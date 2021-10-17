Travel: Frankfort is full of charm, history and good food

Having lived my whole life in the south suburbs, there are a few communities that weren’t far from home that I have always loved visiting. One of those is Frankfort, Illinois. And I’ve grown to love it more and more as time goes on. There’s so much to see and do and eat when you spend a day there.

Our most recent visit to Frankfort was to hit the Old Plank Road Trail to ride bikes. It’s a 21-mile long public trail that was a former railway. It stretches from Chicago Heights to Joliet, so you can make a day of it, riding the trail from one end to the other with some shopping and dining stops along the way. We hopped on the trail heading east and rode for a few miles, pulling off twice in a couple parks. The trail is lined by woods and runs along some beautiful neighborhoods.

We parked in the historic downtown area to easily access the trail, parking near the old Frankfort Grainery. Preparations were underway for the Frankfort Fall Fest as we rode through. The multi-day event over Labor Day weekend is a huge volunteer-run endeavor that draws hundreds of vendors from around the country and tens of thousands of visitors. Beside the trail is Breidert Green Park, an open space facing out to Kansas Street, which is lined with small businesses. The park is the setting for events year round, like the Winter on the Green during January and February.