Travel: Get in the spirit at Chicago's Christkinlmarkets

There’s just something about Christmastime in Chicago. The decorations and celebrations have increased and changed over the years, but there’s really no way you can spend time in the city and not feel warm and fuzzy and full of Christmas cheer. I haven’t made my way downtown every single year in December, but most years I have been there at least once for some reason.
I, like so many, have memories of strolling down State Street to look at the window displays inside Marshall Fields … and later Macy’s … and seeing the outside adorned with garland and ribbons and trumpets lining the side of the building up to that famous green clock. And going in to do some shopping — always coming home with boxes of Frango mints. And checking out the lovely tree in the Walnut Room. Other years I’ve walked along Michigan Avenue to see storefronts and the Wrigley Building all decked out, been to Navy Pier for their winter celebrations, had lunch at various eateries that were decked all the way out with big windows overlooking the lit-up streets outside and visiting the Museum of Science and Industry to see the Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light exhibit.
One other favorite holiday event in the city is the Christkindlmarket, which takes place at Daley Plaza. Inspired by the traditional German Christkindlesmarkt in Nuremberg, Germany, this outdoor event has rows of little vendor booths in cute little cottage-looking structures. You can pick out high-quality ornaments and decor, sip on warm drinks (like gluwein) in commemorative mugs and get a bite of various cozy cuisine, including the gooey raceltte sandwich, giant Bavarian pretzels, candied nuts, schnitzel or bratwurst. You’ll often be serenaded by carolers or other entertainers.This year is the 25th anniversary of Christkindlmarket and special anniversary ornaments and mugs are available.
You can also enjoy a meal in the heated Timber Haus. Reservations are available for a table for up to eight with pre-payment online from a number of packages with add-ons available. Several of the vendor items can be also purchased online at christkindlmarket.com.
In the past I also visited a location they had in Naperville at the Naper Settlement. They no longer have a location there, but they do now have one in Wrigleyville at Gallagher Way next to Wrigley Field. It’s part of the Winterland at Gallagher Way event that also includes seasonal programs and activities and The Rink at Gallagher Way, which will be open through February 20 for skating, weather permitting.
Check out christkindlmarket.com for more information or follow along on their social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.