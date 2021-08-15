Travel: Finish the summer with a state fair visit

As someone who grew up in a crowded suburb just south of Chicago, a county fair wasn’t a regular part of my upbringing. Cook County doesn’t even have a county fair. I remember once as a child attending the Will County Fair with a friend who was in 4-H, and loved making my way around and seeing ribbons awarded for everything from cattle to baking cookies to sewing to photography.

For a lot of people in Northwest Indiana, the county fairs are a big part of each summer. In my case, I was in my late 30s before I first attended the Lake County Fair. I’ve spent more time at different fairgrounds for non-fair events than I have attending the fairs.

Over the years, I’ve enjoyed the handful of local, county and state fairs I’ve been to over the years, and probably my favorite was the Illinois State Fair. It’s been a while since we’ve gone, but I have a cousin who lives just outside of Springfield and we were able to stay on her farm when making our visit. That allowed us to not have to make a long trip there in the morning and to have a place nearby to lay our heads after a long, busy day at the fair.