Travel: Grist mill served as Underground Railroad station

As this weekend marks Juneteenth, the anniversary of General Order 3, which fulfilled the terms of the Emancipation Proclamation by announcing that all slaves were free, I was thinking back on some of the places I have been that have been tied to the Underground Railroad. One of them is in the western suburbs and open to the public.
The Graue Mill and Museum in Oak Brook, Illinois is an Underground Railroad site that I visited not long before the pandemic as part of a field trip for my son’s Advanced Placement U.S. history class. The day started with a a visit to the Naper Settlement in Naperville and a campus tour of North Central College following a presentation by a history professor. The day ended at Graue Mill, where the scenic grounds and walking trails give no hint to the very risky slave escapes that once occurred on the property.
The site was part of the Underground Railroad, a system of safe house destinations where sympathizers provided temporary shelter, assistance and secrecy to enslaved people in their attempt to escape from the south. The Graue Mill was one of several stations along the Underground Railroad in DuPage County, where many Underground Railroad passengers passed through en route to freedom. It’s one of just a few remaining structures in the area that served as a haven for slaves on their journey.
The mill dates back to 1849 when German immigrant Frederick Graue purchased the site of a sawmill that had burned down. He and his partner, William Asche, constructed a gristmill there. Asche later sold his share to Graue who became the sole owner.
The basement of the mill, which is where fugitive slaves hid, was built with limestone from the nearby quarry in Lemont. The walls were made from clay dug up from the farm and fired in kilns near the mill. Wood was cut from the forest along the I & M canal for the flooring and beams. The mill opened in 1852 and wheat, corn and other grains were produced there with crop from local farmers.
On our visit we got a guided tour of four floors of exhibits that included a demonstration on how the corn was ground. We also were presented an oral history by a tour guide about the site and its role in the Underground Railroad as we sat in the basement of the mill. Fresh ground cornmeal can be purchased in the mill’s gift shop.
The mill was operated by two generations for 70 years before it was abandoned as new milling methods were introduced. Restoration took place the 1940s and '50s and the site was listed on the National Register of Historic Place in May 1975.
The museum just re-opened for visitors this past week and with the commemoration of Juneteenth, it’s an appropriate time to plan a visit. Group tours can be arranged by calling 630-655-2090 or 630-920-9720. For more info, visit grauemill.org.