Travel: Exploring the Notre Dame campus on bicycle

An employee gave us a campus map and circled several points of interest. We hopped on our bikes and were soon on our way.

We took a path that led us to the Notre Dame Stadium and we rode on to see the Hesburgh Library and the “World of Life” Mosaic, also known as Touchdown Jesus. I had never seen it before. The massive work of art is on the south wall of the library’s 14-story building. It overlooks a small pool, which made for some pretty photographs with the reflection.

Next, we went over to Washington Hall for a little break in the courtyard where we used to sit to wait for the performance to begin during the Shakespeare Festival. The Huddle Hall is right beside it where we’d stop for a sandwich afterwards in the small food court.

Every time I’m on campus, we have to stop and marvel at the Golden Dome, which is stunning to view from the outside, but also breathtaking from the inside. We parked the bikes and went in to explore.

There are some small exhibits and a plethora of artwork, and there’s nothing like standing directly below the dome and looking up three levels at it. I also quietly slipped into the Basilica, which is also amazing to see if you happen to be there at a time when it is open for visitors.