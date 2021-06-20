Travel: Grist mill served as Underground Railroad station

As this weekend marks Juneteenth, the anniversary of General Order 3, which fulfilled the terms of the Emancipation Proclamation by announcing that all slaves were free, I was thinking back on some of the places I have been that have been tied to the Underground Railroad. One of them is in the western suburbs and open to the public.

The Graue Mill and Museum in Oak Brook, Illinois is an Underground Railroad site that I visited not long before the pandemic as part of a field trip for my son’s Advanced Placement U.S. history class. The day started with a a visit to the Naper Settlement in Naperville and a campus tour of North Central College following a presentation by a history professor. The day ended at Graue Mill, where the scenic grounds and walking trails give no hint to the very risky slave escapes that once occurred on the property.

The site was part of the Underground Railroad, a system of safe house destinations where sympathizers provided temporary shelter, assistance and secrecy to enslaved people in their attempt to escape from the south. The Graue Mill was one of several stations along the Underground Railroad in DuPage County, where many Underground Railroad passengers passed through en route to freedom. It’s one of just a few remaining structures in the area that served as a haven for slaves on their journey.