Travel: Getting a taste of Iowa City

I have fond childhood memories of gathering together with my family to watch college basketball on television in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Two of my sister-in-law’s brothers played for the Iowa Hawkeyes during the Lute Olson era, and I was in awe of these two towering men. They were just the biggest rock stars in the world to me as a little girl.

So, when I was taking a recent trip to Muscatine, Iowa and noticed on a map that Iowa City wasn’t too far away, I decided to work in an overnight in this college town that held a place in my childhood memories even though I’d never been there.

I always love visiting college campuses, and for some reason I had it in my head that the University of Iowa was perhaps in a more rural location on the edge of town, so I was surprised to find it right downtown in a busy area surrounded by historical buildings, shopping and dining.

We unfortunately were there during a chilly, rainy spell and didn’t do and see as much as I would have liked, but we got a little dose of history during our visit, ate some good food, did a little shopping, relaxed at a cool retro-themed hotel and made notes of places I’d like to get to on a future trip.

On our way to Iowa City while traveling on Interstate 80, we happened to be going right by the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, and being the history buff I am, I couldn’t help but stop and spend a little time there. It was fascinating and I’ll include that in another column.

We arrived at our hotel late that afternoon. I’m big on boutique hotels and unique lodging, and the Highland Hotel sounded promising. I was intrigued by the online description that called it “Iowa City’s trippiest new urban resort,” “Chic meets shag,” and “Five-star meets rock star.” The late '60s/early '70s theme definitely transports you to a place of happy vibes, from walking in to hear music of the era playing to the peace signs in the logo to the record players that you can check out to the employee, Alec, who greeted us and just had the perfect look — hair and glasses that made him look like he was headed to a Beatles concert in 1972.

Later he took me for a little tour of the place that originally opened in 1967 as a supper club, with an attached hotel and ballroom added in the early 1970s. I got a look at the former supper club space that will be opening later this year as a retro arcade, using the limestone from the original sunken bar, and a peek at the ballroom with a chandelier from the old supper club. Then I checked out the original swimming pool and hot tub area with garage doors that open to the outdoor courtyard with a colorful retro paisley design mural covering one large wall.

Alec told me that the supper club and hotel had hosted some famous guests in its heyday, and then he showed me his favorite room in the place — the signature room. The name of the room is quite literal — one wall is covered with autographs of famous golfers who played tournaments at nearby courses and other athletes, entertainers and entrepreneurs — among them Arnold Palmer, Billy Mitchell, Joan Baez, the Oak Ridge Boys, Dave Thomas (the founder of Wendy’s), Mickey Mantle and Stan Musial. In the room are shelves of memorabilia from the original Highland Supper Club and Hotel, like glasses and pens and a wine list (at 75 cents a glass).

The place continued to operate as a hotel over the years under different names. In 2019, it was acquired by Angela Harrington, who had renovated a century-old school into a boutique hotel in Grinnell, Iowa and is the only female hotel owner in the state. The hotel got a complete overhaul and new branding, but keeps the fun feel of the era of its early days.

We stayed in a poolside room with sliding doors that opened to the indoor pool area, and a reserved table just outside the room to hang out at. The artwork and furnishings are reminiscent of a groovy time, as is the decor and furnishings throughout the rest of the property. A complimentary cocktail is included when you check in that you can sip in the funky lounge area, and a light buffet is offered in the morning (with a few more food choices on weekends).

We left for a bit to have dinner at the Iowa River Landing area at Tribute, where we enjoyed a drink, a deviled egg appetizer and fish and chips. I loved this area of upscale shops and eateries, and also popped into Cookies and Dreams to get some goodies to bring home for the kids — huge cookies in a variety of flavors. Upon our return to the hotel, we hung out in the lounge with the most beautiful and varied charcuterie board I’ve ever had.

The remainder of our time on day two was spent having breakfast and lunch with a little walk around the University of Iowa campus, a stop at Old Capitol Town Center Mall and a visit to the former state capitol building.

Lunch was at the Hamburg Inn No. 2, a diner that is a popular stop of politicians on the campaign trail. Photos hung on the wall of visits by Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and I sat at the Ronald Reagan table, where he sat during his visit. We had an omelet and hash browns, but I also had to try one of the pie shakes they are known for. The Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie Shake was such a delicious indulgence and a must if you stop by.

Lunch was at the St. Burch Tavern, a longtime restaurant that was bought and rebranded a few years ago. It’s a sleek, airy space of elevated tavern classics, some with a twist. It was my first time having salmon chowder and it was amazing.

We also tried the Voodoo Shrimp, cheddar bay biscuits and Prim Rib Philly. There’s also a downstairs bar space called The Den — a little darker with a much different vibe. The place is named after a bear that was the football team’s mascot in the early 1900s.

For more info on the area, visit thinkiowacity.com.

