Travel: Five not-too-far romantic overnight destingations

Romance is in the air this month, and for couples looking for a little overnight getaway far from the monotony of home, the stress of the job and the responsibility of taking care of kids — but not too far away — you can find a few cozy places in and around the region to recharge and reconnect.

Serenity Springs

5888 N. U.S. 35, LaPorte

219-200-0318

This place was designed especially for couples with private cabins that are perfect for two. Beautiful landscapes provide scenic views from each cabin where you can snuggle up by a fire or soak in a jacuzzi tub. Each cabin has unique decor and little luxuries, like a butler box where food can be delivered without disturbing guests. Add on special touches to your room like champagne, rose petals, candles or other special surprises.

Madison Rose Bed & Breakfast

2644 W. 65th Place, Merrillville

515-343-7997

Stay close to home, but enjoy a stay in this cozy B & B with English touches and vintage decor. After you take some time to unwind you'll get the treat of a scrumptious breakfast prepared by renowned chef Angela McCrovitz.

Valparaiso Inn

301 Washington St., Valparaiso

219-242-8934

Located just off of the downtown square in a restored historic home, you can slow down and enjoy each other’s company in a cozy room with a gourmet homemade meal in the morning. Reconnect as you take a winter walk downtown to shop or enjoy dinner together.

La Banque Hotel

2034 Ridge Road

Homewood, Illinois

708-798-6000

This place has a touch of French charm in a modern boutique hotel in a building that originated as a bank in the 1920s. La Banque is French for “The Bank.” The sleek decor and luxurious touches will make your room an inviting place to shelter from the cold and spend time together.

West Baden Springs Hotel

8538 W. Baden Ave., West Baden Springs, Indiana

855-286-5859

This one may be a little further, but it’s well worth the drive to take in this magnificent architectural marvel which was dubbed “The Eighth Wonder of the World” when it was constructed. It has luxurious touches and a fascinating history that take you to time long ago in a setting that will leave you wanting to do not much more than relax in a bathrobe with your other half.

