of tree or flower. In many places, it is simply called “Main Street.”

I always like taking a little walk from one end to the other to get a closer look. I peek in windows of the shops. I admire the engraved or decorative brickwork that is often present on the upper facades — sometimes indicating the year that the structure was built or it’s original purpose.

I started making a list of some of my favorites and will plan on sharing some in this column from time to time. One small town we visited on our most recent trip to the Starved Rock area is Utica, Illinois. It fits perfectly into that nostalgic main street category with side-by-side 19th century buildings. We were seeking a place for lunch on our way home and we love to incorporate breweries into our travels, so we made our way to Lodi Tap House.