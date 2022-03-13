Travel: Gas prices have you rethinking road trips?

Spring break is just around the corner and thoughts of hitting the road for a few days might be re-considered as gas prices keep going up, recently surpassing the record high prices set in 2008. So plan out a week’s worth of places to visit and play tourist close to home and make it a staycation to remember.

Fair Oaks Farms

Fair Oaks

This fun agricultural attraction gives a look at where food comes from. Explore the Dairy Adventure, Pig Adventure and Crop Adventure to learn about animals, farming practices and nutrition via some fun interactive elements. Dine at the cafe for a casual bite or have a full-service dinner in the farm-to-fork restaurant, The Farmhouse. And don’t leave without some foodie souvenirs, like their awarding winning cheeses or rich, creamy chocolate milk!

Albanese Candy

Hobart

Go on a sweet adventure to the Albanese Candy Factory where you can find oodles of different Albanese gummies, nuts and other candy treats, nostalgic products and more. Also check out the decorative chocolate fountain and get a nice discount on some imperfect batches of goodies.

Washington Park Zoo

Michigan City

Re-opening for the season in April, this local zoo is a 15-acre gem that houses over 90 different species of animals native to Australia, Asia, Africa and North and South America. Opened in 1928 as part of the Works Progress Administration, it has carried on the tradition of caring for animals and educating the public about them for decades.

Studebaker Museum

South Bend

Once a huge center of industry in South Bend, the Studebaker automobile has a long history with the city. Make your way through this three-level museum full of vintage vehicles from each era of the carmaker’s existence. The collections include carriages, presidential vehicles, military vehicles and more.

Bellaboo’s

Lake Station

This children’s playland operated by the Lake County Parks has plenty of hands-on fun to keep kids busy all day. Watch them roam from exhibit to exhibit from a central sitting area. From blocks to trains to water elements, there’s so much to explore. There’s also a special area for infants and toddlers.

Museum of Science and Industry

Chicago

If it’s been a while since you’ve been to this massive museum, now is a good time to go. The temporary exhibit “The Art of the Brick” will be housed at the museum through Sept. 5 (additional entry ticket needed). See more than 100 LEGO sculptures and a multi media LEGO collection. One highlight of the museum that you shouldn't miss is the U-505 submarine used during World War II.

Mascot Hall of Fame

Whiting

You don’t have to be a sports fan to have a blast at this interactive children’s museum. But if you are, you’ll love it even more. This place has lots of opportunities for high-energy visitors to explore, including a virtual T-shirt shooting game, a sports court with multiple challenges and a fun zone playground.

Shrine of Christ’s Passion

St. John

Enjoy a leisurely walk while taking in visuals along the path depicting the last days of Jesus Christ’s Life. View 40 life-sized bronze sculptures in a tranquil setting with accompanying music and narration. This non-denominational nonprofit foundation also has a large gift shop to browse.

Curious Kids Museum & Discovery Zone

St. Joseph, Michigan

Need to find a place to entertain the kids for a few hours and let them expend some energy? This museum just across from Lake Michigan beaches has everything you need to keep the kids busy with play all day - checking out emergency vehicles, playing veterinarian, doing pint-sized construction and more.

Willis Tower

Chicago

Formerly known as the World’s Tallest Building the Sears Tower, the Willis Tower may not be the tallest anymore, but it’s still among the most impressive skyscrapers in the world and making a trip to the top should be on everyone’s bucket list. Not only will you have amazing views unlike any other in the city, you’ll have an opportunity to step out on The Ledge and look down through its glass floor.

