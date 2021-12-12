Travel: Get in the spirit at Chicago's Christkinlmarkets

There’s just something about Christmastime in Chicago. The decorations and celebrations have increased and changed over the years, but there’s really no way you can spend time in the city and not feel warm and fuzzy and full of Christmas cheer. I haven’t made my way downtown every single year in December, but most years I have been there at least once for some reason.

I, like so many, have memories of strolling down State Street to look at the window displays inside Marshall Fields … and later Macy’s … and seeing the outside adorned with garland and ribbons and trumpets lining the side of the building up to that famous green clock. And going in to do some shopping — always coming home with boxes of Frango mints. And checking out the lovely tree in the Walnut Room. Other years I’ve walked along Michigan Avenue to see storefronts and the Wrigley Building all decked out, been to Navy Pier for their winter celebrations, had lunch at various eateries that were decked all the way out with big windows overlooking the lit-up streets outside and visiting the Museum of Science and Industry to see the Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light exhibit.