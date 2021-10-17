Travel: Frankfort is full of charm, history and good food

Having lived my whole life in the south suburbs, there are a few communities that weren’t far from home that I have always loved visiting. One of those is Frankfort, Illinois. And I’ve grown to love it more and more as time goes on. There’s so much to see and do and eat when you spend a day there.
Our most recent visit to Frankfort was to hit the Old Plank Road Trail to ride bikes. It’s a 21-mile long public trail that was a former railway. It stretches from Chicago Heights to Joliet, so you can make a day of it, riding the trail from one end to the other with some shopping and dining stops along the way. We hopped on the trail heading east and rode for a few miles, pulling off twice in a couple parks. The trail is lined by woods and runs along some beautiful neighborhoods.
We parked in the historic downtown area to easily access the trail, parking near the old Frankfort Grainery. Preparations were underway for the Frankfort Fall Fest as we rode through. The multi-day event over Labor Day weekend is a huge volunteer-run endeavor that draws hundreds of vendors from around the country and tens of thousands of visitors. Beside the trail is Breidert Green Park, an open space facing out to Kansas Street, which is lined with small businesses. The park is the setting for events year round, like the Winter on the Green during January and February.
Over the years I’ve been in Frankfort for a number of reasons. My niece was married at CD & ME a few years ago. It’s a beautiful venue that hosts weddings, musical entertainment and other events with a pond and gazebo. I’ve been shopping for adorable outfits for my great nieces at a little children’s clothing boutique that a friend owns called Lil Surprises. There was a tea room downtown (that has since closed) that I took my mom to that I adored and returned to a couple more times. We’ve been out there many times to dine at a favorite a German eatery, Chef Klaus’ Beirstube, which serves up wonderful schnitzel, sauerbraten, sausages and other European specialties. We’ve indulged in some grown-up getaways at the Sybaris Pool Suites over the years — a romantic, couples-only place where you can relax and reconnect as a couple without the outside distractions of everyday life.
We’ve purchased cars at the Chevrolet dealership in Frankfort and go out there regularly for maintenance and repairs. Several times in the early months of the pandemic when everything was shut down I’d go there to walk the trail near downtown or through the neighborhoods, and I always left feeling uplifted. It’s a beautiful community and everyone there — from public works employees to restaurant staff to residents walking their dogs down the street are so friendly.
There’s so many options for dining in Frankfort and I’ve enjoyed eating at many of them. During the early pandemic days, when only outdoor dining and carry-out was permitted, the downtown streets became dining patios, which was lovely on the spring and summer days.
Trail’s Edge is a cute casual brewery where you can kick back and enjoy a flight and some upscale bites or a crispy pizza baked in their carousel brick oven. We spent my birthday last year enjoying a wonderful menu of pasta, burrata, salad and wine at Francesca’s Fortunato. Other spots I’ve tried and enjoyed include My Taco, Sorriso Ristorante and La Dolce Vita Ristorante. I’ve never eaten at the Old Plank Trail Tavern, but have popped my head in for a better look at this very old-school spot that has been serving up pints to customers for well over a century. It just oozes with the atmosphere of days gone by. One restaurant I intend to visit on an upcoming trip is Fat Rosie’s, which I’ve heard from many people has amazing Mexican cuisine.
While in the area, you can also pay a visit to the Frankfort Area Historical Museum to learn a little more on the history of the village and if you have young kids, they’ll have a blast at the KidsWork Children’s Museum.