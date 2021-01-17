Travel: Former Indy bottling plant transformed into boutique hotel

I hadn’t traveled anywhere since I did an overnighter last fall, so the first week of the new year was a welcome time for a getaway. One of my sons is into historical re-enacting and was taking part in a Battle of the Bulge re-enactment at Fort Harrison State Park in Indianapolis. So, my husband and I decided to head down the night before so we could have dinner, enjoy the city a little and get a good night’s sleep the night before.
We stayed at Indianapolis’ newest hotel, a beautiful boutique hotel on trendy Massachusetts Avenue. (a.k.a. Mass Ave. if you’re one of the cool kids) called the Bottleworks Hotel, which just opened last month. Its name comes from its original use as a bottling plant for the Coca-Cola company designed in a stunning Art Deco style and built in 1931.
I’m a big history buff and love to see such buildings restored to what they looked like in the era they originated. This $300 million project has resulted in a stunning exterior that, if not for the “H-O-T-E-L” sign that was erected atop the corner facade in glowing lights, or the other indications at the entrance of its newly-christened purpose, makes you feel like you have stepped back in time nearly a century. The lobby features a number of gold doors and impressive tile work that are a nod to its early days of luxury. A beautiful staircase off the lobby also takes you back and wows you with its luxurious design.
I love all of these features that preserve the history of the building and the amazing architecture of a by-gone era. I also love that it doesn’t carry completely through the entire property and it nicely combines the present day with the past. Once you go through a doorway or exit the elevator, you’re thrust forward decades to a monochromatic setting of black walls lined with giant black and white portraits — a combination of street art and fashion art. Stacks of coffee table photography books by Annie Leibowitz, Andy Warhol, Peter Lindbergh and others sit atop tables in the hallways. Color pops with the bright red lacquered doors, reminiscent of the colors of Coca-Cola’s logo.
The hotel occupies the top two floors of what was the bottling works administration building, and other cool design elements exist, like Art Deco lighting fixtures outside guest rooms with coordinating room numbers on them, and a wall of vintage cameras beside a nostalgic-looking photo booth that allows guests to smile and purchase photos.
The rooms feature modern elements and decor. Our room (the Terrace King) was on the top floor with black and white carpeting, a sitting area, a long desk area, mini bar, marble shower and slanted windows looking out onto our terrace with retractable shades. It’s been a while since I stayed in a hotel or inn that had a balcony. I’m so used to standard hotel rooms with windows that don’t open, so this was a lovely treat. The wall surrounding it is pretty high to allow for privacy, but you can get a glimpse of the surrounding neighborhood if you are tall — or you get up on your tippy-toes if you’re shorter, like me — and see the skyline of the city.
I loved that it’s such a walkable area, too. Across the street is the Living Room Theatre, The Garage Food Hall and a number of other tenants that are newly opened or will open soon from a coffee roaster to a yoga studio to a boutique. There are also a number of eateries and upscale businesses along Mass Ave. to check out.
My stay there was just too short, and I am already scanning the calendar for a time to make a return visit. To find out more about the hotel, visit bottleworkshotel.com, and to learn more about the neighborhood and additional tenants in the former bottling plant complex, visit bottleworksdistrict.com.
Room rates normally start at $189, but right now there are some discounts through the website of up to 20% off for weekday bookings.