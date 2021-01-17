Travel: Former Indy bottling plant transformed into boutique hotel

I love all of these features that preserve the history of the building and the amazing architecture of a by-gone era. I also love that it doesn’t carry completely through the entire property and it nicely combines the present day with the past. Once you go through a doorway or exit the elevator, you’re thrust forward decades to a monochromatic setting of black walls lined with giant black and white portraits — a combination of street art and fashion art. Stacks of coffee table photography books by Annie Leibowitz, Andy Warhol, Peter Lindbergh and others sit atop tables in the hallways. Color pops with the bright red lacquered doors, reminiscent of the colors of Coca-Cola’s logo.

The hotel occupies the top two floors of what was the bottling works administration building, and other cool design elements exist, like Art Deco lighting fixtures outside guest rooms with coordinating room numbers on them, and a wall of vintage cameras beside a nostalgic-looking photo booth that allows guests to smile and purchase photos.