Travel: Finish the summer with a state fair visit

As someone who grew up in a crowded suburb just south of Chicago, a county fair wasn’t a regular part of my upbringing. Cook County doesn’t even have a county fair. I remember once as a child attending the Will County Fair with a friend who was in 4-H, and loved making my way around and seeing ribbons awarded for everything from cattle to baking cookies to sewing to photography.
For a lot of people in Northwest Indiana, the county fairs are a big part of each summer. In my case, I was in my late 30s before I first attended the Lake County Fair. I’ve spent more time at different fairgrounds for non-fair events than I have attending the fairs.
Over the years, I’ve enjoyed the handful of local, county and state fairs I’ve been to over the years, and probably my favorite was the Illinois State Fair. It’s been a while since we’ve gone, but I have a cousin who lives just outside of Springfield and we were able to stay on her farm when making our visit. That allowed us to not have to make a long trip there in the morning and to have a place nearby to lay our heads after a long, busy day at the fair.
My kids had so much fun. Between the rides and the food and the music and the animals and the tractors and the demolition derby and so much more, there was a lot to keep us busy. Is there anything better when you’re a child than a wristband that grants you unlimited rides or watching cars race and crash?
No visit to the Illinois State Fair is complete without viewing the Butter Cow, a 500-pound life-size sculpture that has been making an appearance as a fair mascot for the past century. You’ll find it inside the Dairy Building, which is also where I think I’ve had the best ice cream I have ever eaten. While you're there you can see some of the prize-winning milks, cheeses and other dairy products.
This year’s fair will be a little different than in past years, as masks will be required indoors and at concerts regardless of vaccination status. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours will be required to enter the Grandstand Track for concerts.
At the fair, you can take in auto races, harness races and a number of free and ticketed performances with headliners including Bret Michaels, George Thorogood, Sammy Hagar and Toby Keith. The fair began Thursday and runs through Aug. 22. For more information on the fair, visit www2.illinois.gov.
If you’ve never been to Indiana’s State Fair in Indianapolis, you have a chance to get there this coming week, as well. The fair started in late July and runs through Aug. 22, with the fair closed on Monday and Tuesday. For more info, visit indianastatefair.com.
Some other Midwest states have fairs running a little later in the season. Michigan’s takes place Sept. 2-6 at the fairgrounds in Novi, not far from Detroit. The Minnesota State Fair takes place Aug. 26 through Sept. 6 in the suburbs of St. Paul.